Hydrotherapy Equipment Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Report Overview: Hydrotherapy Equipment Market

The global hydrotherapy equipment market size was valued at USD 1.7 billion in 2020 and is expected to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1% over the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. Rising cases of spinal cord injuries and applications in rehabilitation services and sports training are expected to drive market growth. As per a conducted study published by the Journal of Education, Health, and Sports, in 2019, hydrotherapy reduces pain, the clinical symptoms of the nervous system diseases, and improves the quality of life. The study also states that the therapy is omnidirectional in its mechanism; among other things, it improves autonomic nervous system activities, induces muscle relaxation, and exhibits positive effects on segmental spine mechanisms.

The adoption of hydrotherapy is increasing, which boosts the demand for hydrotherapy equipment. The equipment manufacturers are expanding their global presence and diversifying their product portfolio to cater to the rising demand. For instance, in June 2017, Jacuzzi acquired BathWraps and Hydropool Hot Tubs Inc., which helped Jacuzzi in diversifying its product portfolio and increasing global presence.

Some regions have set guidelines regarding the regulation and use of these equipment. For instance, in the U.S., the Healthcare Infection Control Practices Advisory Committee (HICPAC) and CDCs Division of Healthcare Quality Promotion provide guidelines regarding disinfection and cleaning practices to be followed while providing hydrotherapy for patients with burns, wounds, and other non-intact skin conditions.

The manufacturers have undertaken activities for the promotion of hydrotherapy, which, in turn, boosts their business. For instance, EWAC conducts workshops to provide training and education regarding hydrotherapy to increase the sales of its products.

Type Insights

The hydrotherapy pools segment led the overall market in 2019 accounting for over 38% of the global share. Based on types, the market is divided into chambers/tanks, pools, tub/bath, underwater treadmill, and others. Hydrotherapy pools is estimated to be the largest type segment, in terms of revenue share, over the forecast period 2021-2027.

On the other hand, the hydrotherapy tub/bath segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate from 2020 to 2027. Technological advancements and increasing applications of hydrotherapy in diverse applications is leading to innovation in hydrotherapy equipment. In November 2019, HydroWorx launched the rejuvenate line of plunges, majorly for use in athletic recovery programs.

Application Insights: Hydrotherapy Equipment Market

The pain management segment lead the market in 2019 and accounted for 33.9% of the total share. The segment is projected to retain its leading position throughout the forecast period. Increasing awareness has resulted in the adoption of hydrotherapy in pain management for the treatment of various indications.

The aquatic environment is ideal for athletic training as it imparts less fatigue and joint stress as compared to land-based training. However, the cardiology segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR from 2020 to 2027 due to rising usage of hydrotherapy for the treatment of cardiac patients.

End Use Insights

The spas & wellness centers segment accounted for the largest share of over 51% in 2019. On the basis of end use, the market has been divided into hospitals & rehabilitation centers, spa & wellness centers, and others. The spas & wellness centers provide treatments for pain relief and overall health improvement.

On the other hand, hospitals & rehabilitation centers segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period as these centers provide targeted hydrotherapies for various medical conditions. The property of water enables patients to conduct intense workouts with less joint pressure and stress and helps improve the range of motion. Hence, therapy is gaining popularity as a rehabilitation procedure.

Regional Insights: Hydrotherapy Equipment Market

North America led the market in 2019 and held a share of 39% in the same year. The positive reimbursement scenario along with lesser hydrotherapy spending as compared to other prevalent treatment options is likely to boost the regions growth. Increasing awareness regarding the health benefits of aquatic therapy for injured and disabled people is likely to drive the market.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is estimated to witness the maximum CAGR over the forecast period. Rising awareness regarding hydrotherapy equipment along with increasing healthcare spending is expected to contribute to the market growth in this region.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights: Hydrotherapy Equipment Market

The equipment manufacturers are adopting strategies, such as product launch and mergers and acquisitions, to strengthen their foothold in the global market. To increase the customer base, manufacturers are partnering with hydrotherapy service providers for the supply of equipment. Some of the prominent players in the hydrotherapy equipment market include:

Key companies Profiled: Hydrotherapy Equipment Market Report

EWAC

HydroWorx

Prime Pacific Health Innovations

BTL

Hydro Physio

Technomex

Stas Doyer

Transcom

Sidmar Manufacturing, Inc.

SwimEx

Kohler Co.;

Narang Medical Ltd.

Jacuzzi, Inc.

Accord Medical Products

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the subsegments from 2016 to 2027. Trusted Business Insights has segmented the global hydrotherapy equipment market report based on type, application, end use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Chambers/Tanks

Hydrotherapy Pools

Hydrotherapy Tub/Bath

Underwater Treadmill

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Cardiology

Dermatology

Pain Management

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Hospitals & Rehabilitation Centers

Spa & Wellness Centers

Others

