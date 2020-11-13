PBT Modified Resin Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2026 | BASF, Changchun, Lanxess

“

The report titled Global PBT Modified Resin Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global PBT Modified Resin market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global PBT Modified Resin market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global PBT Modified Resin market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global PBT Modified Resin market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The PBT Modified Resin report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the PBT Modified Resin report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global PBT Modified Resin market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global PBT Modified Resin market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global PBT Modified Resin market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global PBT Modified Resin market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global PBT Modified Resin market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: BASF, Changchun, Lanxess, Sabic, Shinkong, DuPont, DSM, Mitsubishi, Ticona (Celanese), WinTech (Polyplastics,Teijin), Kolon, Toray, Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group, BlueStar, LG Chem, Nan Ya, Evonik

Market Segmentation by Product: Unreinforced Grade

Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced

Flame-retardant Grade

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Automobile Industry

Electrical & Electronics

Mechanical Equipment

Others



The PBT Modified Resin Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global PBT Modified Resin market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global PBT Modified Resin market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the PBT Modified Resin market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in PBT Modified Resin industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global PBT Modified Resin market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global PBT Modified Resin market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global PBT Modified Resin market?

Table of Contents:

1 PBT Modified Resin Market Overview

1.1 PBT Modified Resin Product Overview

1.2 PBT Modified Resin Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Unreinforced Grade

1.2.2 Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced

1.2.3 Flame-retardant Grade

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global PBT Modified Resin Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global PBT Modified Resin Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global PBT Modified Resin Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global PBT Modified Resin Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global PBT Modified Resin Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global PBT Modified Resin Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global PBT Modified Resin Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global PBT Modified Resin Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global PBT Modified Resin Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global PBT Modified Resin Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America PBT Modified Resin Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe PBT Modified Resin Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific PBT Modified Resin Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America PBT Modified Resin Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa PBT Modified Resin Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global PBT Modified Resin Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by PBT Modified Resin Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by PBT Modified Resin Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players PBT Modified Resin Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers PBT Modified Resin Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 PBT Modified Resin Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 PBT Modified Resin Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by PBT Modified Resin Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in PBT Modified Resin as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into PBT Modified Resin Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers PBT Modified Resin Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global PBT Modified Resin by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global PBT Modified Resin Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global PBT Modified Resin Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global PBT Modified Resin Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global PBT Modified Resin Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global PBT Modified Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global PBT Modified Resin Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global PBT Modified Resin Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global PBT Modified Resin Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global PBT Modified Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global PBT Modified Resin by Application

4.1 PBT Modified Resin Segment by Application

4.1.1 Automobile Industry

4.1.2 Electrical & Electronics

4.1.3 Mechanical Equipment

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global PBT Modified Resin Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global PBT Modified Resin Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global PBT Modified Resin Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions PBT Modified Resin Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America PBT Modified Resin by Application

4.5.2 Europe PBT Modified Resin by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific PBT Modified Resin by Application

4.5.4 Latin America PBT Modified Resin by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa PBT Modified Resin by Application

5 North America PBT Modified Resin Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America PBT Modified Resin Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America PBT Modified Resin Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America PBT Modified Resin Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America PBT Modified Resin Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe PBT Modified Resin Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe PBT Modified Resin Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe PBT Modified Resin Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe PBT Modified Resin Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe PBT Modified Resin Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific PBT Modified Resin Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific PBT Modified Resin Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific PBT Modified Resin Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific PBT Modified Resin Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific PBT Modified Resin Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America PBT Modified Resin Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America PBT Modified Resin Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America PBT Modified Resin Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America PBT Modified Resin Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America PBT Modified Resin Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa PBT Modified Resin Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa PBT Modified Resin Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa PBT Modified Resin Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa PBT Modified Resin Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa PBT Modified Resin Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in PBT Modified Resin Business

10.1 BASF

10.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.1.2 BASF Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 BASF PBT Modified Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 BASF PBT Modified Resin Products Offered

