Petroleum Bitumen Market 2020: Key Market Insights, Drivers and Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges, Sales and Revenue and Forecast Period 2020-2026 | CNPC, SINOPEC, CNOOC

The report titled Global Petroleum Bitumen Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Petroleum Bitumen market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Petroleum Bitumen market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Petroleum Bitumen market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Petroleum Bitumen market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Petroleum Bitumen report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Petroleum Bitumen report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Petroleum Bitumen market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Petroleum Bitumen market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Petroleum Bitumen market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Petroleum Bitumen market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Petroleum Bitumen market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: CNPC, SINOPEC, CNOOC, Rosneft Oil, Gazprom Neft, Lukoil, BPCL, IOCL, HPCL, SK, S-Oil, Shell, Exxon Mobil, Pertamina, TIPCO, LOTOS, Marathon Oil, KoçHolding, CRH, Nynas, ConocoPhillips, Suncor Energy, POC, Petrobrás, NuStar Energy, Valero Energy, Pemex, Cepsa, Husky Energy, Total

Market Segmentation by Product: Construction Asphalt

Road Asphalt

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Road

Construction

Others



The Petroleum Bitumen Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Petroleum Bitumen market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Petroleum Bitumen market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Petroleum Bitumen market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Petroleum Bitumen industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Petroleum Bitumen market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Petroleum Bitumen market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Petroleum Bitumen market?

Table of Contents:

1 Petroleum Bitumen Market Overview

1.1 Petroleum Bitumen Product Overview

1.2 Petroleum Bitumen Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Construction Asphalt

1.2.2 Road Asphalt

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global Petroleum Bitumen Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Petroleum Bitumen Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Petroleum Bitumen Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Petroleum Bitumen Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Petroleum Bitumen Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Petroleum Bitumen Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Petroleum Bitumen Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Petroleum Bitumen Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Petroleum Bitumen Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Petroleum Bitumen Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Petroleum Bitumen Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Petroleum Bitumen Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Petroleum Bitumen Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Petroleum Bitumen Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Petroleum Bitumen Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Petroleum Bitumen Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Petroleum Bitumen Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Petroleum Bitumen Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Petroleum Bitumen Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Petroleum Bitumen Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Petroleum Bitumen Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Petroleum Bitumen Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Petroleum Bitumen Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Petroleum Bitumen as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Petroleum Bitumen Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Petroleum Bitumen Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Petroleum Bitumen by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Petroleum Bitumen Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Petroleum Bitumen Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Petroleum Bitumen Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Petroleum Bitumen Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Petroleum Bitumen Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Petroleum Bitumen Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Petroleum Bitumen Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Petroleum Bitumen Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Petroleum Bitumen Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Petroleum Bitumen by Application

4.1 Petroleum Bitumen Segment by Application

4.1.1 Road

4.1.2 Construction

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Petroleum Bitumen Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Petroleum Bitumen Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Petroleum Bitumen Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Petroleum Bitumen Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Petroleum Bitumen by Application

4.5.2 Europe Petroleum Bitumen by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Petroleum Bitumen by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Petroleum Bitumen by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Petroleum Bitumen by Application

5 North America Petroleum Bitumen Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Petroleum Bitumen Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Petroleum Bitumen Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Petroleum Bitumen Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Petroleum Bitumen Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Petroleum Bitumen Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Petroleum Bitumen Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Petroleum Bitumen Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Petroleum Bitumen Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Petroleum Bitumen Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Petroleum Bitumen Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Petroleum Bitumen Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Petroleum Bitumen Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Petroleum Bitumen Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Petroleum Bitumen Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Petroleum Bitumen Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Petroleum Bitumen Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Petroleum Bitumen Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Petroleum Bitumen Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Petroleum Bitumen Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Petroleum Bitumen Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Petroleum Bitumen Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Petroleum Bitumen Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Petroleum Bitumen Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Petroleum Bitumen Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Petroleum Bitumen Business

10.1 CNPC

10.1.1 CNPC Corporation Information

10.1.2 CNPC Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 CNPC Petroleum Bitumen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 CNPC Petroleum Bitumen Products Offered

