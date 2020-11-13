Road Asphalt Market Regional Analysis, key Drivers and Restraints, by Product, Top Players and Forecast Analysis 2020-2026 | CNPC, SINOPEC, CNOOC

“

The report titled Global Road Asphalt Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Road Asphalt market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Road Asphalt market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Road Asphalt market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Road Asphalt market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Road Asphalt report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Road Asphalt report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Road Asphalt market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Road Asphalt market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Road Asphalt market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Road Asphalt market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Road Asphalt market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: CNPC, SINOPEC, CNOOC, Rosneft Oil, Gazprom Neft, Lukoil, BPCL, IOCL, HPCL, SK, S-Oil, Shell, Exxon Mobil, Pertamina, TIPCO, LOTOS, Marathon Oil, KoçHolding, CRH, Nynas, ConocoPhillips, Suncor Energy, POC, Petrobrás, NuStar Energy, Valero Energy, Pemex, Cepsa, Husky Energy, Total

Market Segmentation by Product: Petroleum Asphalt

Natural Asphalt



Market Segmentation by Application: Ordinary Road

Highway



The Road Asphalt Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Road Asphalt market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Road Asphalt market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Road Asphalt market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Road Asphalt industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Road Asphalt market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Road Asphalt market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Road Asphalt market?

Table of Contents:

1 Road Asphalt Market Overview

1.1 Road Asphalt Product Overview

1.2 Road Asphalt Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Petroleum Asphalt

1.2.2 Natural Asphalt

1.3 Global Road Asphalt Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Road Asphalt Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Road Asphalt Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Road Asphalt Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Road Asphalt Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Road Asphalt Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Road Asphalt Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Road Asphalt Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Road Asphalt Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Road Asphalt Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Road Asphalt Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Road Asphalt Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Road Asphalt Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Road Asphalt Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Road Asphalt Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Road Asphalt Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Road Asphalt Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Road Asphalt Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Road Asphalt Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Road Asphalt Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Road Asphalt Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Road Asphalt Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Road Asphalt Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Road Asphalt as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Road Asphalt Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Road Asphalt Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Road Asphalt by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Road Asphalt Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Road Asphalt Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Road Asphalt Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Road Asphalt Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Road Asphalt Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Road Asphalt Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Road Asphalt Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Road Asphalt Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Road Asphalt Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Road Asphalt by Application

4.1 Road Asphalt Segment by Application

4.1.1 Ordinary Road

4.1.2 Highway

4.2 Global Road Asphalt Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Road Asphalt Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Road Asphalt Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Road Asphalt Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Road Asphalt by Application

4.5.2 Europe Road Asphalt by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Road Asphalt by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Road Asphalt by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Road Asphalt by Application

5 North America Road Asphalt Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Road Asphalt Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Road Asphalt Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Road Asphalt Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Road Asphalt Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Road Asphalt Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Road Asphalt Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Road Asphalt Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Road Asphalt Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Road Asphalt Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Road Asphalt Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Road Asphalt Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Road Asphalt Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Road Asphalt Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Road Asphalt Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Road Asphalt Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Road Asphalt Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Road Asphalt Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Road Asphalt Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Road Asphalt Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Road Asphalt Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Road Asphalt Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Road Asphalt Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Road Asphalt Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Road Asphalt Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Road Asphalt Business

10.1 CNPC

10.1.1 CNPC Corporation Information

10.1.2 CNPC Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 CNPC Road Asphalt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 CNPC Road Asphalt Products Offered

10.1.5 CNPC Recent Developments

10.2 SINOPEC

10.2.1 SINOPEC Corporation Information

10.2.2 SINOPEC Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 SINOPEC Road Asphalt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 CNPC Road Asphalt Products Offered

10.2.5 SINOPEC Recent Developments

10.3 CNOOC

10.3.1 CNOOC Corporation Information

10.3.2 CNOOC Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 CNOOC Road Asphalt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 CNOOC Road Asphalt Products Offered

10.3.5 CNOOC Recent Developments

10.4 Rosneft Oil

10.4.1 Rosneft Oil Corporation Information

10.4.2 Rosneft Oil Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Rosneft Oil Road Asphalt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Rosneft Oil Road Asphalt Products Offered

10.4.5 Rosneft Oil Recent Developments

10.5 Gazprom Neft

10.5.1 Gazprom Neft Corporation Information

10.5.2 Gazprom Neft Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Gazprom Neft Road Asphalt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Gazprom Neft Road Asphalt Products Offered

10.5.5 Gazprom Neft Recent Developments

10.6 Lukoil

10.6.1 Lukoil Corporation Information

10.6.2 Lukoil Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Lukoil Road Asphalt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Lukoil Road Asphalt Products Offered

10.6.5 Lukoil Recent Developments

10.7 BPCL

10.7.1 BPCL Corporation Information

10.7.2 BPCL Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 BPCL Road Asphalt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 BPCL Road Asphalt Products Offered

10.7.5 BPCL Recent Developments

10.8 IOCL

10.8.1 IOCL Corporation Information

10.8.2 IOCL Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 IOCL Road Asphalt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 IOCL Road Asphalt Products Offered

10.8.5 IOCL Recent Developments

10.9 HPCL

10.9.1 HPCL Corporation Information

10.9.2 HPCL Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 HPCL Road Asphalt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 HPCL Road Asphalt Products Offered

10.9.5 HPCL Recent Developments

10.10 SK

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Road Asphalt Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 SK Road Asphalt Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 SK Recent Developments