10.1.5 BASF Recent Developments

10.2 Changchun

10.2.1 Changchun Corporation Information

10.2.2 Changchun Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Changchun PBT Modified Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 BASF PBT Modified Resin Products Offered

10.2.5 Changchun Recent Developments

10.3 Lanxess

10.3.1 Lanxess Corporation Information

10.3.2 Lanxess Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Lanxess PBT Modified Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Lanxess PBT Modified Resin Products Offered

10.3.5 Lanxess Recent Developments

10.4 Sabic

10.4.1 Sabic Corporation Information

10.4.2 Sabic Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Sabic PBT Modified Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Sabic PBT Modified Resin Products Offered

10.4.5 Sabic Recent Developments

10.5 Shinkong

10.5.1 Shinkong Corporation Information

10.5.2 Shinkong Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Shinkong PBT Modified Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Shinkong PBT Modified Resin Products Offered

10.5.5 Shinkong Recent Developments

10.6 DuPont

10.6.1 DuPont Corporation Information

10.6.2 DuPont Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 DuPont PBT Modified Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 DuPont PBT Modified Resin Products Offered

10.6.5 DuPont Recent Developments

10.7 DSM

10.7.1 DSM Corporation Information

10.7.2 DSM Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 DSM PBT Modified Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 DSM PBT Modified Resin Products Offered

10.7.5 DSM Recent Developments

10.8 Mitsubishi

10.8.1 Mitsubishi Corporation Information

10.8.2 Mitsubishi Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Mitsubishi PBT Modified Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Mitsubishi PBT Modified Resin Products Offered

10.8.5 Mitsubishi Recent Developments

10.9 Ticona (Celanese)

10.9.1 Ticona (Celanese) Corporation Information

10.9.2 Ticona (Celanese) Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Ticona (Celanese) PBT Modified Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Ticona (Celanese) PBT Modified Resin Products Offered

10.9.5 Ticona (Celanese) Recent Developments

10.10 WinTech (Polyplastics,Teijin)

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 PBT Modified Resin Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 WinTech (Polyplastics,Teijin) PBT Modified Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 WinTech (Polyplastics,Teijin) Recent Developments

10.11 Kolon

10.11.1 Kolon Corporation Information

10.11.2 Kolon Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Kolon PBT Modified Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Kolon PBT Modified Resin Products Offered

10.11.5 Kolon Recent Developments

10.12 Toray

10.12.1 Toray Corporation Information

10.12.2 Toray Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Toray PBT Modified Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Toray PBT Modified Resin Products Offered

10.12.5 Toray Recent Developments

10.13 Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group

10.13.1 Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group Corporation Information

10.13.2 Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group PBT Modified Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group PBT Modified Resin Products Offered

10.13.5 Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group Recent Developments

10.14 BlueStar

10.14.1 BlueStar Corporation Information

10.14.2 BlueStar Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 BlueStar PBT Modified Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 BlueStar PBT Modified Resin Products Offered

10.14.5 BlueStar Recent Developments

10.15 LG Chem

10.15.1 LG Chem Corporation Information

10.15.2 LG Chem Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 LG Chem PBT Modified Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 LG Chem PBT Modified Resin Products Offered

10.15.5 LG Chem Recent Developments

10.16 Nan Ya

10.16.1 Nan Ya Corporation Information

10.16.2 Nan Ya Description, Business Overview

10.16.3 Nan Ya PBT Modified Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Nan Ya PBT Modified Resin Products Offered

10.16.5 Nan Ya Recent Developments

10.17 Evonik

10.17.1 Evonik Corporation Information

10.17.2 Evonik Description, Business Overview

10.17.3 Evonik PBT Modified Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Evonik PBT Modified Resin Products Offered

10.17.5 Evonik Recent Developments

11 PBT Modified Resin Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 PBT Modified Resin Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 PBT Modified Resin Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 PBT Modified Resin Industry Trends

11.4.2 PBT Modified Resin Market Drivers

11.4.3 PBT Modified Resin Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

