Trending: Operational Analytics Market Research Report 2020-2026 | Top Players: IBM, Oracle, Microsoft, SAS Institute, Hewlett-Packard, SAP, Alteryx, Cloudera, Bentley Systems, Splunk

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Operational Analytics Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Operational Analytics market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Operational Analytics market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Operational Analytics market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, IBM, Oracle, Microsoft, SAS Institute, Hewlett-Packard, SAP, Alteryx, Cloudera, Bentley Systems, Splunk Market Segment by Product Type: , Software, Service Market Segment by Application: , Predictive Asset Maintenance, Risk Management, Fraud Detection, Supply Chain Management, Customer Management, Workforce Management, Sales and Marketing Management

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Operational Analytics market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Operational Analytics market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Operational Analytics industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Operational Analytics market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Operational Analytics market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Operational Analytics market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Operational Analytics

1.1 Operational Analytics Market Overview

1.1.1 Operational Analytics Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Operational Analytics Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Operational Analytics Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Operational Analytics Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Operational Analytics Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Operational Analytics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Operational Analytics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Operational Analytics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Operational Analytics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Operational Analytics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Operational Analytics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Operational Analytics Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Operational Analytics Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Operational Analytics Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Operational Analytics Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Software

2.5 Service 3 Operational Analytics Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Operational Analytics Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Operational Analytics Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Operational Analytics Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Predictive Asset Maintenance

3.5 Risk Management

3.6 Fraud Detection

3.7 Supply Chain Management

3.8 Customer Management

3.9 Workforce Management

3.10 Sales and Marketing Management 4 Global Operational Analytics Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Operational Analytics Market Size by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Operational Analytics as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Operational Analytics Market

4.4 Global Top Players Operational Analytics Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Operational Analytics Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Operational Analytics Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 IBM

5.1.1 IBM Profile

5.1.2 IBM Main Business

5.1.3 IBM Operational Analytics Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 IBM Operational Analytics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 IBM Recent Developments

5.2 Oracle

5.2.1 Oracle Profile

5.2.2 Oracle Main Business

5.2.3 Oracle Operational Analytics Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Oracle Operational Analytics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Oracle Recent Developments

5.3 Microsoft

5.5.1 Microsoft Profile

5.3.2 Microsoft Main Business

5.3.3 Microsoft Operational Analytics Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Microsoft Operational Analytics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 SAS Institute Recent Developments

5.4 SAS Institute

5.4.1 SAS Institute Profile

5.4.2 SAS Institute Main Business

5.4.3 SAS Institute Operational Analytics Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 SAS Institute Operational Analytics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 SAS Institute Recent Developments

5.5 Hewlett-Packard

5.5.1 Hewlett-Packard Profile

5.5.2 Hewlett-Packard Main Business

5.5.3 Hewlett-Packard Operational Analytics Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Hewlett-Packard Operational Analytics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Hewlett-Packard Recent Developments

5.6 SAP

5.6.1 SAP Profile

5.6.2 SAP Main Business

5.6.3 SAP Operational Analytics Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 SAP Operational Analytics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 SAP Recent Developments

5.7 Alteryx

5.7.1 Alteryx Profile

5.7.2 Alteryx Main Business

5.7.3 Alteryx Operational Analytics Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Alteryx Operational Analytics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Alteryx Recent Developments

5.8 Cloudera

5.8.1 Cloudera Profile

5.8.2 Cloudera Main Business

5.8.3 Cloudera Operational Analytics Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Cloudera Operational Analytics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Cloudera Recent Developments

5.9 Bentley Systems

5.9.1 Bentley Systems Profile

5.9.2 Bentley Systems Main Business

5.9.3 Bentley Systems Operational Analytics Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Bentley Systems Operational Analytics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Bentley Systems Recent Developments

5.10 Splunk

5.10.1 Splunk Profile

5.10.2 Splunk Main Business

5.10.3 Splunk Operational Analytics Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Splunk Operational Analytics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Splunk Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Operational Analytics Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Operational Analytics Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Operational Analytics Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Operational Analytics Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Operational Analytics Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Operational Analytics Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

