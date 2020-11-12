Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market is estimated to reach close to USD 11 Billion by 2030, predicts Roots Analysis

Manufacturing cell therapies is technically and financially demanding; as a result, despite therapy developers gradually strengthening their in-house expertise, they are also becoming increasingly reliant on contract service providers

Roots Analysis is pleased to announce the publication of its recent study, titled, “Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market (3rd Edition), 2019 – 2030.”

The report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future opportunities associated with cell therapy manufacturing. It focuses on both contract manufacturers, as well as developers with in-house manufacturing facilities, offering in-depth analyses of the various business entities that are engaged in this domain, across different global regions. Amongst other elements, the report includes:

An analysis of the various expansion initiatives undertaken by service providers, in order to augment their respective cell therapy manufacturing capabilities, over the period 2015-2019.

An analysis of the recent partnerships focused on the manufacturing of cell-based therapies, which have been established in the period 2014-2019.

Informed estimates of the annual commercial and clinical demand for cell therapies, in terms of number of cells produced and area dedicated to manufacturing.

An estimate of the overall, installed capacity for manufacturing cell-based therapies based on information reported by industry stakeholders in the public domain A competitiveness analysis of biological targets, featuring insightful pictorial summaries and representations.

A detailed analysis of the various factors that are likely to influence the pricing of cell-based therapies, featuring different models / approaches that may be adopted by manufacturers while deciding the prices of their proprietary offerings.

A qualitative analysis, highlighting the various factors that need to be taken into consideration by cell therapy developers while deciding whether to manufacture their respective products in-house or engage the services of a CMO.

An elaborate discussion on the role of automation technologies in improving current manufacturing methods.

A discussion on cell therapy manufacturing regulations across various geographies, including North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Elaborate profiles of key players (industry and non-industry) that offer contract manufacturing services.

A discussion on affiliated trends, key drivers and challenges, which are likely to impact the industry’s evolution, under a comprehensive SWOT framework.

Read Detailed Analysis: https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/cell-therapy-manufacturing/285.html

A detailed market forecast, featuring analysis of the current and projected future opportunity across key market segments (listed below)

Type of therapy

T-cell therapies (CAR-T therapies, TCR therapies, TIL therapies)

Dendritic cell therapies

Tumor cell therapies

NK cell therapies

Stem cell therapies

Source of cells

Autologous

Allogeneic

Scale of operation

Clinical

Commercial

Purpose of manufacturing

Contract manufacturing

In-house manufacturing

Key geographical regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the world

Key companies covered in the report

BioNTech Innovative Manufacturing Services

Cell Therapies

Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult

Center for Cell and Gene Therapy, Baylor College of Medicine

Centre for Cell Manufacturing Ireland, National University of Ireland

Clinical Cell and Vaccine Production Facility, University of Pennsylvania

Cognate BioServices

FUJIFILM

Guy’s and St. Thomas’ GMP Facility, Guy’s Hospital

Hitachi Chemical

KBI Biopharma

Laboratory for Cell and Gene Medicine, Stanford University

Lonza

MaSTherCell

MEDINET

Molecular and Cellular Therapeutics, University of Minnesota

Newcastle Cellular Therapies Facility, Newcastle University

Nikon CeLL innovation

Rayne Cell Therapy Suite, King’s College London

Roslin Cell Therapies

Scottish National Blood Transfusion Services Cellular Therapy Facility, Scottish Centre for Regenerative Medicine

Sydney Cell and Gene Therapy

WuXi Advanced Therapies

For more information, please click on the following link:

https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/cell-therapy-manufacturing/285.html

About Roots Analysis

Roots Analysis is one of the fastest growing market research companies, sharing fresh and independent perspectives in the bio-pharmaceutical industry. The in-depth research, analysis and insights are driven by an experienced leadership team which has gained many years of significant experience in this sector. If you’d like help with your growing business needs, get in touch at [email protected]

Contact Information

Roots Analysis Private Limited

Gaurav Chaudhary

+1 (415) 800 3415

[email protected]