10.1.5 CNPC Recent Developments

10.2 SINOPEC

10.2.1 SINOPEC Corporation Information

10.2.2 SINOPEC Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 SINOPEC Petroleum Bitumen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 CNPC Petroleum Bitumen Products Offered

10.2.5 SINOPEC Recent Developments

10.3 CNOOC

10.3.1 CNOOC Corporation Information

10.3.2 CNOOC Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 CNOOC Petroleum Bitumen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 CNOOC Petroleum Bitumen Products Offered

10.3.5 CNOOC Recent Developments

10.4 Rosneft Oil

10.4.1 Rosneft Oil Corporation Information

10.4.2 Rosneft Oil Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Rosneft Oil Petroleum Bitumen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Rosneft Oil Petroleum Bitumen Products Offered

10.4.5 Rosneft Oil Recent Developments

10.5 Gazprom Neft

10.5.1 Gazprom Neft Corporation Information

10.5.2 Gazprom Neft Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Gazprom Neft Petroleum Bitumen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Gazprom Neft Petroleum Bitumen Products Offered

10.5.5 Gazprom Neft Recent Developments

10.6 Lukoil

10.6.1 Lukoil Corporation Information

10.6.2 Lukoil Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Lukoil Petroleum Bitumen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Lukoil Petroleum Bitumen Products Offered

10.6.5 Lukoil Recent Developments

10.7 BPCL

10.7.1 BPCL Corporation Information

10.7.2 BPCL Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 BPCL Petroleum Bitumen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 BPCL Petroleum Bitumen Products Offered

10.7.5 BPCL Recent Developments

10.8 IOCL

10.8.1 IOCL Corporation Information

10.8.2 IOCL Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 IOCL Petroleum Bitumen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 IOCL Petroleum Bitumen Products Offered

10.8.5 IOCL Recent Developments

10.9 HPCL

10.9.1 HPCL Corporation Information

10.9.2 HPCL Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 HPCL Petroleum Bitumen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 HPCL Petroleum Bitumen Products Offered

10.9.5 HPCL Recent Developments

10.10 SK

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Petroleum Bitumen Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 SK Petroleum Bitumen Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 SK Recent Developments

10.11 S-Oil

10.11.1 S-Oil Corporation Information

10.11.2 S-Oil Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 S-Oil Petroleum Bitumen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 S-Oil Petroleum Bitumen Products Offered

10.11.5 S-Oil Recent Developments

10.12 Shell

10.12.1 Shell Corporation Information

10.12.2 Shell Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Shell Petroleum Bitumen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Shell Petroleum Bitumen Products Offered

10.12.5 Shell Recent Developments

10.13 Exxon Mobil

10.13.1 Exxon Mobil Corporation Information

10.13.2 Exxon Mobil Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Exxon Mobil Petroleum Bitumen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Exxon Mobil Petroleum Bitumen Products Offered

10.13.5 Exxon Mobil Recent Developments

10.14 Pertamina

10.14.1 Pertamina Corporation Information

10.14.2 Pertamina Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 Pertamina Petroleum Bitumen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Pertamina Petroleum Bitumen Products Offered

10.14.5 Pertamina Recent Developments

10.15 TIPCO

10.15.1 TIPCO Corporation Information

10.15.2 TIPCO Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 TIPCO Petroleum Bitumen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 TIPCO Petroleum Bitumen Products Offered

10.15.5 TIPCO Recent Developments

10.16 LOTOS

10.16.1 LOTOS Corporation Information

10.16.2 LOTOS Description, Business Overview

10.16.3 LOTOS Petroleum Bitumen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 LOTOS Petroleum Bitumen Products Offered

10.16.5 LOTOS Recent Developments

10.17 Marathon Oil

10.17.1 Marathon Oil Corporation Information

10.17.2 Marathon Oil Description, Business Overview

10.17.3 Marathon Oil Petroleum Bitumen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Marathon Oil Petroleum Bitumen Products Offered

