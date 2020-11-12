Outsourcing has become a popular trend among biopharmaceutical developers, allowing them to leverage the expertise / larger production capacities of CMOs / CDMOs and achieve significant cost and time related advantages

Roots Analysis is pleased to announce the publication of its recent study, titled, “Biopharma Contract Manufacturing Market (3rd Edition), 2019-2030.”

The report features an extensive study on the contract service providers within the biopharmaceutical industry. The study features in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of a diverse set of biopharmaceutical CMOs and CDMOs. Amongst other elements, the report includes:

A detailed review of the overall landscape of the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market, featuring a comprehensive list of active CMOs and detailed analysis of the manufacturing service providers based on a number of parameters.

Elaborate profiles of key players that have a diverse range of capabilities for the development, manufacturing, and packaging of biologics.

A detailed discussion on the key enablers in this domain, including certain niche product classes, which are likely to have a significant impact on the growth of the contract services market.

A case study on the growing global biosimilars market, highlighting the opportunities for biopharmaceutical CMOs and CDMOs.

A case study comparing the key characteristics of large molecule and small molecule drugs, along with details on the various steps involved in their respective manufacturing processes.

A discussion on challenges related to in-house manufacturing, featuring a brief overview of the various parameters that a drug / therapy developer may need to take into consideration while deciding whether to manufacture its products in-house or outsource.

An analysis of the recent collaborations (signed since 2013) focused on the contract manufacturing of biologics.

A detailed analysis of the various mergers and acquisitions that have taken place in this domain, highlighting the trend in the number of companies acquired between 2013-2018, along with the geographical distribution of this activity.

An in-depth analysis of more than 490 grants that have been awarded to research institutes engaged in next generation immune checkpoint therapy-related projects.

An analysis on the recent trends within biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing industry, highlighting various facility and capability expansions.

A detailed capacity analysis, taking into consideration the individual development and manufacturing capacities of various stakeholders.

A detailed capacity analysis, taking into consideration the individual development and manufacturing capacities of various stakeholders.

A discussion on affiliated trends, key drivers, and challenges, under a comprehensive SWOT framework.

A survey analysis featuring inputs solicited from various experts who are directly / indirectly involved in providing CMO services to medical device developers.

Read Detailed Analysis: https://rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/biopharma-contract-manufacturing-market-3rd-edition-2019-2030/250.html

A detailed market forecast, featuring analysis of the current and projected future opportunity across key market segments (listed below)

Commonly Outsourced Business Operations

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API)

Finished Dosage Formulations (FDF)

Types of Expression System

Mammalian

Microbial

Others

Company Size

Small

Mid-Sized

Large and Very Large

Scale of Operation

Preclinical

Clinical

Commercial

Key Geographical Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

The report also features detailed transcripts of discussions held with the following experts:

Astrid Brammer, Senior Manager Business Development, Richter-Helm Mathias Schmidt (Chief Executive Officer, ArmaGen)

Birgit Schwab, Senior Manager Strategic Marketing, Rentschler Biotechnologie

Christian Bailly, Director of CDMO, Pierre Fabre

Claire Otjes, Assistant Marketing Manager, Batavia Biosciences

David C Cunningham, Director Corporate Development, Goodwin Biotechnology

Dietmar Katinger, Chief Executive Officer, Polymun Scientific

Denis Angioletti, Chief Commercial Officer, Cerbios-Pharma

Jeffrey Hung, Chief Commercial Officer, Vigene Biosciences

Kevin Daley, Director Pharmaceuticals, Novasep

Mark Wright, Site Head, Grangemouth, Piramal Healthcare

Nicolas Grandchamp, R&D Leader, GEG Tech

Raquel Fortunato, Chief Executive Officer, GenIbet Biopharmaceuticals

Sebastian Schuck, Head of Business Development, Wacker Biotech

Stephen Taylor, Senior Vice President Commercial, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

Tatjana Buchholz, Marketing Manager, PlasmidFactory and Marco Schmeer, Project Manager, PlasmidFactory

Tim Oldham, Chief Executive Officer, Cell Therapies

Key companies covered in the report

3P Biopharmaceuticals

Abzena

Albany Molecular Research

BioVectra

BioXcellence (Boehringer Ingelheim)

Celonic

Charles River Laboratories

ChemPartner

Cobra Biologics

CordenPharma

Cytovance Biologics

GE Healthcare

Goodwin Biotechnology

Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing

IDT Biologika

KBI BioPharma

Kemwell Biopharma

LFB Biomanufacturing

Meridian Life Science

Patheon

Pfizer CentreOne

PX’Therapeutics

Samsung BioLogics

Sanofi, CEPiA

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Vetter Pharma International

For more information, please click on the following link:

https://rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/biopharma-contract-manufacturing-market-3rd-edition-2019-2030/250.html

About Roots Analysis

Roots Analysis is one of the fastest growing market research companies, sharing fresh and independent perspectives in the bio-pharmaceutical industry. The in-depth research, analysis and insights are driven by an experienced leadership team which has gained many years of significant experience in this sector. If you’d like help with your growing business needs, get in touch at [email protected]

Contact Information

Roots Analysis Private Limited

Gaurav Chaudhary

+1 (415) 800 3415

[email protected]