Local-Level Collaborations Entered Into By Key Players To Drive The Operating Tables Market

A recent research study by Persistence Market Research (PMR) reveals that the operating tables market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ 1.3 Bn, by the end of 2029. The study outlines the growth trails of the operating tables market, which is estimated to register a CAGR of ~3% during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Surgery is a fundamental element of any healthcare systems. Over the last few years, the number of surgical procedures has increased.

During the surgical process, it is required to keep patient comfortable and at a fixed position especially in those surgeries where sensitive organs are involved. The demand for operating tables increases with an increase in surgical procedures, which further fuel the market growth. The global volume of surgical need to address prevalent diseases has increased exponentially, which in turn is expected to increase the demand for operating tables.

Advanced and Hybrid Operating Tables Gaining Significant Traction

In recent years, there has been a shift from manual operating tables to advanced operating tables. Manually operated mobile operating tables are being gradually replaced by new and enhanced technologies such as hydraulic, electro-hydraulic operating tables with battery-powered systems and locking drawers, which ensure medical staff to access operating tables easily without compromising patient’s convenience.

Additionally, the development of advanced and hybrid operating tables that can auto-adjust, increases the demand and brings opportunities for companies participating in the operating tables market. Hybrid operating tables system leads to increased efficiency of the surgical process necessary during critical conditions.

Further, the development of operating tables with pressure distribution mattresses prevents unintentional injuries to the patient. Such benefits significantly contribute to the increase in demand for innovative operating tables in the market and will continue to do so in the future.

According to the PMR report, significant sales of general surgical tables will continue to influence the growth strategies, while manufacturers are focusing on increasing the production of speciality operating tables to capitalize on the ever-evolving trends such as growing popularity of robotic surgeries.

General surgical tables are expected account for major share of manufacturers’ bottom lines during the forecast period of 2019-2029. Growing availability and adoption rate of such operating tables are expected to be major factors boosting the market growth.

As compared to powered and hybrid operating tables, the non-powered variants remain highly preferred among the end users, in the view of their cost-effectiveness and higher availability. Non-powered operating tables will account for half of the total sales of operating tables during the forecast period, according to the PMR report.

Asia Pacific and North America to Lead Market Gains

According to the PMR report, growth opportunities for operating tables’ market players are picking pace in North America and Asia Pacific. This is primarily attributed to the growing number of ambulatory surgical centers in these regions.

Various healthcare organizations such as Health Maintenance Organizations (HMOs), are developing multiple specialty facilities within premises of their primary healthcare facility, thereby influencing the operating tables market to grow at a faster pace and gain large revenue share.

Moreover, Asia Pacific is experiencing an increase in investments to set up hospitals and ambulatory surgical centres. The newly set up private hospitals with major investments, have provided impetus to operating tables market.

For instance, Aster DM Healthcare, with six hospitals in Indian cities such as, Kochi, Pune, Calicut, Bangalore, and Kolhapur, expanded operations in 2015-16 and invested millions to expand their business. This presents a huge opportunities for key players in the operating tables market to gain competitive edge through deployment of advanced technologies and products differentiation.