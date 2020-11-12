KYT24

The Next Generation Antibody Therapeutics Market To Stabilize Post Stumbling Amidst Covid-19, Reach US$ 6.76 Billion

Market Report Summary 

  • Market – Next Generation Antibody Therapeutics Market 
  • Market Value – US$ 6.76 Bn in 2022 
  • Market CAGR Value – 13% in 2022 
  • Market Forecast Year – 2020 to 2030 

For Full Information ->  Click Here 

Read Full Press Release Below

According to a new market report published by Persistence Market Research “Global Market Study on Next-Generation Antibody Therapeutics: Biosimilar Antibody Products to Witness Highest Growth by 2022”, the global next-generation antibody therapeutics market is project to be valued at US$ 2,250.0 Mn by the end of 2015 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.0% from 2015 to 2022, to account for US$ 6,761.1 Mn by 2022.

Next-generation antibody therapeutics refers to improved antibody therapeutics with enhanced efficiency, greater safety, and improved delivery. Advancements in monoclonal antibody technologies have led to the development of next-generation therapeutic antibodies with reduced functional size, greater bifunctional properties, and low immunogenicity.

Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/3713

Some of the major players in the market:

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
  • Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.
  • Seattle Genetics, Inc.
  • ImmunoGen, Inc.
  • Amgen, Inc.
  • Biogen.
  • Bayer AG.
  • Xencor, Inc.

Get To Know Methodology of Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/3713

Next-generation antibody-based therapeutics enhances existing properties of therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of various medical conditions such as cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune diseases.

Globally, the next-generation antibody therapeutics market is witnessing significant growth due to technological advancements in antibody therapeutics and increasing the prevalence of chronic diseases. In addition, rising healthcare expenditure and growing R & D activities are driving the growth of the next-generation antibody therapeutics market.

However, stringent regulatory requirements and long approval time for new drug restrains the growth of the market. Similarly, high costs of next-generation antibody therapeutics is a major concern for the market.

Access Full Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/3713

North America is the largest market for next-generation antibody therapeutics. This is mainly due to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing healthcare spending in the region. The North America next-generation antibody therapeutics market is projected to be valued at US$ 1,104.4 Mn by the end of 2015 and is expected to account for US$ 3,691.8 Mn by 2022 at a CAGR of 14.5%.

On the basis of technology, biosimilar antibody products are the fastest growing segment. On the basis of therapeutic application, oncology is the largest segment in next-generation antibody therapeutics market.

Explore Extensive Coverage of PMR`s Life Sciences & Transformational Health Landscape

About us:

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance.

To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes.

Our client success stories feature a range of clients from Fortune 500 companies to fast-growing startups. PMR’s collaborative environment is committed to building industry-specific solutions by transforming data from multiple streams into a strategic asset.

Contact us:

Ashish Kolte
Persistence Market Research
Address – 305 Broadway, 7th FloorNew York City,
NY 10007 United States
U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751
USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353
Sales – [email protected]
Website – https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com

 