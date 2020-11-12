COVID-19 Update | Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management Market: Research Reveals Enhanced Growth During The Forecast Period 2030

Roots Analysis has done a detailed study on Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management Market: Focus on Technological Solutions (Cell Orchestration Platforms, Enterprise Manufacturing Systems, Inventory Management Systems, Laboratory Information Management Systems, Logistics Management Systems, Patient Management Systems, Quality Management Systems, Tracking & Tracing Systems, and Other Software), 2019-2030, covering key aspects of the industry’s evolution and identifying potential future growth opportunities.
Key Market Insights
- Presently, over 160 innovative, software-enabled systems are being used to efficiently manage and streamline various aspects of the complex supply chain of cell and advanced therapies
- Company involved in this domain are putting in significant efforts to develop advanced software solutions and also differentiate their offerings, from those of other industry players, in order to maintain a competitive edge
- North America is the major hub of innovation in this field, serving as the base for companies of all sizes, which are primarily engaged in developing cloud-based solutions for diverse applications
- The cell and advanced therapies market is characterized by an elaborate value chain, involving a multitude of processes and several stakeholders, each having a discrete set of priorities and requirements
- Increase in partnership activity reflects the growing interest of stakeholders in this industry; over 50% of reported deals were established to deploy software solutions for enhancing visibility and supply chain performance
- An analysis of recent activity on Twitter reveals the increasing interest and ongoing efforts of industry stakeholders in providing needle-to-needle traceability and supply chain orchestration solutions
- Given their cost saving potential across different processes and operations, we expect the cell and advanced therapy supply chain solutions market to grow at an annualized rate of around 25% over the next decade
- In the mid-long term, the projected opportunity is anticipated to be well distributed across various global regions, different end uses / applications and mode of deployment of various proprietary software solutions
Table of Contents
- PREFACE
- Scope of the Report
- Research Methodology
- Chapter Outlines
- EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- INTRODUCTION
- Context and Background
- An Introduction to Cell and Advanced Therapies
- Classification of Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products
- Current Market Landscape
- Overview of Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain
- Donor Eligibility and Selection
- Sample Collection
- Manufacturing
- Logistics
- Patient Verification and Treatment
- Challenges Associated with the Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain
- Process Standardization
- Packaging and Shipping Qualification
- Validation of Storage Containers
- Process Qualification
- Chain of Custody Documentation
- Demand Forecastin
- Software Solutions for Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management
- Enterprise Manufacturing System
- Laboratory Information Management System
- Inventory Management System
- Quality Management System
- Logistics Management System
- Patient Management System
- Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessments System
- Supply Chain Orchestration Platfor
- Growth Drivers and Roadblocks
- Recent Developments and Upcoming Trends
- Blockchain Technology
- Internet of Things
- Augmented Reality
- Big Data Analytics
- Artificial Intelligence
- CURRENT MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Chapter Overview
- Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management: Overall Market Landscape
- Analysis by Type of Software Solution
- Analysis by Key Specification and Benefits Offered
- Analysis by Application
- Analysis by Mode of Deployment
- Analysis by Scale of Management
- Analysis by Regulatory Certifications / Accreditations
- Analysis by End User
- Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management: Developer Landscape
- Analysis by Year of Establishment
- Analysis by Location of Headquarters
- Analysis by Company Size
- Analysis by Support Services Offered
- Leading Developers: Analysis by Number of Software Solutions
- COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS
- Chapter Overview
- Methodology
- Assumptions and Key Input Parameters
- Competitiveness Analysis: Software Solution Providers
- COP Developers
- EMS Developers
- IMS Developers
- LIMS Developers
- LMS Developers
- PMS Developers
- QMS Developers
- TTS Developers
- CELL AND ADVANCED THERAPIES SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT: COMPANY PROFILES
- Chapter Overview
- Brooks Life Sciences
- Company Overview
- Supply Chain Management Software Solution Portfolio
- Recent Developments and Future Outlook
- Cryoport
- Company Overview
- Financial Information
- Supply Chain Management Software Solution Portfolio
- Recent Developments and Future Outlook
- MasterControl
- Company Overview
- Supply Chain Management Software Solution Portfolio
- Recent Developments and Future Outlook
- SAP
- Company Overview
- Supply Chain Management Software Solution Portfolio
- Recent Developments and Future Outlook
