C9 Hydrocarbon Resin Market Size 2020, Global Industry Trends, Forecast Analysis To 2026 | ExxonMobil, Eastman, TOTAL(Cray Valley)

The report titled Global C9 Hydrocarbon Resin Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global C9 Hydrocarbon Resin market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global C9 Hydrocarbon Resin market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global C9 Hydrocarbon Resin market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global C9 Hydrocarbon Resin market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The C9 Hydrocarbon Resin report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the C9 Hydrocarbon Resin report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global C9 Hydrocarbon Resin market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global C9 Hydrocarbon Resin market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global C9 Hydrocarbon Resin market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global C9 Hydrocarbon Resin market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global C9 Hydrocarbon Resin market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: ExxonMobil, Eastman, TOTAL(Cray Valley), Formosan Union, Daqing Huake, RüTGERS Group, Neville, Zibo Luhua, Jinlin Fuyuan, Puyang Changyu, Fuxun Huaxing

Market Segmentation by Product: C9 Petroleum Resin

Hydrogenated C9

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Paint

Adhesive & Sealant

Printing Ink

Packaging Materials

Others



The C9 Hydrocarbon Resin Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global C9 Hydrocarbon Resin market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global C9 Hydrocarbon Resin market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the C9 Hydrocarbon Resin market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in C9 Hydrocarbon Resin industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global C9 Hydrocarbon Resin market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global C9 Hydrocarbon Resin market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global C9 Hydrocarbon Resin market?

Table of Contents:

1 C9 Hydrocarbon Resin Market Overview

1.1 C9 Hydrocarbon Resin Product Overview

1.2 C9 Hydrocarbon Resin Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 C9 Petroleum Resin

1.2.2 Hydrogenated C9

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global C9 Hydrocarbon Resin Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global C9 Hydrocarbon Resin Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global C9 Hydrocarbon Resin Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global C9 Hydrocarbon Resin Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global C9 Hydrocarbon Resin Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global C9 Hydrocarbon Resin Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global C9 Hydrocarbon Resin Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global C9 Hydrocarbon Resin Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global C9 Hydrocarbon Resin Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global C9 Hydrocarbon Resin Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America C9 Hydrocarbon Resin Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe C9 Hydrocarbon Resin Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific C9 Hydrocarbon Resin Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America C9 Hydrocarbon Resin Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa C9 Hydrocarbon Resin Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global C9 Hydrocarbon Resin Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by C9 Hydrocarbon Resin Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by C9 Hydrocarbon Resin Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players C9 Hydrocarbon Resin Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers C9 Hydrocarbon Resin Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 C9 Hydrocarbon Resin Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 C9 Hydrocarbon Resin Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by C9 Hydrocarbon Resin Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in C9 Hydrocarbon Resin as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into C9 Hydrocarbon Resin Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers C9 Hydrocarbon Resin Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global C9 Hydrocarbon Resin by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global C9 Hydrocarbon Resin Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global C9 Hydrocarbon Resin Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global C9 Hydrocarbon Resin Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global C9 Hydrocarbon Resin Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global C9 Hydrocarbon Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global C9 Hydrocarbon Resin Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global C9 Hydrocarbon Resin Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global C9 Hydrocarbon Resin Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global C9 Hydrocarbon Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global C9 Hydrocarbon Resin by Application

4.1 C9 Hydrocarbon Resin Segment by Application

4.1.1 Paint

4.1.2 Adhesive & Sealant

4.1.3 Printing Ink

4.1.4 Packaging Materials

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global C9 Hydrocarbon Resin Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global C9 Hydrocarbon Resin Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global C9 Hydrocarbon Resin Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions C9 Hydrocarbon Resin Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America C9 Hydrocarbon Resin by Application

4.5.2 Europe C9 Hydrocarbon Resin by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific C9 Hydrocarbon Resin by Application

4.5.4 Latin America C9 Hydrocarbon Resin by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa C9 Hydrocarbon Resin by Application

