LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Nylon Yarn market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Nylon Yarn market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Nylon Yarn report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Nylon Yarn report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Nylon Yarn market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Nylon Yarn market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Nylon Yarn market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Nylon Yarn market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Nylon Yarn market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Nylon Yarn Market Research Report: KOLON INDUSTRIES, INC., JCT Limited, Zimmer AG, SRF, SUNTEX FIBER CO., LTD, Acelon Chemicals & Fiber Corp, Century Enka

Types: Polyamide 66

Polyamide 610

Nylon 6

Other



Applications: Engineering Plastics

Medical Textiles

Nets

Conveyor Belt

Other



The Nylon Yarn Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Nylon Yarn market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Nylon Yarn market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Nylon Yarn market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Nylon Yarn industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Nylon Yarn market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Nylon Yarn market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Nylon Yarn market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Nylon Yarn Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Nylon Yarn Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Nylon Yarn Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Polyamide 66

1.4.3 Polyamide 610

1.4.4 Nylon 6

1.4.5 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Nylon Yarn Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Engineering Plastics

1.5.3 Medical Textiles

1.5.4 Nets

1.5.5 Conveyor Belt

1.5.6 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Nylon Yarn Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Nylon Yarn Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Nylon Yarn Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Nylon Yarn, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Nylon Yarn Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Nylon Yarn Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Nylon Yarn Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Nylon Yarn Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Nylon Yarn Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Nylon Yarn Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Nylon Yarn Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Nylon Yarn Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Nylon Yarn Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Nylon Yarn Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Nylon Yarn Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Nylon Yarn Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Nylon Yarn Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Nylon Yarn Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Nylon Yarn Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Nylon Yarn Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Nylon Yarn Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Nylon Yarn Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Nylon Yarn Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Nylon Yarn Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Nylon Yarn Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Nylon Yarn Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Nylon Yarn Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Nylon Yarn Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Nylon Yarn Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Nylon Yarn Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Nylon Yarn Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Nylon Yarn Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Nylon Yarn Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Nylon Yarn Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Nylon Yarn Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Nylon Yarn Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Nylon Yarn Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Nylon Yarn Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Nylon Yarn by Country

6.1.1 North America Nylon Yarn Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Nylon Yarn Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Nylon Yarn Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Nylon Yarn Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Nylon Yarn by Country

7.1.1 Europe Nylon Yarn Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Nylon Yarn Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Nylon Yarn Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Nylon Yarn Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Nylon Yarn by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Nylon Yarn Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Nylon Yarn Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Nylon Yarn Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Nylon Yarn Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Nylon Yarn by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Nylon Yarn Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Nylon Yarn Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Nylon Yarn Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Nylon Yarn Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Nylon Yarn by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Nylon Yarn Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Nylon Yarn Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Nylon Yarn Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Nylon Yarn Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 KOLON INDUSTRIES, INC.

11.1.1 KOLON INDUSTRIES, INC. Corporation Information

11.1.2 KOLON INDUSTRIES, INC. Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 KOLON INDUSTRIES, INC. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 KOLON INDUSTRIES, INC. Nylon Yarn Products Offered

11.1.5 KOLON INDUSTRIES, INC. Related Developments

11.2 JCT Limited

11.2.1 JCT Limited Corporation Information

11.2.2 JCT Limited Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 JCT Limited Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 JCT Limited Nylon Yarn Products Offered

11.2.5 JCT Limited Related Developments

11.3 Zimmer AG

11.3.1 Zimmer AG Corporation Information

11.3.2 Zimmer AG Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Zimmer AG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Zimmer AG Nylon Yarn Products Offered

11.3.5 Zimmer AG Related Developments

11.4 SRF

11.4.1 SRF Corporation Information

11.4.2 SRF Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 SRF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 SRF Nylon Yarn Products Offered

11.4.5 SRF Related Developments

11.5 SUNTEX FIBER CO., LTD

11.5.1 SUNTEX FIBER CO., LTD Corporation Information

11.5.2 SUNTEX FIBER CO., LTD Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 SUNTEX FIBER CO., LTD Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 SUNTEX FIBER CO., LTD Nylon Yarn Products Offered

11.5.5 SUNTEX FIBER CO., LTD Related Developments

11.6 Acelon Chemicals & Fiber Corp

11.6.1 Acelon Chemicals & Fiber Corp Corporation Information

11.6.2 Acelon Chemicals & Fiber Corp Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Acelon Chemicals & Fiber Corp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Acelon Chemicals & Fiber Corp Nylon Yarn Products Offered

11.6.5 Acelon Chemicals & Fiber Corp Related Developments

11.7 Century Enka

11.7.1 Century Enka Corporation Information

11.7.2 Century Enka Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Century Enka Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Century Enka Nylon Yarn Products Offered

11.7.5 Century Enka Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Nylon Yarn Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Nylon Yarn Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Nylon Yarn Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Nylon Yarn Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Nylon Yarn Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Nylon Yarn Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Nylon Yarn Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Nylon Yarn Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Nylon Yarn Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Nylon Yarn Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Nylon Yarn Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Nylon Yarn Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Nylon Yarn Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Nylon Yarn Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Nylon Yarn Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Nylon Yarn Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Nylon Yarn Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Nylon Yarn Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Nylon Yarn Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Nylon Yarn Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Nylon Yarn Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Nylon Yarn Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Nylon Yarn Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Nylon Yarn Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Nylon Yarn Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

