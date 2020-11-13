“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Water Proofing Agents market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Water Proofing Agents market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Water Proofing Agents report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Water Proofing Agents report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Water Proofing Agents market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Water Proofing Agents market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Water Proofing Agents market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Water Proofing Agents market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Water Proofing Agents market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Water Proofing Agents Market Research Report: W.R Grace &Co., Sika AG, Mapei South Africa (PTY) Ltd., Innovative Concrete Technology,LLC (ICT), Rhein Chemotechnik, Euclid Chemical Company, Frite Pak Corporation, BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Clariant AG, Arkema SA, AkzoNobel NV, Ardex GmbH, Evonik Industries, RPM International Inc.

Types: Leather Waterproofing Agent

Textile Waterproofing Agent

Mortar Waterproofing Agent

Organosilicon Waterproofing Agent



Applications: Residential

Non-Residential

Infrastructures



The Water Proofing Agents Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Water Proofing Agents market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Water Proofing Agents market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Water Proofing Agents market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Water Proofing Agents industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Water Proofing Agents market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Water Proofing Agents market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Water Proofing Agents market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Water Proofing Agents Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Water Proofing Agents Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Water Proofing Agents Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Leather Waterproofing Agent

1.4.3 Textile Waterproofing Agent

1.4.4 Mortar Waterproofing Agent

1.4.5 Organosilicon Waterproofing Agent

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Water Proofing Agents Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Residential

1.5.3 Non-Residential

1.5.4 Infrastructures

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Water Proofing Agents Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Water Proofing Agents Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Water Proofing Agents Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Water Proofing Agents, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Water Proofing Agents Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Water Proofing Agents Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Water Proofing Agents Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Water Proofing Agents Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Water Proofing Agents Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Water Proofing Agents Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Water Proofing Agents Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Water Proofing Agents Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Water Proofing Agents Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Water Proofing Agents Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Water Proofing Agents Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Water Proofing Agents Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Water Proofing Agents Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Water Proofing Agents Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Water Proofing Agents Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Water Proofing Agents Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Water Proofing Agents Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Water Proofing Agents Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Water Proofing Agents Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Water Proofing Agents Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Water Proofing Agents Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Water Proofing Agents Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Water Proofing Agents Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Water Proofing Agents Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Water Proofing Agents Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Water Proofing Agents Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Water Proofing Agents Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Water Proofing Agents Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Water Proofing Agents Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Water Proofing Agents Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Water Proofing Agents Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Water Proofing Agents Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Water Proofing Agents Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Water Proofing Agents Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Water Proofing Agents by Country

6.1.1 North America Water Proofing Agents Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Water Proofing Agents Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Water Proofing Agents Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Water Proofing Agents Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Water Proofing Agents by Country

7.1.1 Europe Water Proofing Agents Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Water Proofing Agents Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Water Proofing Agents Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Water Proofing Agents Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Water Proofing Agents by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Water Proofing Agents Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Water Proofing Agents Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Water Proofing Agents Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Water Proofing Agents Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Water Proofing Agents by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Water Proofing Agents Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Water Proofing Agents Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Water Proofing Agents Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Water Proofing Agents Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Water Proofing Agents by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Water Proofing Agents Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Water Proofing Agents Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Water Proofing Agents Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Water Proofing Agents Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 W.R Grace &Co.

11.1.1 W.R Grace &Co. Corporation Information

11.1.2 W.R Grace &Co. Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 W.R Grace &Co. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 W.R Grace &Co. Water Proofing Agents Products Offered

11.1.5 W.R Grace &Co. Related Developments

11.2 Sika AG

11.2.1 Sika AG Corporation Information

11.2.2 Sika AG Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Sika AG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Sika AG Water Proofing Agents Products Offered

11.2.5 Sika AG Related Developments

11.3 Mapei South Africa (PTY) Ltd.

11.3.1 Mapei South Africa (PTY) Ltd. Corporation Information

11.3.2 Mapei South Africa (PTY) Ltd. Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Mapei South Africa (PTY) Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Mapei South Africa (PTY) Ltd. Water Proofing Agents Products Offered

