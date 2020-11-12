Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Market Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends up to 2026 | Invertek Drives, NovaTorque, Emerson Industrial

“

The report titled Global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Invertek Drives, NovaTorque, Emerson Industrial, Eaton, Yaskawa America, Omron, Siemens

Market Segmentation by Product: Eddy Current Drives

DC Drives

AC Drives



Market Segmentation by Application: Industrial Applications

Elevator Applications

Other



The Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Market Overview

1.1 Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Product Overview

1.2 Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Eddy Current Drives

1.2.2 DC Drives

1.2.3 AC Drives

1.3 Global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) by Application

4.1 Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Segment by Application

4.1.1 Industrial Applications

4.1.2 Elevator Applications

4.1.3 Other

4.2 Global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) by Application

4.5.2 Europe Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) by Application

5 North America Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Business

10.1 Invertek Drives

10.1.1 Invertek Drives Corporation Information

10.1.2 Invertek Drives Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Invertek Drives Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Invertek Drives Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Products Offered

10.1.5 Invertek Drives Recent Developments

10.2 NovaTorque

10.2.1 NovaTorque Corporation Information

10.2.2 NovaTorque Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 NovaTorque Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Invertek Drives Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Products Offered

10.2.5 NovaTorque Recent Developments

10.3 Emerson Industrial

10.3.1 Emerson Industrial Corporation Information

10.3.2 Emerson Industrial Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Emerson Industrial Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Emerson Industrial Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Products Offered

10.3.5 Emerson Industrial Recent Developments

10.4 Eaton

10.4.1 Eaton Corporation Information

10.4.2 Eaton Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Eaton Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Eaton Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Products Offered

10.4.5 Eaton Recent Developments

10.5 Yaskawa America

10.5.1 Yaskawa America Corporation Information

10.5.2 Yaskawa America Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Yaskawa America Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Yaskawa America Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Products Offered

10.5.5 Yaskawa America Recent Developments

10.6 Omron

10.6.1 Omron Corporation Information

10.6.2 Omron Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Omron Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Omron Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Products Offered

10.6.5 Omron Recent Developments

10.7 Siemens

10.7.1 Siemens Corporation Information

10.7.2 Siemens Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Siemens Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Siemens Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Products Offered

10.7.5 Siemens Recent Developments

11 Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Industry Trends

11.4.2 Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Market Drivers

11.4.3 Adjustable Frequency Drive (AFD) Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