10.17.5 Marathon Oil Recent Developments

10.18 KoçHolding

10.18.1 KoçHolding Corporation Information

10.18.2 KoçHolding Description, Business Overview

10.18.3 KoçHolding Petroleum Bitumen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 KoçHolding Petroleum Bitumen Products Offered

10.18.5 KoçHolding Recent Developments

10.19 CRH

10.19.1 CRH Corporation Information

10.19.2 CRH Description, Business Overview

10.19.3 CRH Petroleum Bitumen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 CRH Petroleum Bitumen Products Offered

10.19.5 CRH Recent Developments

10.20 Nynas

10.20.1 Nynas Corporation Information

10.20.2 Nynas Description, Business Overview

10.20.3 Nynas Petroleum Bitumen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Nynas Petroleum Bitumen Products Offered

10.20.5 Nynas Recent Developments

10.21 ConocoPhillips

10.21.1 ConocoPhillips Corporation Information

10.21.2 ConocoPhillips Description, Business Overview

10.21.3 ConocoPhillips Petroleum Bitumen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 ConocoPhillips Petroleum Bitumen Products Offered

10.21.5 ConocoPhillips Recent Developments

10.22 Suncor Energy

10.22.1 Suncor Energy Corporation Information

10.22.2 Suncor Energy Description, Business Overview

10.22.3 Suncor Energy Petroleum Bitumen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.22.4 Suncor Energy Petroleum Bitumen Products Offered

10.22.5 Suncor Energy Recent Developments

10.23 POC

10.23.1 POC Corporation Information

10.23.2 POC Description, Business Overview

10.23.3 POC Petroleum Bitumen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.23.4 POC Petroleum Bitumen Products Offered

10.23.5 POC Recent Developments

10.24 Petrobrás

10.24.1 Petrobrás Corporation Information

10.24.2 Petrobrás Description, Business Overview

10.24.3 Petrobrás Petroleum Bitumen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.24.4 Petrobrás Petroleum Bitumen Products Offered

10.24.5 Petrobrás Recent Developments

10.25 NuStar Energy

10.25.1 NuStar Energy Corporation Information

10.25.2 NuStar Energy Description, Business Overview

10.25.3 NuStar Energy Petroleum Bitumen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.25.4 NuStar Energy Petroleum Bitumen Products Offered

10.25.5 NuStar Energy Recent Developments

10.26 Valero Energy

10.26.1 Valero Energy Corporation Information

10.26.2 Valero Energy Description, Business Overview

10.26.3 Valero Energy Petroleum Bitumen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.26.4 Valero Energy Petroleum Bitumen Products Offered

10.26.5 Valero Energy Recent Developments

10.27 Pemex

10.27.1 Pemex Corporation Information

10.27.2 Pemex Description, Business Overview

10.27.3 Pemex Petroleum Bitumen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.27.4 Pemex Petroleum Bitumen Products Offered

10.27.5 Pemex Recent Developments

10.28 Cepsa

10.28.1 Cepsa Corporation Information

10.28.2 Cepsa Description, Business Overview

10.28.3 Cepsa Petroleum Bitumen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.28.4 Cepsa Petroleum Bitumen Products Offered

10.28.5 Cepsa Recent Developments

10.29 Husky Energy

10.29.1 Husky Energy Corporation Information

10.29.2 Husky Energy Description, Business Overview

10.29.3 Husky Energy Petroleum Bitumen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.29.4 Husky Energy Petroleum Bitumen Products Offered

10.29.5 Husky Energy Recent Developments

10.30 Total

10.30.1 Total Corporation Information

10.30.2 Total Description, Business Overview

10.30.3 Total Petroleum Bitumen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.30.4 Total Petroleum Bitumen Products Offered

10.30.5 Total Recent Developments

11 Petroleum Bitumen Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Petroleum Bitumen Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Petroleum Bitumen Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Petroleum Bitumen Industry Trends

11.4.2 Petroleum Bitumen Market Drivers

11.4.3 Petroleum Bitumen Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