- Savsu Technologies
- Company Overview
- Financial Information
- Supply Chain Management Software Solution Portfolio
- Recent Development and Future Outlook
- TraceLink
- Company Overview
- Financial Information
- Supply Chain Management Software Solution Portfolio
- Recent Developments and Future Outlook
- SUPPLY CHAIN ORCHESTRATION PLATFORM: EMERGING TRENDS AND KEY PLAYERS
- Chapter Overview
- Supply Chain Orchestration Platforms
- Key Functions of Supply Chain Orchestration Platforms
- Advantages of Supply Chain Orchestration Platforms
- Supply Chain Orchestration Platform Implementation Strategies
- Building the Required Foundation
- Incorporating an Appropriate Scheduling System
- Integration with Core Systems / Processe
- Supply Chain Orchestration Platform: Social Media Trends
- Scope and Methodology
- Historical Trends in Volume of Tweets
- Popular Keyword
- Key Industry Players
- Be The Match BioTherapies®
- Company Overview
- Financial Information
- MatchSource®: Software Description
- Recent Developments and Future Outloo
- Clarkston Consulting
- Company Overview
- Cell Therapy Orchestration Platform: Software Description
- Recent Developments and Future Outloo
- Haemonetics
- Company Overview
- Financial Information
- EdgeCell®: Software Description
- Recent Developments and Future Outlook
- Hypertrust Patient Data Care
- Company Overview
- Hypertrust X-Chain: Software Description
- Recent Developments and Future Outloo
- Lykan Bioscience
- Company Overview
- Unnamed Software: Software Description
- Recent Developments and Future Outlook
- MAK-SYSTEM
- Company Overview
- C.S.: Software Description
- Recent Developments and Future Outlook
- sedApta
- Company Overview
- S.A.: Software Description
- Recent Developments and Future Outlook
- Stafa Cellular Therapy
- Company Overview
- Stafa Cellular Therapy Lab: Software Description
- Recent Developments and Future Outlook
- Title 21 Health Solutions
- Company Overview
- Cell Therapy Software: Software Description
- Recent Developments and Future Outlook
- TrakCel
- Company Overview
- Financial Information
- Cell Orchestration Platform: Software Description
- Recent Developments and Future Outlook
- Vineti
- Company Overview
- Financial Information
- Personalized Therapy Management Platform: Software Description
- Recent Developments and Future Outlook
- Be The Match BioTherapies®
- FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
- Chapter Overview
- Types of Funding
- Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management: Funding and Investment Analysis
- Analysis by Number of Funding Instances
- Analysis by Amount Invested
- Analysis by Type of Funding
- Analysis by Number of Funding Instances and Amount Invested across Different Software Solutions
- Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Funding Instances
- Most Active Investors: Analysis by Number of Funding Instances
- Geographical Analysis by Amount Invested
- Concluding Remarks
- PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS
- Chapter Overview
- Partnership Models
- Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management: Recent Collaborations and Partnerships
- Analysis by Year of Partnership
- Analysis by Type of Partnership
- Partner’s Focus Area
- Analysis by Partner’s Focus Area
- Analysis by Type of Platform and Partner’s Focus Area
- Analysis by Type of Partnership Model and Partner’s Focus Area
- Software Solution Analysis
- Analysis by Type of Software Solutions
- Analysis by Type of Platform and Partnership Model
- Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships
- Geographical Analysis
- Most Active Players
- Intercontinental and Intracontinental Agreements
- SUPPLY CHAIN UTILIZATION USE CASES
- Chapter Overview
- Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management: Recent Platform Utilization Use Cases
- Analysis by Year of Utilization
- Analysis by Type of Partner
- Most Active Users: Distribution by Number of Platform Utilization Instances
- Geographical Distribution of Users
- Analysis by Type of Software Solution
- Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Platform Utilization Agreements
- Most Active Players: Regional Analysis by Number of Platform Utilization Agreements
- Regional Distribution by Type of Software Solutions
- Intercontinental and Intracontinental Agreements
- STAKEHOLDER NEEDS ANALYSIS
- Chapter Overview
- Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management: Needs of Different Stakeholders
- Comparison of Stakeholder Needs
- COST SAVINGS ANALYSIS
- Chapter Overview
- Key Assumptions and Methodology
- Overall Cost Saving Potential of Supply Chain Management Software Solutions, 2019-2030
- Cost Saving Potential in Sample Collection and Processing, 2019-2030
- Cost Saving Potential in Manufacturing, 2019-2030
- Cost Saving Potential in Logistics, 2019-2030
- Cost Saving Potential in Patient Verification and Treatment Follow-up, 2019-2030
- MARKET FORECAST
- Chapter Overview
- Key Assumptions and Forecast Methodology
- Overall Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management Solutions Market, 2019-2030
- Overall Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management Solutions Market: Distribution by Application
- Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management Solutions Market for Sample Collection and Processing, 2019-2030
- Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management Solutions Market for, Manufacturing, 2019-2030
- Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management Solutions Market for, Logistics, 2019-2030
- Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management Solutions Market for Patient Verification and Treatment Follow-up, 2019-2030
- Overall Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management Solutions Market: Distribution by End User
- Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management Solutions Market for Biobanks, 2019-2030
- Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management Solutions Market for Cell Therapy Labs / Commercial Organizations, 2019-2030
- Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management Solutions Market for Hospitals / Medical Centers, 2019-2030
- Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management Solutions Market for Research Institutes, 2019-2030
- Overall Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management Solutions Market: Distribution by Type of Software Solution
- Cell Orchestration Platforms Market for Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management, 2019-2030
- Enterprise Manufacturing Systems Market for Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management, 2019-2030
- Inventory Management Systems Market for Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management, 2019-2030
- Laboratory Information Management Systems Market for Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management, 2019-2030
- Logistics Management Systems Market for Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management, 2019-2030
- Patient Management Systems Market for Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management, 2019-2030
- Quality Management Systems Market for Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management, 2019-2030
- Overall Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management Solutions Market: Distribution by Mode of Deployment
- Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management Market for Cloud-based Solutions, 2019-2030
- Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management Market for On-premises Solutions, 2019-2030
- Overall Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management Solutions Market: Distribution by Scale of Operation
- Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management Market for Clinical Therapies, 2019-2030
- Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management Market for Commercial Therapies, 2019-2030
- Overall Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management Solutions Market: Distribution by Geography
- Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management Solutions Market in North America, 2019-2030
- Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management Solutions Market in Europe, 2019-2030
- Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management Solutions Market in Asia-Pacific, 2019-2030
- Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management Solutions Market in Rest of the World, 2019-2030
- Overall Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management Solutions Market: Distribution by Application, Type of Software Solution and Mode of Deployment
- Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management Solutions Market for Sample Collection and Processing, 2019-2030
- Cell Orchestration Platforms Market for Sample Collection and Processing, 2019-2030
- Cell Orchestration Platforms Market for Sample Collection and Processing: Cloud-based Solutions, 2019-2030
- Cell Orchestration Platforms Market for Sample Collection and Processing: On-premises Solutions, 2019-2030
- Enterprise Manufacturing Systems Market for Sample Collection and Processing, 2019-2030
- Enterprise Manufacturing Systems Market for Sample Collection and Processing: Cloud-based Solutions, 2019-2030
- Enterprise Manufacturing Systems Market for Sample Collection and Processing: On-premises Solutions, 2019-2030
- Overall Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management Solutions Market: Distribution by Application
- Inventory Management Systems Market for Sample Collection and Processing, 2019-2030
- Inventory Management Systems Market for Sample Collection and Processing: Cloud-based Solutions, 2019-2030
- Inventory Management Systems Market for Sample Collection and Processing: On-premises Solutions, 2019-2030
- Laboratory Information Management Systems Market for Sample Collection and Processing, 2019-2030
- Laboratory Information Management Systems Market for Sample Collection and Processing: Cloud-based Solutions, 2019-2030
- Laboratory Information Management Systems Market for Sample Collection and Processing: On-premises Solutions, 2019-2030
- Logistics Management Systems Market for Sample Collection and Processing, 2019-2030
- Logistics Management Systems Market for Sample Collection and Processing: Cloud-based Solutions, 2019-2030
- Logistics Management Systems Market for Sample Collection and Processing: On-premises Solutions, 2019-2030
- Patient Management Systems Market for Sample Collection and Processing, 2019-2030
- Patient Management Systems Market for Sample Collection and Processing: Cloud-based Solutions, 2019-2030
- Patient Management Systems Market for Sample Collection and Processing: On-premises Solutions, 2019-2030
- Quality Management Systems Market for Sample Collection and Processing, 2019-2030
- Quality Management Systems Market for Sample Collection and Processing: Cloud-based Solutions, 2019-2030
- Quality Management Systems Market for Sample Collection and Processing: On-premises Solutions, 2019-2030
- Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management Solutions Market for Manufacturing, 2019-2030
- Cell Orchestration Platforms Systems Market for Manufacturing, 2019-2030
- Cell Orchestration Platforms Systems Market for Manufacturing: Cloud-based Solutions, 2019-2030
- Cell Orchestration Platforms Systems Market for Manufacturing: On-premises Solutions, 2019-2030
- Enterprise Manufacturing Systems Market for Manufacturing, 2019-2030
- Enterprise Manufacturing Systems Market for Manufacturing: Cloud-based Solutions, 2019-2030
- Enterprise Manufacturing Systems Market for Manufacturing: On-premises Solutions, 2019-2030
- Inventory Management Systems Market for Manufacturing, 2019-2030
- Inventory Management Systems Market for Manufacturing: Cloud-based Solutions, 2019-2030
- Inventory Management Systems Market for Manufacturing: On-premises Solutions, 2019-2030
- Laboratory Information Management Systems Market for Manufacturing, 2019-2030
- Laboratory Information Management Systems Market for Manufacturing: Cloud-based Solutions, 2019-2030
- Laboratory Information Management Systems Market for Manufacturing: On-premises Solutions, 2019-2030
- Logistics Management Systems Market for Manufacturing, 2019-2030
- Logistics Management Systems Market for Manufacturing: Cloud-based Solutions, 2019-2030
- Logistics Management Systems Market for Manufacturing: On-premises Solutions, 2019-2030
- Patient Management Systems Market for Manufacturing, 2019-2030
- Patient Management Systems Market for Manufacturing: Cloud-based Solutions, 2019-2030
- Patient Management Systems Market for Manufacturing: On-premises Solutions, 2019-2030
- Quality Management Systems Market for Manufacturing, 2019-2030
- Quality Management Systems Market for Manufacturing: Cloud-based Solutions, 2019-2030
- Quality Management Systems Market for Manufacturing: On-premises Solutions, 2019-2030
- Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management Solutions Market for Logistics, 2019-2030
- Cell Orchestration Platforms Market for Logistics, 2019-2030
- Cell Orchestration Platforms Market for Logistics: Cloud-based Solutions, 2019-2030
- Cell Orchestration Platforms Market for Logistics: On-premises Solutions, 2019-2030
- Enterprise Manufacturing Systems Market for Logistics, 2019-2030
- Enterprise Manufacturing Systems Market for Logistics: Cloud-based Solutions, 2019-2030
- Enterprise Manufacturing Systems Market for Logistics: On-premises Solutions, 2019-2030
- Inventory Management Systems Market for Logistics, 2019-2030
- Inventory Management Systems Market for Logistics: Cloud-based Solutions, 2019-2030
- Inventory Management Systems Market for Logistics: On-premises Solutions, 2019-2030
- Laboratory Information Management Systems Market for Logistics, 2019-2030
- Laboratory Information Management Systems Market for Logistics: Cloud-based Solutions, 2019-2030
- Laboratory Information Management Systems Market for Logistics: On-premises Solutions, 2019-2030
- Logistics Management Systems Market for Logistics, 2019-2030
- Logistics Management Systems Market for Logistics: Cloud-based Solutions, 2019-2030
- Logistics Management Systems Market for Logistics: On-premises Solutions, 2019-2030
- Patient Management Systems Market for Logistics, 2019-2030
- Patient Management Systems Market for Logistics: Cloud-based Solutions, 2019-2030
- Patient Management Systems Market for Logistics: On-premises Solutions, 2019-2030
- Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management Solutions Market for Patient Verification and Treatment Follow-up, 2019-2030
- Cell Orchestration Platforms Market for Patient Verification and Treatment Follow-up, 2019-2030
- Cell Orchestration Platforms Market for Patient Verification and Treatment Follow-up: Cloud-based Solutions, 2019-2030
- Cell Orchestration Platforms Market for Patient Verification and Treatment Follow-up: On-premises Solutions, 2019-2030
- Inventory Management Systems Market for Patient Verification and Treatment Follow-up, 2019-2030
- Inventory Management Systems Market for Patient Verification and Treatment Follow-up: Cloud-based Solutions, 2019-2030
- Inventory Management Systems Market for Patient Verification and Treatment Follow-up: On-premises Solutions, 2019-2030
- Patient Management Systems Market for Patient Verification and Treatment Follow-up, 2019-2030
- Patient Management Systems Market for Patient Verification and Treatment Follow-up: Cloud-based Solutions, 2019-2030
- Patient Management Systems Market for Patient Verification and Treatment Follow-up: On-premises Solutions, 2019-2030
- EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS
- Chapter Overview
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Company Snapshot
- Interview Transcript: Bryan Poltilove, Former General Manager, Cell and Gene Therapy
- Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult
- Company Snapshot
- Interview Transcript: Jacqueline Barry, Chief Clinical Officer
- McKesson
- Company Snapshot
- Interview Transcript: Divya Iyer, Senior Director, Corporate Strategy and Business Development, and Jill Maddux, Director, Cell and Gene Therapy Product Strategy
- TrakCel
- Company Snapshot
- Interview Transcript: Martin Lamb, Former Chief Business Officer
- CONCLUDING REMARKS
- Chapter Overview
- Key Takeaways
- APPENDIX 1: LIST OF ADDITIONAL SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
- APPENDIX 2: TABULATED DATA
- APPENDIX 3: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS
