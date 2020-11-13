“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) Market Research Report: American Polyfilm, Inc., Austin Novel Materials, Bailey Parks Urethane Inc., BASF, Covestro – Bayer Material Science, COIM, Dow Polyurethane, Ding-Zing Advanced Materials Inc., Hexpol Rubber Compounding, Huafon Group, Huntsman, Kuraray Co., Ltd., Lubrizol Corp., Miracll Chemical Co. Ltd., Polyone, Sumei Chemical, Walton Plastics, Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd.

Types: Polyester

Polyether

Polycaprolactone



Applications: Construction

Automobile

Footwear

Medical

Heavy Engineering

Others



The Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Polyester

1.4.3 Polyether

1.4.4 Polycaprolactone

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Construction

1.5.3 Automobile

1.5.4 Footwear

1.5.5 Medical

1.5.6 Heavy Engineering

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU), Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) by Country

6.1.1 North America Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) by Country

7.1.1 Europe Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 American Polyfilm, Inc.

11.1.1 American Polyfilm, Inc. Corporation Information

11.1.2 American Polyfilm, Inc. Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 American Polyfilm, Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 American Polyfilm, Inc. Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) Products Offered

11.1.5 American Polyfilm, Inc. Related Developments

11.2 Austin Novel Materials

11.2.1 Austin Novel Materials Corporation Information

11.2.2 Austin Novel Materials Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Austin Novel Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Austin Novel Materials Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) Products Offered

11.2.5 Austin Novel Materials Related Developments

11.3 Bailey Parks Urethane Inc.

11.3.1 Bailey Parks Urethane Inc. Corporation Information

11.3.2 Bailey Parks Urethane Inc. Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Bailey Parks Urethane Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Bailey Parks Urethane Inc. Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) Products Offered

11.3.5 Bailey Parks Urethane Inc. Related Developments

11.4 BASF

11.4.1 BASF Corporation Information

11.4.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 BASF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 BASF Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) Products Offered

11.4.5 BASF Related Developments

11.5 Covestro – Bayer Material Science

11.5.1 Covestro – Bayer Material Science Corporation Information

11.5.2 Covestro – Bayer Material Science Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Covestro – Bayer Material Science Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Covestro – Bayer Material Science Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) Products Offered

11.5.5 Covestro – Bayer Material Science Related Developments

11.6 COIM

11.6.1 COIM Corporation Information

11.6.2 COIM Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 COIM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 COIM Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) Products Offered

11.6.5 COIM Related Developments

11.7 Dow Polyurethane

11.7.1 Dow Polyurethane Corporation Information

11.7.2 Dow Polyurethane Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Dow Polyurethane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Dow Polyurethane Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) Products Offered

11.7.5 Dow Polyurethane Related Developments

11.8 Ding-Zing Advanced Materials Inc.

11.8.1 Ding-Zing Advanced Materials Inc. Corporation Information

11.8.2 Ding-Zing Advanced Materials Inc. Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Ding-Zing Advanced Materials Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Ding-Zing Advanced Materials Inc. Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) Products Offered

11.8.5 Ding-Zing Advanced Materials Inc. Related Developments

11.9 Hexpol Rubber Compounding

11.9.1 Hexpol Rubber Compounding Corporation Information

11.9.2 Hexpol Rubber Compounding Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Hexpol Rubber Compounding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Hexpol Rubber Compounding Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) Products Offered

11.9.5 Hexpol Rubber Compounding Related Developments

11.10 Huafon Group

11.10.1 Huafon Group Corporation Information

11.10.2 Huafon Group Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Huafon Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Huafon Group Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) Products Offered

11.10.5 Huafon Group Related Developments

11.12 Kuraray Co., Ltd.

11.12.1 Kuraray Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

11.12.2 Kuraray Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Kuraray Co., Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Kuraray Co., Ltd. Products Offered

11.12.5 Kuraray Co., Ltd. Related Developments

11.13 Lubrizol Corp.

11.13.1 Lubrizol Corp. Corporation Information

11.13.2 Lubrizol Corp. Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 Lubrizol Corp. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Lubrizol Corp. Products Offered

11.13.5 Lubrizol Corp. Related Developments

11.14 Miracll Chemical Co. Ltd.

11.14.1 Miracll Chemical Co. Ltd. Corporation Information

11.14.2 Miracll Chemical Co. Ltd. Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 Miracll Chemical Co. Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Miracll Chemical Co. Ltd. Products Offered

11.14.5 Miracll Chemical Co. Ltd. Related Developments

11.15 Polyone

11.15.1 Polyone Corporation Information

11.15.2 Polyone Description and Business Overview

11.15.3 Polyone Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Polyone Products Offered

11.15.5 Polyone Related Developments

11.16 Sumei Chemical

11.16.1 Sumei Chemical Corporation Information

11.16.2 Sumei Chemical Description and Business Overview

11.16.3 Sumei Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Sumei Chemical Products Offered

11.16.5 Sumei Chemical Related Developments

11.17 Walton Plastics

11.17.1 Walton Plastics Corporation Information

11.17.2 Walton Plastics Description and Business Overview

11.17.3 Walton Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Walton Plastics Products Offered

11.17.5 Walton Plastics Related Developments

11.18 Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd.

11.18.1 Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd. Corporation Information

11.18.2 Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd. Description and Business Overview

11.18.3 Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd. Products Offered

11.18.5 Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd. Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

