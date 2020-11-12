Hernia Repair Devices Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Hernia Repair Devices market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Hernia Repair Devices Market 2020-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Hernia Repair Devices market during the forecast period (2020-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Hernia Repair Devices Market 2020 and Forecast 2021-2027 Includes Business Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Report Overview: Global Hernia Repair Devices Market

The global hernia repair devices market size was valued at USD 4.3 billion in 2020 and looks set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.2% from 2021 to 2027. The key factors contributing towards the growth are the rising incidence of hernia and technological advancements related to the repair devices. According to the FDA, more than a million hernia repair procedures are done annually in U.S. High incidence of hernia is creating demand for efficient repair devices, which is expected to be responsible for market growth.

Increasing prevalence of obesity and diarrhea are other factors contributing to the growth. Smoking, overexertion, persistent coughing and sneezing, and poor nutrition also weaken muscles and contribute to the development of this disease. Due to weakened abdominal muscles, the inner lining of abdominal muscle bulges out into small sac and causes hernia. Most of the incidences are caused by a combination of the pressure exerted and the weakness of muscle or connective tissues.

Rising geriatric population, favorable reimbursement policies, and an increasing number of product launches are also contributing to the growth. Hernia repair is one of the most common surgical procedures performed globally. According to the European Commission, each year there are more than 20.0 million hernia repair procedures performed globally. Moreover, hernia repair is also an important revenue stream for hospitals, estimated at USD 48.0 billion per year in U.S.

Major factors contributing towards the increasing incidence rate are a family history of hernia, pregnancy, chronic constipation, cystic fibrosis, and premature birth, or low birth weight. In addition, technological advancement and the launch of several innovative repair devices are also contributing to the growth of the market for hernia repair devices. For instance, in February 2016, the European Commission launched the Green Nano-Mesh project for eco-friendly treatment, which causes lesser harm to patients. These meshes are developed with the help of green nanotechnology and sustainable resources sponsored by the pan-European organization.

Product Type Insights: Global Hernia Repair Devices Market

The hernia mesh devices segment lead the market with a 78.0% share owing to the wide adoption of these devices. The dominance of this segment is primarily attributed to the resistance to infection and the ability to provide long term tensile strength to prevent a recurrence. The segment is further analyzed for biologic and synthetic mesh. The synthetic mesh segment lead the market for hernia repair devices in 2019 owing to high product availability, easy availability of product materials, and cost-effectiveness.

The hernia fixation devices segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The segment is segregated into sutures, tack applicators, and glue applicators. Tack applicator is expected to dominate the market for hernia repair devices owing to the high cost of repair devices and the easy availability of products. Sutures also accounted for a considerable market share owing to the high usage in various surgical applications. The glue applicator segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate owing to its advantage such as less postoperative complications.

Surgery Type Insights: Global Hernia Repair Devices Market

Inguinal hernia lead the market with more than 70.0% share amongst all hernia types. Factors responsible for the dominance of this segment include patient feasibility due to tension-free procedures and wide adoption of these surgical procedures. According to the FDA, there are more than 800,000 procedures of inguinal repair performed every year in U.S. Thus, the high incidence of these surgical procedures is creating demand for hernia repair devices.

The incisional hernia surgery segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR in the hernia repair devices market during the forecast period. An incisional hernia is caused due to a previously made abdominal wall incision or due to incompletely healed surgical wounds. This surgery is the second most performed after inguinal surgery. For instance, as per an article by Medscape in 2015, around 100,000 to 150,000 incisional hernia surgeries are performed annually in U.S., accounting for about 30.0% of the total laparotomies in U.S. Furthermore, 50.0% incisional hernia occur within 2 years after surgery, while 74.0% of incisional hernia occurs within 3 years, thus, creating the demand for hernia repair devices.

Procedure Type Insights: Global Hernia Repair Devices Market

Open surgery lead the market with more than 81.0% share owing to its benefits such as low cost of procedures and less post-operative complications. The laparoscopic segment is growing at the fastest pace owing to its features such as minimally invasive surgeries and minimal hospital stays.

However, the repair devices which are used in open surgeries are associated with risks including bleeding and trocar incision scar, resulting in an incisional hernia. Furthermore, with the advent of robotic laparoscopy, this procedure is expected to gain significant market share during the forecast period.

Regional Insights: Global Hernia Repair Devices Market

North America lead the market with a 51.0% share owing to the presence of major players. Sedentary lifestyle, increasing elderly population, and high recurrence rate of hernia are some of the factors responsible for the largest share held by North America. Moreover, rising healthcare spending and faster FDA approvals are also adding to market growth in the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period 2021-2027. Increasing medical tourism, affordable treatment, technological advancements, and rising healthcare reimbursements are some of the factors driving the market for hernia repair devices in this region. In addition, the demand for hernia repair devices is increasing in countries, especially Japan and China owing to the large patient pool. The region is expected to witness robust growth owing to a large number of undiagnosed and untreated cases, which is expected to further increase the growth and development of the market for hernia repair devices in this region.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights: Global Hernia Repair Devices Market

The leading players in the industry are B Braun Melsungen AG; Cook Medical; Medtronic Plc; W.L. Gore & Associates; Ethicon Inc; C.R Bard Inc; Atrium; LifeCell Corporation; Baxter International, Inc.; Herniamesh S r l. The industry is highly competitive owing to the presence of established players operating in the market. Thus, to maintain the market share, many large companies are coexisting with companies that specialize in a particular product line. Some of the prominent players in the hernia repair devices market include:

Key companies Profiled: Global Hernia Repair Devices Market Report

B Braun Melsungen AG

Cook Medical

Medtronic Plc

W.L. Gore & Associates

C.R Bard Inc.

Atrium

LifeCell Corporation

Baxter International, Inc.

Herniamesh S r l

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels as well as provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Trusted Business Insights has segmented the global hernia repair devices market report on the basis of product type, surgery type, procedure type, and region.

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Hernia mesh

Biologic mesh

Synthetic mesh

Hernia fixation devices

Sutures

Tack applicators

Glue applicators

Surgery type Outlook (Volume, Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Inguinal hernia

Umbilical hernia

Incisional hernia

Femoral hernia

Others

Procedure Type Outlook (Volume, Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Open surgery

Laparoscopy surgery

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Hernia Repair Devices in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Hernia Repair Devices Market 2020 and Forecast 2021-2027 Includes Business Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580