11.3.5 Mapei South Africa (PTY) Ltd. Related Developments

11.4 Innovative Concrete Technology,LLC (ICT)

11.4.1 Innovative Concrete Technology,LLC (ICT) Corporation Information

11.4.2 Innovative Concrete Technology,LLC (ICT) Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Innovative Concrete Technology,LLC (ICT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Innovative Concrete Technology,LLC (ICT) Water Proofing Agents Products Offered

11.4.5 Innovative Concrete Technology,LLC (ICT) Related Developments

11.5 Rhein Chemotechnik

11.5.1 Rhein Chemotechnik Corporation Information

11.5.2 Rhein Chemotechnik Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Rhein Chemotechnik Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Rhein Chemotechnik Water Proofing Agents Products Offered

11.5.5 Rhein Chemotechnik Related Developments

11.6 Euclid Chemical Company

11.6.1 Euclid Chemical Company Corporation Information

11.6.2 Euclid Chemical Company Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Euclid Chemical Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Euclid Chemical Company Water Proofing Agents Products Offered

11.6.5 Euclid Chemical Company Related Developments

11.7 Frite Pak Corporation

11.7.1 Frite Pak Corporation Corporation Information

11.7.2 Frite Pak Corporation Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Frite Pak Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Frite Pak Corporation Water Proofing Agents Products Offered

11.7.5 Frite Pak Corporation Related Developments

11.8 BASF SE

11.8.1 BASF SE Corporation Information

11.8.2 BASF SE Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 BASF SE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 BASF SE Water Proofing Agents Products Offered

11.8.5 BASF SE Related Developments

11.9 The Dow Chemical Company

11.9.1 The Dow Chemical Company Corporation Information

11.9.2 The Dow Chemical Company Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 The Dow Chemical Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 The Dow Chemical Company Water Proofing Agents Products Offered

11.9.5 The Dow Chemical Company Related Developments

11.10 Clariant AG

11.10.1 Clariant AG Corporation Information

11.10.2 Clariant AG Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Clariant AG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Clariant AG Water Proofing Agents Products Offered

11.10.5 Clariant AG Related Developments

11.12 AkzoNobel NV

11.12.1 AkzoNobel NV Corporation Information

11.12.2 AkzoNobel NV Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 AkzoNobel NV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 AkzoNobel NV Products Offered

11.12.5 AkzoNobel NV Related Developments

11.13 Ardex GmbH

11.13.1 Ardex GmbH Corporation Information

11.13.2 Ardex GmbH Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 Ardex GmbH Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Ardex GmbH Products Offered

11.13.5 Ardex GmbH Related Developments

11.14 Evonik Industries

11.14.1 Evonik Industries Corporation Information

11.14.2 Evonik Industries Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 Evonik Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Evonik Industries Products Offered

11.14.5 Evonik Industries Related Developments

11.15 RPM International Inc.

11.15.1 RPM International Inc. Corporation Information

11.15.2 RPM International Inc. Description and Business Overview

11.15.3 RPM International Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 RPM International Inc. Products Offered

11.15.5 RPM International Inc. Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Water Proofing Agents Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Water Proofing Agents Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Water Proofing Agents Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Water Proofing Agents Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Water Proofing Agents Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Water Proofing Agents Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Water Proofing Agents Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Water Proofing Agents Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Water Proofing Agents Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Water Proofing Agents Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Water Proofing Agents Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Water Proofing Agents Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Water Proofing Agents Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Water Proofing Agents Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Water Proofing Agents Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Water Proofing Agents Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Water Proofing Agents Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Water Proofing Agents Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Water Proofing Agents Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Water Proofing Agents Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Water Proofing Agents Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Water Proofing Agents Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Water Proofing Agents Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Water Proofing Agents Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Water Proofing Agents Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”