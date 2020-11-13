Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market Brief Analysis and Application, Growth by 2026 | Amcor, Ball Corporation, Amcor, Crown Holdings

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market Research Report: Amcor, Ball Corporation, Amcor, Crown Holdings, O-I, Allied Glass, AptarGroup, Ardagh Group, Can Pack Group, CCL, CKS Packaging, Evergreen Packaging, Genpak, HUBER Packaging, International Paper, Kian Joo, Mondi, Parksons, Silgan Holdings, Tetra Pak

Types: Plastic

Metal

Glass

Paper

Metal Foils

Other



Applications: CSDs

Juices

RTD Tea And Coffee

Functional Drinks

Other



The Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Plastic

1.4.3 Metal

1.4.4 Glass

1.4.5 Paper

1.4.6 Metal Foils

1.4.7 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 CSDs

1.5.3 Juices

1.5.4 RTD Tea And Coffee

1.5.5 Functional Drinks

1.5.6 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging by Country

6.1.1 North America Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging by Country

7.1.1 Europe Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Amcor

11.1.1 Amcor Corporation Information

11.1.2 Amcor Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Amcor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Amcor Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Products Offered

11.1.5 Amcor Related Developments

11.2 Ball Corporation

11.2.1 Ball Corporation Corporation Information

11.2.2 Ball Corporation Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Ball Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Ball Corporation Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Products Offered

11.2.5 Ball Corporation Related Developments

11.3 Amcor

11.3.1 Amcor Corporation Information

11.3.2 Amcor Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Amcor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Amcor Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Products Offered

11.3.5 Amcor Related Developments

11.4 Crown Holdings

11.4.1 Crown Holdings Corporation Information

11.4.2 Crown Holdings Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Crown Holdings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Crown Holdings Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Products Offered

11.4.5 Crown Holdings Related Developments

11.5 O-I

11.5.1 O-I Corporation Information

11.5.2 O-I Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 O-I Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 O-I Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Products Offered

11.5.5 O-I Related Developments

11.6 Allied Glass

11.6.1 Allied Glass Corporation Information

11.6.2 Allied Glass Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Allied Glass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Allied Glass Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Products Offered

11.6.5 Allied Glass Related Developments

11.7 AptarGroup

11.7.1 AptarGroup Corporation Information

11.7.2 AptarGroup Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 AptarGroup Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 AptarGroup Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Products Offered

11.7.5 AptarGroup Related Developments

11.8 Ardagh Group

11.8.1 Ardagh Group Corporation Information

11.8.2 Ardagh Group Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Ardagh Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Ardagh Group Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Products Offered

11.8.5 Ardagh Group Related Developments

11.9 Can Pack Group

11.9.1 Can Pack Group Corporation Information

11.9.2 Can Pack Group Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Can Pack Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Can Pack Group Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Products Offered

11.9.5 Can Pack Group Related Developments

11.10 CCL

11.10.1 CCL Corporation Information

11.10.2 CCL Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 CCL Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 CCL Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Products Offered

11.10.5 CCL Related Developments

11.12 Evergreen Packaging

11.12.1 Evergreen Packaging Corporation Information

11.12.2 Evergreen Packaging Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Evergreen Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Evergreen Packaging Products Offered

11.12.5 Evergreen Packaging Related Developments

11.13 Genpak

11.13.1 Genpak Corporation Information

11.13.2 Genpak Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 Genpak Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Genpak Products Offered

11.13.5 Genpak Related Developments

11.14 HUBER Packaging

11.14.1 HUBER Packaging Corporation Information

11.14.2 HUBER Packaging Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 HUBER Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 HUBER Packaging Products Offered

11.14.5 HUBER Packaging Related Developments

11.15 International Paper

11.15.1 International Paper Corporation Information

11.15.2 International Paper Description and Business Overview

11.15.3 International Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 International Paper Products Offered

11.15.5 International Paper Related Developments

11.16 Kian Joo

11.16.1 Kian Joo Corporation Information

11.16.2 Kian Joo Description and Business Overview

11.16.3 Kian Joo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Kian Joo Products Offered

11.16.5 Kian Joo Related Developments

11.17 Mondi

11.17.1 Mondi Corporation Information

11.17.2 Mondi Description and Business Overview

11.17.3 Mondi Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Mondi Products Offered

11.17.5 Mondi Related Developments

11.18 Parksons

11.18.1 Parksons Corporation Information

11.18.2 Parksons Description and Business Overview

11.18.3 Parksons Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Parksons Products Offered

11.18.5 Parksons Related Developments

11.19 Silgan Holdings

11.19.1 Silgan Holdings Corporation Information

11.19.2 Silgan Holdings Description and Business Overview

11.19.3 Silgan Holdings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 Silgan Holdings Products Offered

11.19.5 Silgan Holdings Related Developments

11.20 Tetra Pak

11.20.1 Tetra Pak Corporation Information

11.20.2 Tetra Pak Description and Business Overview

11.20.3 Tetra Pak Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.20.4 Tetra Pak Products Offered

11.20.5 Tetra Pak Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

