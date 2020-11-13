Swimwear (Swimsuit) Market 2020: Top Industrialist Trends and Analysis Forecast Report Till 2026 | Pentland Group, Arena, Diana Sport

“

LOS ANGELES, United States:The report titled Global Swimwear (Swimsuit) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Swimwear (Swimsuit) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Swimwear (Swimsuit) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Swimwear (Swimsuit) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Swimwear (Swimsuit) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Swimwear (Swimsuit) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Swimwear (Swimsuit) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Swimwear (Swimsuit) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Swimwear (Swimsuit) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Swimwear (Swimsuit) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Swimwear (Swimsuit) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Swimwear (Swimsuit) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Pentland Group, Arena, Diana Sport, Hosa, Zoke, Dolfin Swimwear, Derong Group, FEW, Wacoal, Yingfa, TNZI, Sanqi International, Gottex, American Apparel, Seafolly, Aimer, PARAH S.p.A, Seaspray, TYR Sport, Perry, NOZONE, Platypus, La Perla Group

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Swimwear (Swimsuit) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Swimwear (Swimsuit) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Swimwear (Swimsuit) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Swimwear (Swimsuit) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Swimwear (Swimsuit) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Swimwear (Swimsuit) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Swimwear (Swimsuit)

1.2 Swimwear (Swimsuit) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Swimwear (Swimsuit) Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Women’s Swimwear

1.2.3 Men’s Swimwear

1.2.4 Girls’ Swimwear

1.2.5 Boys’ Swimwear

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Swimwear (Swimsuit) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Swimwear (Swimsuit) Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Individual Use

1.3.3 Commercial Use

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Swimwear (Swimsuit) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Swimwear (Swimsuit) Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Swimwear (Swimsuit) Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Swimwear (Swimsuit) Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2 Global Swimwear (Swimsuit) Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Swimwear (Swimsuit) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Swimwear (Swimsuit) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Swimwear (Swimsuit) Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Swimwear (Swimsuit) Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Swimwear (Swimsuit) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Swimwear (Swimsuit) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Swimwear (Swimsuit) Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Swimwear (Swimsuit) Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Swimwear (Swimsuit) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Swimwear (Swimsuit) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Swimwear (Swimsuit) Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Swimwear (Swimsuit) Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Swimwear (Swimsuit) Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Swimwear (Swimsuit) Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Swimwear (Swimsuit) Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Swimwear (Swimsuit) Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Swimwear (Swimsuit) Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Swimwear (Swimsuit) Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Swimwear (Swimsuit) Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Swimwear (Swimsuit) Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Swimwear (Swimsuit) Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Swimwear (Swimsuit) Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Swimwear (Swimsuit) Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Swimwear (Swimsuit) Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Swimwear (Swimsuit) Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E 4 Global Swimwear (Swimsuit) Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Swimwear (Swimsuit) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Swimwear (Swimsuit) Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Swimwear (Swimsuit) Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Swimwear (Swimsuit) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Swimwear (Swimsuit) Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Swimwear (Swimsuit) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Swimwear (Swimsuit) Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Swimwear (Swimsuit) Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Swimwear (Swimsuit) Business

6.1 Pentland Group

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Pentland Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 Pentland Group Swimwear (Swimsuit) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Pentland Group Products Offered

6.1.5 Pentland Group Recent Development

6.2 Arena

6.2.1 Arena Swimwear (Swimsuit) Production Sites and Area Served

6.2.2 Arena Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 Arena Swimwear (Swimsuit) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Arena Products Offered

6.2.5 Arena Recent Development

6.3 Diana Sport

6.3.1 Diana Sport Swimwear (Swimsuit) Production Sites and Area Served

6.3.2 Diana Sport Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 Diana Sport Swimwear (Swimsuit) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Diana Sport Products Offered

6.3.5 Diana Sport Recent Development

6.4 Hosa

6.4.1 Hosa Swimwear (Swimsuit) Production Sites and Area Served

6.4.2 Hosa Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Hosa Swimwear (Swimsuit) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Hosa Products Offered

6.4.5 Hosa Recent Development

6.5 Zoke

6.5.1 Zoke Swimwear (Swimsuit) Production Sites and Area Served

6.5.2 Zoke Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Zoke Swimwear (Swimsuit) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Zoke Products Offered

6.5.5 Zoke Recent Development

6.6 Dolfin Swimwear

6.6.1 Dolfin Swimwear Swimwear (Swimsuit) Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 Dolfin Swimwear Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Dolfin Swimwear Swimwear (Swimsuit) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Dolfin Swimwear Products Offered

6.6.5 Dolfin Swimwear Recent Development

6.7 Derong Group

6.6.1 Derong Group Swimwear (Swimsuit) Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 Derong Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Derong Group Swimwear (Swimsuit) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Derong Group Products Offered

6.7.5 Derong Group Recent Development

6.8 FEW

6.8.1 FEW Swimwear (Swimsuit) Production Sites and Area Served

6.8.2 FEW Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 FEW Swimwear (Swimsuit) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 FEW Products Offered

6.8.5 FEW Recent Development

6.9 Wacoal

6.9.1 Wacoal Swimwear (Swimsuit) Production Sites and Area Served

6.9.2 Wacoal Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 Wacoal Swimwear (Swimsuit) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Wacoal Products Offered

6.9.5 Wacoal Recent Development

6.10 Yingfa

6.10.1 Yingfa Swimwear (Swimsuit) Production Sites and Area Served

6.10.2 Yingfa Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 Yingfa Swimwear (Swimsuit) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Yingfa Products Offered