5 North America C9 Hydrocarbon Resin Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America C9 Hydrocarbon Resin Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America C9 Hydrocarbon Resin Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America C9 Hydrocarbon Resin Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America C9 Hydrocarbon Resin Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe C9 Hydrocarbon Resin Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe C9 Hydrocarbon Resin Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe C9 Hydrocarbon Resin Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe C9 Hydrocarbon Resin Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe C9 Hydrocarbon Resin Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific C9 Hydrocarbon Resin Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific C9 Hydrocarbon Resin Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific C9 Hydrocarbon Resin Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific C9 Hydrocarbon Resin Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific C9 Hydrocarbon Resin Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America C9 Hydrocarbon Resin Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America C9 Hydrocarbon Resin Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America C9 Hydrocarbon Resin Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America C9 Hydrocarbon Resin Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America C9 Hydrocarbon Resin Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa C9 Hydrocarbon Resin Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa C9 Hydrocarbon Resin Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa C9 Hydrocarbon Resin Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa C9 Hydrocarbon Resin Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa C9 Hydrocarbon Resin Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in C9 Hydrocarbon Resin Business

10.1 ExxonMobil

10.1.1 ExxonMobil Corporation Information

10.1.2 ExxonMobil Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 ExxonMobil C9 Hydrocarbon Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 ExxonMobil C9 Hydrocarbon Resin Products Offered

10.1.5 ExxonMobil Recent Developments

10.2 Eastman

10.2.1 Eastman Corporation Information

10.2.2 Eastman Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Eastman C9 Hydrocarbon Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 ExxonMobil C9 Hydrocarbon Resin Products Offered

10.2.5 Eastman Recent Developments

10.3 TOTAL(Cray Valley)

10.3.1 TOTAL(Cray Valley) Corporation Information

10.3.2 TOTAL(Cray Valley) Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 TOTAL(Cray Valley) C9 Hydrocarbon Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 TOTAL(Cray Valley) C9 Hydrocarbon Resin Products Offered

10.3.5 TOTAL(Cray Valley) Recent Developments

10.4 Formosan Union

10.4.1 Formosan Union Corporation Information

10.4.2 Formosan Union Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Formosan Union C9 Hydrocarbon Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Formosan Union C9 Hydrocarbon Resin Products Offered

10.4.5 Formosan Union Recent Developments

10.5 Daqing Huake

10.5.1 Daqing Huake Corporation Information

10.5.2 Daqing Huake Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Daqing Huake C9 Hydrocarbon Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Daqing Huake C9 Hydrocarbon Resin Products Offered

10.5.5 Daqing Huake Recent Developments

10.6 RüTGERS Group

10.6.1 RüTGERS Group Corporation Information

10.6.2 RüTGERS Group Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 RüTGERS Group C9 Hydrocarbon Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 RüTGERS Group C9 Hydrocarbon Resin Products Offered

10.6.5 RüTGERS Group Recent Developments

10.7 Neville

10.7.1 Neville Corporation Information

10.7.2 Neville Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Neville C9 Hydrocarbon Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Neville C9 Hydrocarbon Resin Products Offered

10.7.5 Neville Recent Developments

10.8 Zibo Luhua

10.8.1 Zibo Luhua Corporation Information

10.8.2 Zibo Luhua Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Zibo Luhua C9 Hydrocarbon Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Zibo Luhua C9 Hydrocarbon Resin Products Offered

10.8.5 Zibo Luhua Recent Developments

10.9 Jinlin Fuyuan

10.9.1 Jinlin Fuyuan Corporation Information

10.9.2 Jinlin Fuyuan Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Jinlin Fuyuan C9 Hydrocarbon Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Jinlin Fuyuan C9 Hydrocarbon Resin Products Offered

10.9.5 Jinlin Fuyuan Recent Developments

10.10 Puyang Changyu

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 C9 Hydrocarbon Resin Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Puyang Changyu C9 Hydrocarbon Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Puyang Changyu Recent Developments

10.11 Fuxun Huaxing

10.11.1 Fuxun Huaxing Corporation Information

10.11.2 Fuxun Huaxing Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Fuxun Huaxing C9 Hydrocarbon Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Fuxun Huaxing C9 Hydrocarbon Resin Products Offered

10.11.5 Fuxun Huaxing Recent Developments

11 C9 Hydrocarbon Resin Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 C9 Hydrocarbon Resin Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 C9 Hydrocarbon Resin Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 C9 Hydrocarbon Resin Industry Trends

11.4.2 C9 Hydrocarbon Resin Market Drivers

11.4.3 C9 Hydrocarbon Resin Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

