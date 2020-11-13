Menorrhagia Treatment Market Structure to Broaden between 2020 and 2030

Menorrhagia is the medical term for menstrual periods with heavy or prolonged bleeding. Menorrhagia can be related to a number of conditions including problems with hormone problems, uterus, and others. Some of the symptoms of menorrhagia are: bleeding for longer than a week, passing blood clots larger than a quarter, tiredness, fatigue or shortness of breath, and others. Menorrhagia treatment is based on the number of factors like the overall health and medical history of the patient, caused and severity of the condition, patient tolerance for specific medications or therapies, future childbearing plans, and others.

Menorrhagia treatment reduces the menstrual blood loss and helps in reducing painful menstrual cramps. Various menorrhagia treatment such as nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, oral contraceptives, oral progesterone, and others are available to reduce the excess menstrual blood loss. In addition, there is also surgical menorrhagia treatment available like dilation and curettage, uterine artery embolization, myomectomy, endometrial ablation, etc. NSAIDs, such as ibuprofen (Advil, Motrin IB, others) or naproxen sodium (Aleve) are generally used for menorrhagia treatment. Oral contraceptives help in regulating the menstrual cycles and also reduces the excessive or prolonged menstrual bleeding. Furthermore, menorrhagia can also be diagnosed with blood tests, pap test, ultrasound, and biopsy. Menorrhagia has affected women for ages and now various new treatment procedures and devices are offered to address the needs of menorrhagia patients.

Rising prevalence of uterine fibroids and anemia are considered as the significant factors which are expected to drive the growth of the global menorrhagia treatment market. Around 2.4 million American women suffer from menorrhagia which limits a woman’s ability to exercise and work. Other factors like low prices and easy availability of the treatment options further boost the menorrhagia treatment market growth. However, unhealthy lifestyle and negligence towards health are the factors hampering the growth of the global menorrhagia treatment market. In addition, low awareness about reproductive health is further expected to restrain the growth opportunities of the global menorrhagia treatment market.

The global market for menorrhagia is segmented on basis of menorrhagia treatment type, distribution channel, and geography.

Based on menorrhagia treatment type, the global menorrhagia treatment market is segmented into: Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) Oral Contraceptives Oral Progesterone Others



Based on distribution channel, the global menorrhagia treatment market is segmented into: Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies e-commerce Others



Menorrhagia is considered as the most commonly observed gynecologic problem. Heavy menstrual bleeding caused many severe infections and disorders like uterine cancer, uterine fibroids, bleeding disorders, and others. Based on the distribution channel, the global menorrhagia treatment market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, e-commerce, and others. It is projected that among all the distribution channel, hospital pharmacies is anticipated to hold the maximum market share in the global menorrhagia treatment market.

On the basis of geography, the global menorrhagia treatment market is segmented into six key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding China, China and the Middle East & Africa. The North America menorrhagia treatment market is projected to register the maximum market share in the global menorrhagia treatment market, followed by Europe, due to the high incidence and prevalence of uterine cancer. It is observed that the U.S. has a high incidence of uterine cancer due to the growing obese population and rising number of post-menopausal women population. In addition, the accessibility of cost-effective diagnosis and treatment options for menorrhagia is likely to contribute to driving the growth of the menorrhagia treatment market over the forecast period. The menorrhagia treatment market in Asia Pacific region is expected to grow with a maximum growth rate due to an increase in healthcare expenditure and finding by the government. The government policies by the government for women health treatment is also expected to boost the menorrhagia treatment market growth.

Some of the key players present in the global menorrhagia treatment market are Pfizer Inc., Ferring Holding SA, Xanodyne Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Mylan N.V., and others.