6.10.5 Yingfa Recent Development

6.11 TNZI

6.11.1 TNZI Swimwear (Swimsuit) Production Sites and Area Served

6.11.2 TNZI Swimwear (Swimsuit) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 TNZI Swimwear (Swimsuit) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 TNZI Products Offered

6.11.5 TNZI Recent Development

6.12 Sanqi International

6.12.1 Sanqi International Swimwear (Swimsuit) Production Sites and Area Served

6.12.2 Sanqi International Swimwear (Swimsuit) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 Sanqi International Swimwear (Swimsuit) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Sanqi International Products Offered

6.12.5 Sanqi International Recent Development

6.13 Gottex

6.13.1 Gottex Swimwear (Swimsuit) Production Sites and Area Served

6.13.2 Gottex Swimwear (Swimsuit) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.13.3 Gottex Swimwear (Swimsuit) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 Gottex Products Offered

6.13.5 Gottex Recent Development

6.14 American Apparel

6.14.1 American Apparel Swimwear (Swimsuit) Production Sites and Area Served

6.14.2 American Apparel Swimwear (Swimsuit) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.14.3 American Apparel Swimwear (Swimsuit) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 American Apparel Products Offered

6.14.5 American Apparel Recent Development

6.15 Seafolly

6.15.1 Seafolly Swimwear (Swimsuit) Production Sites and Area Served

6.15.2 Seafolly Swimwear (Swimsuit) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.15.3 Seafolly Swimwear (Swimsuit) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 Seafolly Products Offered

6.15.5 Seafolly Recent Development

6.16 Aimer

6.16.1 Aimer Swimwear (Swimsuit) Production Sites and Area Served

6.16.2 Aimer Swimwear (Swimsuit) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.16.3 Aimer Swimwear (Swimsuit) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.16.4 Aimer Products Offered

6.16.5 Aimer Recent Development

6.17 PARAH S.p.A

6.17.1 PARAH S.p.A Swimwear (Swimsuit) Production Sites and Area Served

6.17.2 PARAH S.p.A Swimwear (Swimsuit) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.17.3 PARAH S.p.A Swimwear (Swimsuit) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.17.4 PARAH S.p.A Products Offered

6.17.5 PARAH S.p.A Recent Development

6.18 Seaspray

6.18.1 Seaspray Swimwear (Swimsuit) Production Sites and Area Served

6.18.2 Seaspray Swimwear (Swimsuit) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.18.3 Seaspray Swimwear (Swimsuit) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.18.4 Seaspray Products Offered

6.18.5 Seaspray Recent Development

6.19 TYR Sport

6.19.1 TYR Sport Swimwear (Swimsuit) Production Sites and Area Served

6.19.2 TYR Sport Swimwear (Swimsuit) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.19.3 TYR Sport Swimwear (Swimsuit) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.19.4 TYR Sport Products Offered

6.19.5 TYR Sport Recent Development

6.20 Perry

6.20.1 Perry Swimwear (Swimsuit) Production Sites and Area Served

6.20.2 Perry Swimwear (Swimsuit) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.20.3 Perry Swimwear (Swimsuit) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.20.4 Perry Products Offered

6.20.5 Perry Recent Development

6.21 NOZONE

6.21.1 NOZONE Swimwear (Swimsuit) Production Sites and Area Served

6.21.2 NOZONE Swimwear (Swimsuit) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.21.3 NOZONE Swimwear (Swimsuit) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.21.4 NOZONE Products Offered

6.21.5 NOZONE Recent Development

6.22 Platypus

6.22.1 Platypus Swimwear (Swimsuit) Production Sites and Area Served

6.22.2 Platypus Swimwear (Swimsuit) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.22.3 Platypus Swimwear (Swimsuit) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.22.4 Platypus Products Offered

6.22.5 Platypus Recent Development

6.23 La Perla Group

6.23.1 La Perla Group Swimwear (Swimsuit) Production Sites and Area Served

6.23.2 La Perla Group Swimwear (Swimsuit) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.23.3 La Perla Group Swimwear (Swimsuit) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.23.4 La Perla Group Products Offered

6.23.5 La Perla Group Recent Development

7 Swimwear (Swimsuit) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Swimwear (Swimsuit) Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Swimwear (Swimsuit)

7.4 Swimwear (Swimsuit) Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Swimwear (Swimsuit) Distributors List

8.3 Swimwear (Swimsuit) Customers

9 Market Dynamics 9.1 Market Trends 9.2 Opportunities and Drivers 9.3 Challenges 9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Swimwear (Swimsuit) Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Swimwear (Swimsuit) by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Swimwear (Swimsuit) by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Swimwear (Swimsuit) Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Swimwear (Swimsuit) by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Swimwear (Swimsuit) by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Swimwear (Swimsuit) Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Swimwear (Swimsuit) by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Swimwear (Swimsuit) by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Swimwear (Swimsuit) Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Swimwear (Swimsuit) Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Swimwear (Swimsuit) Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Swimwear (Swimsuit) Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Swimwear (Swimsuit) Estimates and Projections (2021-2026) 11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source 12.1 Methodology/Research Approach 12.1.1 Research Programs/Design 12.1.2 Market Size Estimation 12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 12.2 Data Source 12.2.1 Secondary Sources 12.2.2 Primary Sources 12.3 Author List 12.4 Disclaimer

”