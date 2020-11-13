Trending: Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Research Report 2020-2026 | Top Players: Schlumberger, Halliburton, Superior Energy Services, Oil States International, Technipfmc, Weatherford International, Parker Drilling, Patterson-UTI Energy, Basic Energy Services, Key Energy Services, John Energy, Circle T Service & Rental, Ensign Energy Services, Bestway Oilfields, KIT Oil & Gas

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Oilfield Equipment Rental market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Oilfield Equipment Rental market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Oilfield Equipment Rental market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Schlumberger, Halliburton, Superior Energy Services, Oil States International, Technipfmc, Weatherford International, Parker Drilling, Patterson-UTI Energy, Basic Energy Services, Key Energy Services, John Energy, Circle T Service & Rental, Ensign Energy Services, Bestway Oilfields, KIT Oil & Gas Market Segment by Product Type: , Drilling Equipment, Pressure & Flow Control Equipment, Fishing Equipment, Other Equipment Market Segment by Application: , Onshore, Offshore

Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2228885/global-oilfield-equipment-rental-market For Customization in the Report Drop Your Query Here: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2228885/global-oilfield-equipment-rental-market Buy Now: https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/5a55c56528482cfe41196f5fd4a17e87,0,1,global-oilfield-equipment-rental-market

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Oilfield Equipment Rental market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Oilfield Equipment Rental market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Oilfield Equipment Rental industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Oilfield Equipment Rental market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Oilfield Equipment Rental market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Oilfield Equipment Rental market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Oilfield Equipment Rental

1.1 Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Overview

1.1.1 Oilfield Equipment Rental Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Oilfield Equipment Rental Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Oilfield Equipment Rental Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Oilfield Equipment Rental Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Drilling Equipment

2.5 Pressure & Flow Control Equipment

2.6 Fishing Equipment

2.7 Other Equipment 3 Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Oilfield Equipment Rental Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Oilfield Equipment Rental Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Onshore

3.5 Offshore 4 Global Oilfield Equipment Rental Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Size by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Oilfield Equipment Rental as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Oilfield Equipment Rental Market

4.4 Global Top Players Oilfield Equipment Rental Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Oilfield Equipment Rental Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Schlumberger

5.1.1 Schlumberger Profile

5.1.2 Schlumberger Main Business

5.1.3 Schlumberger Oilfield Equipment Rental Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Schlumberger Oilfield Equipment Rental Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Schlumberger Recent Developments

5.2 Halliburton

5.2.1 Halliburton Profile

5.2.2 Halliburton Main Business

5.2.3 Halliburton Oilfield Equipment Rental Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Halliburton Oilfield Equipment Rental Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Halliburton Recent Developments

5.3 Superior Energy Services

5.5.1 Superior Energy Services Profile

5.3.2 Superior Energy Services Main Business

5.3.3 Superior Energy Services Oilfield Equipment Rental Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Superior Energy Services Oilfield Equipment Rental Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Oil States International Recent Developments

5.4 Oil States International

5.4.1 Oil States International Profile

5.4.2 Oil States International Main Business

5.4.3 Oil States International Oilfield Equipment Rental Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Oil States International Oilfield Equipment Rental Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Oil States International Recent Developments

5.5 Technipfmc

5.5.1 Technipfmc Profile

5.5.2 Technipfmc Main Business

5.5.3 Technipfmc Oilfield Equipment Rental Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Technipfmc Oilfield Equipment Rental Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Technipfmc Recent Developments

5.6 Weatherford International

5.6.1 Weatherford International Profile

5.6.2 Weatherford International Main Business

5.6.3 Weatherford International Oilfield Equipment Rental Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Weatherford International Oilfield Equipment Rental Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Weatherford International Recent Developments

5.7 Parker Drilling

5.7.1 Parker Drilling Profile

5.7.2 Parker Drilling Main Business

5.7.3 Parker Drilling Oilfield Equipment Rental Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Parker Drilling Oilfield Equipment Rental Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Parker Drilling Recent Developments

5.8 Patterson-UTI Energy

5.8.1 Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

5.8.2 Patterson-UTI Energy Main Business

5.8.3 Patterson-UTI Energy Oilfield Equipment Rental Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Patterson-UTI Energy Oilfield Equipment Rental Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Patterson-UTI Energy Recent Developments

5.9 Basic Energy Services

5.9.1 Basic Energy Services Profile

5.9.2 Basic Energy Services Main Business

5.9.3 Basic Energy Services Oilfield Equipment Rental Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Basic Energy Services Oilfield Equipment Rental Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Basic Energy Services Recent Developments

5.10 Key Energy Services

5.10.1 Key Energy Services Profile

5.10.2 Key Energy Services Main Business

5.10.3 Key Energy Services Oilfield Equipment Rental Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Key Energy Services Oilfield Equipment Rental Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Key Energy Services Recent Developments

5.11 John Energy

5.11.1 John Energy Profile

5.11.2 John Energy Main Business

5.11.3 John Energy Oilfield Equipment Rental Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 John Energy Oilfield Equipment Rental Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.11.5 John Energy Recent Developments

5.12 Circle T Service & Rental

5.12.1 Circle T Service & Rental Profile

5.12.2 Circle T Service & Rental Main Business

5.12.3 Circle T Service & Rental Oilfield Equipment Rental Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Circle T Service & Rental Oilfield Equipment Rental Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Circle T Service & Rental Recent Developments

5.13 Ensign Energy Services

5.13.1 Ensign Energy Services Profile

5.13.2 Ensign Energy Services Main Business

5.13.3 Ensign Energy Services Oilfield Equipment Rental Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Ensign Energy Services Oilfield Equipment Rental Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Ensign Energy Services Recent Developments

5.14 Bestway Oilfields

5.14.1 Bestway Oilfields Profile

5.14.2 Bestway Oilfields Main Business

5.14.3 Bestway Oilfields Oilfield Equipment Rental Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Bestway Oilfields Oilfield Equipment Rental Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.14.5 Bestway Oilfields Recent Developments

5.15 KIT Oil & Gas

5.15.1 KIT Oil & Gas Profile

5.15.2 KIT Oil & Gas Main Business

5.15.3 KIT Oil & Gas Oilfield Equipment Rental Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 KIT Oil & Gas Oilfield Equipment Rental Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.15.5 KIT Oil & Gas Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.