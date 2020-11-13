Boston, Massachusetts startup, Memmzy is disrupting the hygiene product industry. They are giving customers the convenience to their needs. Women will have roughly 456 periods in their life span between 13 to 51, which is 2280 days of you being on your period. That roughly 6.25 years, add all the trips you will make to market for hygiene products and sanitary products prices go up every year and are taxed more than men’s counterparts of those products. Memmzy offers the same house old name products from Procter and gamble at better prices than your nearby supermarket, it’s been hard for everyone during this pandemic and it’s not over yet, having not to worry about your period can be a luxury in these times.

Memmzy is unlike another subscription service, the company was designed to help the community from the start. Founder Nicholas said,” 40 percent of the homeless population in the United States are women and they often have to choose between food or hygiene products”. The company donates 5% of its profits to all women shelters every month.

Memmzy banks on the quality of its products while giving you affordable prices and convenience to your period needs, that is what sets them apart from the competition.

