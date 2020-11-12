Antibody Contract Manufacturing Market is estimated to be worth USD 17 billion in 2030, predicts Roots Analysis

The benefits of engaging a CMO or CDMO for antibody development and production extend beyond fulfilling the needs of small companies; access to new technologies and operational flexibility are attractive attributes to larger players as well

A detailed review of the overall landscape of companies, offering contract services for the manufacturing of antibodies.

A competitiveness analysis of key players engaged in this domain, featuring an assessment based on their supplier strength and service strength.

A benchmark analysis, highlighting the key focus areas of small, mid-sized and large companies, comparing their existing capabilities within and beyond their respective (geography-based) peer groups.

An analysis of the various partnerships pertaining to contract manufacturing of antibodies, which have been established since 2013.

An analysis of the various expansion initiatives undertaken by service providers, in order to augment their respective antibody manufacturing capabilities, over the period 2017-2019 (till October).

An estimate of the overall, installed capacity for manufacturing antibodies based on data reported by industry stakeholders in the public domain.

Informed estimates of the annual commercial and clinical demand for antibodies, based on various relevant parameters, such as target patient population, dosing frequency and dose strength.

Elaborate profiles of the key industry players that offer contract manufacturing services at all scales of operation and have more than two manufacturing facilities.

A case study comparing the key characteristics of large molecule and small molecule drugs, along with details on the various steps and challenges involved in their respective manufacturing processes.

A discussion on affiliated trends, key drivers and challenges, under a SWOT framework, which are likely to impact the industry’s evolution.

A detailed market forecast, featuring analysis of the current and projected future opportunity across key market segments (listed below)

Type of Antibodies

Monoclonal Antibodies

Bispecific Antibodies

ADCs

Others

Company Size

Small

Mid-sized

Large / Very Large

Scale of Operation

Preclinical / Clinical

Commercial

Type of expression system used

Mammalian

Microbial

Key geographical regions

North America

Europe

Asia and RoW

Transcripts of interviews held with the following senior level representatives of stakeholder companies:

Dietmar Katinger (Chief Executive Officer, Polymun Scientific)

David C Cunningham (Director, Corporate Development, Goodwin Biotechnology)

Claire Otjes (Marketing Manager, Batavia Biosciences)

Market Key Players:

AGC Biologics

Aldevron

AMRI

Boehringer Ingelheim BioXcellence

Emergent BioSolutions

Eurofins CDMO

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

KBI Biopharma

Lonza

Nitto Avecia Pharma Services

Novasep

Pierre Fabre

Samsung BioLogics

Synthon

Thermo Fisher Scientific