10.11 S-Oil

10.11.1 S-Oil Corporation Information

10.11.2 S-Oil Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 S-Oil Road Asphalt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 S-Oil Road Asphalt Products Offered

10.11.5 S-Oil Recent Developments

10.12 Shell

10.12.1 Shell Corporation Information

10.12.2 Shell Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Shell Road Asphalt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Shell Road Asphalt Products Offered

10.12.5 Shell Recent Developments

10.13 Exxon Mobil

10.13.1 Exxon Mobil Corporation Information

10.13.2 Exxon Mobil Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Exxon Mobil Road Asphalt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Exxon Mobil Road Asphalt Products Offered

10.13.5 Exxon Mobil Recent Developments

10.14 Pertamina

10.14.1 Pertamina Corporation Information

10.14.2 Pertamina Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 Pertamina Road Asphalt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Pertamina Road Asphalt Products Offered

10.14.5 Pertamina Recent Developments

10.15 TIPCO

10.15.1 TIPCO Corporation Information

10.15.2 TIPCO Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 TIPCO Road Asphalt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 TIPCO Road Asphalt Products Offered

10.15.5 TIPCO Recent Developments

10.16 LOTOS

10.16.1 LOTOS Corporation Information

10.16.2 LOTOS Description, Business Overview

10.16.3 LOTOS Road Asphalt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 LOTOS Road Asphalt Products Offered

10.16.5 LOTOS Recent Developments

10.17 Marathon Oil

10.17.1 Marathon Oil Corporation Information

10.17.2 Marathon Oil Description, Business Overview

10.17.3 Marathon Oil Road Asphalt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Marathon Oil Road Asphalt Products Offered

10.17.5 Marathon Oil Recent Developments

10.18 KoçHolding

10.18.1 KoçHolding Corporation Information

10.18.2 KoçHolding Description, Business Overview

10.18.3 KoçHolding Road Asphalt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 KoçHolding Road Asphalt Products Offered

10.18.5 KoçHolding Recent Developments

10.19 CRH

10.19.1 CRH Corporation Information

10.19.2 CRH Description, Business Overview

10.19.3 CRH Road Asphalt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 CRH Road Asphalt Products Offered

10.19.5 CRH Recent Developments

10.20 Nynas

10.20.1 Nynas Corporation Information

10.20.2 Nynas Description, Business Overview

10.20.3 Nynas Road Asphalt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Nynas Road Asphalt Products Offered

10.20.5 Nynas Recent Developments

10.21 ConocoPhillips

10.21.1 ConocoPhillips Corporation Information

10.21.2 ConocoPhillips Description, Business Overview

10.21.3 ConocoPhillips Road Asphalt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 ConocoPhillips Road Asphalt Products Offered

10.21.5 ConocoPhillips Recent Developments

10.22 Suncor Energy

10.22.1 Suncor Energy Corporation Information

10.22.2 Suncor Energy Description, Business Overview

10.22.3 Suncor Energy Road Asphalt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.22.4 Suncor Energy Road Asphalt Products Offered

10.22.5 Suncor Energy Recent Developments

10.23 POC

10.23.1 POC Corporation Information

10.23.2 POC Description, Business Overview

10.23.3 POC Road Asphalt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.23.4 POC Road Asphalt Products Offered

10.23.5 POC Recent Developments

10.24 Petrobrás

10.24.1 Petrobrás Corporation Information

10.24.2 Petrobrás Description, Business Overview

10.24.3 Petrobrás Road Asphalt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.24.4 Petrobrás Road Asphalt Products Offered

10.24.5 Petrobrás Recent Developments

10.25 NuStar Energy

10.25.1 NuStar Energy Corporation Information

10.25.2 NuStar Energy Description, Business Overview

10.25.3 NuStar Energy Road Asphalt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.25.4 NuStar Energy Road Asphalt Products Offered

10.25.5 NuStar Energy Recent Developments

10.26 Valero Energy

10.26.1 Valero Energy Corporation Information

10.26.2 Valero Energy Description, Business Overview

10.26.3 Valero Energy Road Asphalt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.26.4 Valero Energy Road Asphalt Products Offered

10.26.5 Valero Energy Recent Developments

10.27 Pemex

10.27.1 Pemex Corporation Information

10.27.2 Pemex Description, Business Overview

10.27.3 Pemex Road Asphalt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.27.4 Pemex Road Asphalt Products Offered

10.27.5 Pemex Recent Developments

10.28 Cepsa

10.28.1 Cepsa Corporation Information

10.28.2 Cepsa Description, Business Overview

10.28.3 Cepsa Road Asphalt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.28.4 Cepsa Road Asphalt Products Offered

10.28.5 Cepsa Recent Developments

10.29 Husky Energy

10.29.1 Husky Energy Corporation Information

10.29.2 Husky Energy Description, Business Overview

10.29.3 Husky Energy Road Asphalt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.29.4 Husky Energy Road Asphalt Products Offered

10.29.5 Husky Energy Recent Developments

10.30 Total

10.30.1 Total Corporation Information

10.30.2 Total Description, Business Overview

10.30.3 Total Road Asphalt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.30.4 Total Road Asphalt Products Offered

10.30.5 Total Recent Developments

11 Road Asphalt Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Road Asphalt Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Road Asphalt Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Road Asphalt Industry Trends

11.4.2 Road Asphalt Market Drivers

11.4.3 Road Asphalt Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

