Autoinjectors Market is projected to grow at an annualized rate of over 10%, till 2030

Autoinjectors have become an important part of modern healthcare, having demonstrated the potential to address a number of parenteral drug delivery related adverse events, and improve medication adherence among patients

Roots Analysis is pleased to announce the publication of its recent study, titled, “Global Autoinjectors Market (3rd Edition), 2020-2030.”

The report features an extensive study of the current market landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely adoption of autoinjectors over the next decade. The report features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the diverse capabilities of stakeholders engaged in this domain. In addition to other elements, the study includes:

A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of developers engaged in the development and / or manufacturing autoinjectors.

A detailed assessment of current landscape of companies that are developing drugs in combination with autoinjectors.

A competitiveness analysis of various disposable and reusable autoinjectors.

A detailed brand positioning analysis of leading industry players highlighting the current perceptions regarding their proprietary brands.

A list of marketed drugs / therapies and pipeline candidates that are likely to be developed in combination with autoinjectors in the near future.

A list of key opinion leaders (KOLs) within this domain with significant contributions in clinical trials and filing patent applications.

Detailed case studies on the most commonly targeted indications of the approved autoinjector products.

A case study on the role of CMOs offering services for drug delivery devices.

A SWOT analysis capturing the key parameters and trends that are likely to influence the future of autoinjectors market.

Elaborate profiles of autoinjector manufacturers that have more than three devices in their respective product portfolios.

A detailed market forecast, featuring analysis of the current and projected future opportunity across key market segments (listed below)

Usability

Disposable

Reusable

Route of Administration

Subcutaneous

Intramuscular

Type of Molecule

Monoclonal Antibody

Peptide

Protein

Small Molecule

Therapeutic Indication

Anaphylaxis

Asthma

Multiple Sclerosis

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Migraine

Diabetes

Other Indications

Key Geographies

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

The research, analysis and insights presented in this report are backed by a deep understanding of key insights gathered from both secondary and primary research. The opinions and insights presented in the report were influenced by discussions held with several players in this industry. The study includes detailed transcripts of discussions held with the following individuals:

David Daily (CEO and Co-founder, DALI Medical Devices)

Dennis Lee (Senior Program Officer in CMC, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation)

Douglas Marenzi (Managing Director, PHC Injection Technologies)

Tsachi Shaked (Senior Marketing and BD Director, Injectable Drug Delivery Devices, Elcam Medical)

Jesse Fourt (Design Director, IDEO)

Key companies covered in the report

Antares Pharma

Consort Medical (Previously Bespak)

DALI Medical Devices

Elcam Medical (E3D Elcam Drug Delivery Devices)

Jiangsu Delfu Medical Devices

Oval Medical Technologies

Owen Mumford

SHL Group

Union Medico®

Ypsomed

