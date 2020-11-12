Therapies targeting novel inhibitory and stimulatory immune checkpoints have been shown to possess substantial therapeutic potential, both as monotherapies and in combination with other interventions, across multiple disease interventions
The report features an extensive study of the current market landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely adoption of these therapies over the next decade. It features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain. In addition to other elements, the study includes:
- A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of drug developers engaged in the development of next generation immune checkpoint modulators.
- A detailed analysis of more than 590 completed, ongoing and planned clinical studies of next generation immune checkpoint inhibitors and stimulators.
- Detailed profiles of developers of next generation immune checkpoint modulators (shortlisted on the basis of the number of pipeline products).
- An in-depth analysis of more than 490 grants that have been awarded to research institutes engaged in next generation immune checkpoint therapy-related projects.
- An analysis of the partnerships that have been established in this domain, in the recent past.
- A competitiveness analysis of biological targets, featuring insightful pictorial summaries and representations.
- An analysis of the initiatives of big biopharma players engaged in this domain.
A detailed market forecast, featuring analysis of the current and projected future opportunity across key market segments (listed below)
Target Disease Indication
- Breast Cancer
- Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
- Colorectal Cancer
- Head and Neck Cancer
- Lung Cancer
- Lupus Nephritis
- Melanoma
- Multiple Myeloma
- Primary Sjögren’s Syndrome
- Others
Target Immune Checkpoint
- B7-H3
- CD38
- CD40
- CD47
- Others
Mechanism of Action
- Inhibitory
- Stimulatory
Therapeutic Modality
- Monoclonal Antibody
- Small Molecule
Type of Therapy
- Monotherapy
- Combination Therapy
Route of Administration
- Intravenous
- Subcutaneous
- Others
Key Geographical Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World
Key companies covered in the report
- Bristol Myers Squibb
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Incyte
- Novartis
- Trillium Therapeutics
For more information, please click on the following link:
https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/immune-checkpoint-inhibitors/303.html
