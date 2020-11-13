Degradable Biopolymers Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand And Analysis Of Key Players- Research Forecasts To 2026 | NatureWorks, Braskem, BASF

“

The report titled Global Degradable Biopolymers Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Degradable Biopolymers market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Degradable Biopolymers market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Degradable Biopolymers market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Degradable Biopolymers market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Degradable Biopolymers report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Degradable Biopolymers report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Degradable Biopolymers market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Degradable Biopolymers market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Degradable Biopolymers market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Degradable Biopolymers market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Degradable Biopolymers market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: NatureWorks, Braskem, BASF, Arkema, DuPont, Novamont, Corbion, Metabolix, PSM, PolyOne, Biome Bioplastics, Biomer, FKuR, Trellis Bioplastics, Kingfa, Cardia Bioplastics, Grabio, MHG, Myriant, Mitsubishi, Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials

Market Segmentation by Product: Bio-PET

Bio-PE

Starch Blends

PLA

PHA

Other



Market Segmentation by Application: Packing Industry

Automotive Industry

Bottles manufacturing

Others



The Degradable Biopolymers Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Degradable Biopolymers market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Degradable Biopolymers market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Degradable Biopolymers market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Degradable Biopolymers industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Degradable Biopolymers market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Degradable Biopolymers market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Degradable Biopolymers market?

Table of Contents:

1 Degradable Biopolymers Market Overview

1.1 Degradable Biopolymers Product Overview

1.2 Degradable Biopolymers Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Bio-PET

1.2.2 Bio-PE

1.2.3 Starch Blends

1.2.4 PLA

1.2.5 PHA

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Global Degradable Biopolymers Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Degradable Biopolymers Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Degradable Biopolymers Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Degradable Biopolymers Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Degradable Biopolymers Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Degradable Biopolymers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Degradable Biopolymers Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Degradable Biopolymers Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Degradable Biopolymers Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Degradable Biopolymers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Degradable Biopolymers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Degradable Biopolymers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Degradable Biopolymers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Degradable Biopolymers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Degradable Biopolymers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Degradable Biopolymers Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Degradable Biopolymers Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Degradable Biopolymers Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Degradable Biopolymers Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Degradable Biopolymers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Degradable Biopolymers Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Degradable Biopolymers Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Degradable Biopolymers Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Degradable Biopolymers as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Degradable Biopolymers Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Degradable Biopolymers Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Degradable Biopolymers by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Degradable Biopolymers Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Degradable Biopolymers Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Degradable Biopolymers Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Degradable Biopolymers Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Degradable Biopolymers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Degradable Biopolymers Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Degradable Biopolymers Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Degradable Biopolymers Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Degradable Biopolymers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Degradable Biopolymers by Application

4.1 Degradable Biopolymers Segment by Application

4.1.1 Packing Industry

4.1.2 Automotive Industry

4.1.3 Bottles manufacturing

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Degradable Biopolymers Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Degradable Biopolymers Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Degradable Biopolymers Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Degradable Biopolymers Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Degradable Biopolymers by Application

4.5.2 Europe Degradable Biopolymers by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Degradable Biopolymers by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Degradable Biopolymers by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Degradable Biopolymers by Application

5 North America Degradable Biopolymers Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Degradable Biopolymers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Degradable Biopolymers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Degradable Biopolymers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Degradable Biopolymers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Degradable Biopolymers Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Degradable Biopolymers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Degradable Biopolymers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Degradable Biopolymers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Degradable Biopolymers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Degradable Biopolymers Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Degradable Biopolymers Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Degradable Biopolymers Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Degradable Biopolymers Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Degradable Biopolymers Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Degradable Biopolymers Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Degradable Biopolymers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Degradable Biopolymers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Degradable Biopolymers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Degradable Biopolymers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Degradable Biopolymers Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Degradable Biopolymers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Degradable Biopolymers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Degradable Biopolymers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Degradable Biopolymers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Degradable Biopolymers Business

10.1 NatureWorks

10.1.1 NatureWorks Corporation Information

10.1.2 NatureWorks Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 NatureWorks Degradable Biopolymers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 NatureWorks Degradable Biopolymers Products Offered

10.1.5 NatureWorks Recent Developments

10.2 Braskem

10.2.1 Braskem Corporation Information

10.2.2 Braskem Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Braskem Degradable Biopolymers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 NatureWorks Degradable Biopolymers Products Offered

10.2.5 Braskem Recent Developments

10.3 BASF

10.3.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.3.2 BASF Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 BASF Degradable Biopolymers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 BASF Degradable Biopolymers Products Offered

10.3.5 BASF Recent Developments

10.4 Arkema

10.4.1 Arkema Corporation Information

10.4.2 Arkema Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Arkema Degradable Biopolymers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Arkema Degradable Biopolymers Products Offered

