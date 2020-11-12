Hard Seltzer Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Hard Seltzer market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Hard Seltzer Market 2020-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Hard Seltzer market during the forecast period (2020-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Hard Seltzer Market 2020 and Forecast 2021-2027 Includes Business Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Report Overview: Hard Seltzer Market

The global hard seltzer market size was valued at USD 4.3 billion in 2020 and looks set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.1% from 2021 to 2027. Rising demand for drinks that are gluten-free and low ABV content in the developed economies including the U.S., Australia, and South Korea, has created a great opportunity for the market. Additionally, the increasing number of manufacturers has been entering the market creating availability of a large variety of products. The manufacturers have been running marketing campaigns to create a wider penetration. A major reason behind the increasing adoption of hard seltzer is the reduced content of calories and carbohydrates in comparison to beers and other mixed drinks.

A blend of carbonated water, alcohol, and fruit flavoring contain about 100 calories and 2 grams of carbohydrates per 12 ounce can, compared to 150 calories and 15 to 30 grams of carbohydrates in a similar-sized beer. These products are expected to be one of the favorite choices among people who prefer to drink alcoholic beverages while restricting their carbohydrate or calorie intake. Furthermore, their use of fermented sugars, rather than fermented grains, makes them gluten-free making them suitable for consumers suffering from a gluten allergy.

The product enjoys a niche market and multiple product launches have played a crucial role in the growing popularity of the product. Kopparberg, a Swedish manufacturer launched a range of hard seltzer drinks in the U.K. in May 2020. The product has new packaging and design which is based on iridescent graphic bubbles. These are inspired by the sparkling water that forms the products core and reflects the refreshing lightness of seltzers. The bold colorfulness represents the full fruit flavor of the product.

ABV Content Insights: Hard Seltzer Market

Hard seltzer with ABV content of 5.0% to 6.9% contributed a share of more than 45.0% in the global revenue in 2019. Popular brands offering hard seltzers with the aforementioned alcohol content include Arctic Summer, Bluemarble Pure Love, Brizzy, Bud Light, Canteen, Cutwater Spirits, Ficks, Kona Spiked, Lift Bridge, Pompette, Seekout, Truly, Vive, White Claw, Wild Basin, and NATRAL. CANTEENs hard seltzer is made using real vodka with sparkling water and all-natural flavors. It was launched in March 2020.

Hard seltzer with ABV content of 1.0% to 4.9% is expected to register the fastest growth rate during forecast years with a CAGR of 16.6% from 2021 to 2027. Major brands offering these products include Barefoot, Bon and Viv, Two Roads, Henrys, High Noon, Narwater, Omission, Press, Pulp Culture, Smirnoff, Willies Superbrew, and Crook and Marker.

Distribution Channel Insights: Hard Seltzer Market

Off-trade contributed a share of more than 55.8% of the global revenue in the market for hard seltzer in 2019. Hard seltzers are being increasingly sold through hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, mini markets, kiosks, wines, and spirits shops. Online channels have also been rapidly offering alcoholic drinks including hard seltzers. In May 2020, Taffers Mixologist partnered with an e-commerce platform, Thirstie, which provides DTC sales for alcohol brands, in order to allow the customers to buy hard seltzer through online platforms.

On-trade is expected to register the fastest growth during forecast years with a CAGR of 16.5% in the hard seltzer market from 2020 to 2027. An increasing number of consumers drinking hard seltzers in bars and restaurants is creating a massive opportunity for the product. Hard seltzers have disrupted the U.S. on-premise space dramatically. Many consumers are actively choosing seltzers over their normal drink of choice when they are out of the house instead of beer and cocktail.

Regional Insights: Hard Seltzer Market

Americas has been registered to make the largest contribution in the market of over 70.0% in 2019. Product launches have played a crucial role in the wider penetration of the product in the region. For instance, California-based Sudwerk Brewing Co., launched a product named Life Is Hard Seltzer in May 2020. The product is available in various flavors including black cherry, grapefruit flavors, and passionfruit. These products are fermented using sugar and yeast and then flavored with natural fruit concentrates. The company sells these products in the preposition of four 16-ounce cans in most grocery stores across the U.S for USD 13. Along with choosing a single flavor, a mix of all three flavors is available in a combo pack of 24 cans that is priced at USD 75.0.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market for hard seltzer and is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 17.0% from 2021 to 2027. The industry is expected to witness strong potential as a result of increasing demand in developed economies including South Korea and Australia. As a result, companies have been launching new products to tap their buyers. For instance, in May 2020, Fellr, an Australian brand launched two locally brewed alcoholic seltzers flavors in Lime and Soda and Dry and Lime in Australia.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights: Hard Seltzer Market

The market is expected to remain one of the potential investment zones for alcoholic beverages manufacturers on account of rising demand for low content alcoholic beverages among millennials. Over the past few years, it has been noticed that product launches have been played a crucial role in widening the penetration of the product. In June 2019, Two Brooks, a hard seltzer company launched its products in the U.K. The company sells its products in packs of 250mL available in three flavors including Passion Star, Mango Hi-Ball, and Lime Cooler. These products are free from artificial preservatives, flavorings, or sweeteners, which ensures that it is a 100.0% natural product. Some of the prominent players in the hard seltzer market include:

Key companies Profiled: Hard Seltzer Market Report

Anheuser-Busch InBev

Barefoot Cellars

Blue Marble

Boathouse Beverage Co.

Future Proof Brands LLC

CUTWATER SPIRITS

Ficks & Co.

HIGH NOON SPIRITS COMPANY

Kona Brewing Co.

Lift Bridge Brewing Co.

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. Trusted Business Insights has segmented the global hard seltzer market report on the basis of ABV content, distribution channel, and region.

ABV Content Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

1.0% to 4.9%

5.0% to 6.9%

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

On-trade

Off-trade

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Hard Seltzer in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Hard Seltzer Market 2020 and Forecast 2021-2027 Includes Business Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580