10.4.5 Arkema Recent Developments

10.5 DuPont

10.5.1 DuPont Corporation Information

10.5.2 DuPont Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 DuPont Degradable Biopolymers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 DuPont Degradable Biopolymers Products Offered

10.5.5 DuPont Recent Developments

10.6 Novamont

10.6.1 Novamont Corporation Information

10.6.2 Novamont Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Novamont Degradable Biopolymers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Novamont Degradable Biopolymers Products Offered

10.6.5 Novamont Recent Developments

10.7 Corbion

10.7.1 Corbion Corporation Information

10.7.2 Corbion Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Corbion Degradable Biopolymers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Corbion Degradable Biopolymers Products Offered

10.7.5 Corbion Recent Developments

10.8 Metabolix

10.8.1 Metabolix Corporation Information

10.8.2 Metabolix Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Metabolix Degradable Biopolymers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Metabolix Degradable Biopolymers Products Offered

10.8.5 Metabolix Recent Developments

10.9 PSM

10.9.1 PSM Corporation Information

10.9.2 PSM Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 PSM Degradable Biopolymers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 PSM Degradable Biopolymers Products Offered

10.9.5 PSM Recent Developments

10.10 PolyOne

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Degradable Biopolymers Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 PolyOne Degradable Biopolymers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 PolyOne Recent Developments

10.11 Biome Bioplastics

10.11.1 Biome Bioplastics Corporation Information

10.11.2 Biome Bioplastics Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Biome Bioplastics Degradable Biopolymers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Biome Bioplastics Degradable Biopolymers Products Offered

10.11.5 Biome Bioplastics Recent Developments

10.12 Biomer

10.12.1 Biomer Corporation Information

10.12.2 Biomer Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Biomer Degradable Biopolymers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Biomer Degradable Biopolymers Products Offered

10.12.5 Biomer Recent Developments

10.13 FKuR

10.13.1 FKuR Corporation Information

10.13.2 FKuR Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 FKuR Degradable Biopolymers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 FKuR Degradable Biopolymers Products Offered

10.13.5 FKuR Recent Developments

10.14 Trellis Bioplastics

10.14.1 Trellis Bioplastics Corporation Information

10.14.2 Trellis Bioplastics Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 Trellis Bioplastics Degradable Biopolymers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Trellis Bioplastics Degradable Biopolymers Products Offered

10.14.5 Trellis Bioplastics Recent Developments

10.15 Kingfa

10.15.1 Kingfa Corporation Information

10.15.2 Kingfa Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 Kingfa Degradable Biopolymers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Kingfa Degradable Biopolymers Products Offered

10.15.5 Kingfa Recent Developments

10.16 Cardia Bioplastics

10.16.1 Cardia Bioplastics Corporation Information

10.16.2 Cardia Bioplastics Description, Business Overview

10.16.3 Cardia Bioplastics Degradable Biopolymers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Cardia Bioplastics Degradable Biopolymers Products Offered

10.16.5 Cardia Bioplastics Recent Developments

10.17 Grabio

10.17.1 Grabio Corporation Information

10.17.2 Grabio Description, Business Overview

10.17.3 Grabio Degradable Biopolymers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Grabio Degradable Biopolymers Products Offered

10.17.5 Grabio Recent Developments

10.18 MHG

10.18.1 MHG Corporation Information

10.18.2 MHG Description, Business Overview

10.18.3 MHG Degradable Biopolymers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 MHG Degradable Biopolymers Products Offered

10.18.5 MHG Recent Developments

10.19 Myriant

10.19.1 Myriant Corporation Information

10.19.2 Myriant Description, Business Overview

10.19.3 Myriant Degradable Biopolymers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Myriant Degradable Biopolymers Products Offered

10.19.5 Myriant Recent Developments

10.20 Mitsubishi

10.20.1 Mitsubishi Corporation Information

10.20.2 Mitsubishi Description, Business Overview

10.20.3 Mitsubishi Degradable Biopolymers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Mitsubishi Degradable Biopolymers Products Offered

10.20.5 Mitsubishi Recent Developments

10.21 Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials

10.21.1 Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Corporation Information

10.21.2 Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Description, Business Overview

10.21.3 Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Degradable Biopolymers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Degradable Biopolymers Products Offered

10.21.5 Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Recent Developments

11 Degradable Biopolymers Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Degradable Biopolymers Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Degradable Biopolymers Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Degradable Biopolymers Industry Trends

11.4.2 Degradable Biopolymers Market Drivers

11.4.3 Degradable Biopolymers Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

”