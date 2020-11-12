ZigBee Enabled Devices Market Size, Growth Trends, Top Players, Application Potential and Forecast to 2026 | Atmel, GreenPeak, NXP Semiconductors

“

The report titled Global ZigBee Enabled Devices Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global ZigBee Enabled Devices market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global ZigBee Enabled Devices market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global ZigBee Enabled Devices market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global ZigBee Enabled Devices market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The ZigBee Enabled Devices report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the ZigBee Enabled Devices report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global ZigBee Enabled Devices market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global ZigBee Enabled Devices market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global ZigBee Enabled Devices market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global ZigBee Enabled Devices market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global ZigBee Enabled Devices market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Atmel, GreenPeak, NXP Semiconductors, Renesas, Silicon Laboratories, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments

Market Segmentation by Product: Single-Chip Solutions

Transceivers

Modules

Microcontrollers



Market Segmentation by Application: Smart Metering

Lighting

Door Locks

Home Gateways

Other



The ZigBee Enabled Devices Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global ZigBee Enabled Devices market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global ZigBee Enabled Devices market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the ZigBee Enabled Devices market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in ZigBee Enabled Devices industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global ZigBee Enabled Devices market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global ZigBee Enabled Devices market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global ZigBee Enabled Devices market?

Table of Contents:

1 ZigBee Enabled Devices Market Overview

1.1 ZigBee Enabled Devices Product Overview

1.2 ZigBee Enabled Devices Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Single-Chip Solutions

1.2.2 Transceivers

1.2.3 Modules

1.2.4 Microcontrollers

1.3 Global ZigBee Enabled Devices Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global ZigBee Enabled Devices Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global ZigBee Enabled Devices Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global ZigBee Enabled Devices Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global ZigBee Enabled Devices Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global ZigBee Enabled Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global ZigBee Enabled Devices Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global ZigBee Enabled Devices Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global ZigBee Enabled Devices Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global ZigBee Enabled Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America ZigBee Enabled Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe ZigBee Enabled Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific ZigBee Enabled Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America ZigBee Enabled Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa ZigBee Enabled Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global ZigBee Enabled Devices Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by ZigBee Enabled Devices Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by ZigBee Enabled Devices Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players ZigBee Enabled Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers ZigBee Enabled Devices Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 ZigBee Enabled Devices Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 ZigBee Enabled Devices Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by ZigBee Enabled Devices Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in ZigBee Enabled Devices as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into ZigBee Enabled Devices Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers ZigBee Enabled Devices Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global ZigBee Enabled Devices by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global ZigBee Enabled Devices Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global ZigBee Enabled Devices Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global ZigBee Enabled Devices Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global ZigBee Enabled Devices Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global ZigBee Enabled Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global ZigBee Enabled Devices Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global ZigBee Enabled Devices Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global ZigBee Enabled Devices Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global ZigBee Enabled Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global ZigBee Enabled Devices by Application

4.1 ZigBee Enabled Devices Segment by Application

4.1.1 Smart Metering

4.1.2 Lighting

4.1.3 Door Locks

4.1.4 Home Gateways

4.1.5 Other

4.2 Global ZigBee Enabled Devices Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global ZigBee Enabled Devices Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global ZigBee Enabled Devices Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions ZigBee Enabled Devices Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America ZigBee Enabled Devices by Application

4.5.2 Europe ZigBee Enabled Devices by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific ZigBee Enabled Devices by Application

4.5.4 Latin America ZigBee Enabled Devices by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa ZigBee Enabled Devices by Application

5 North America ZigBee Enabled Devices Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America ZigBee Enabled Devices Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America ZigBee Enabled Devices Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America ZigBee Enabled Devices Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America ZigBee Enabled Devices Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe ZigBee Enabled Devices Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe ZigBee Enabled Devices Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe ZigBee Enabled Devices Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe ZigBee Enabled Devices Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe ZigBee Enabled Devices Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific ZigBee Enabled Devices Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific ZigBee Enabled Devices Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific ZigBee Enabled Devices Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific ZigBee Enabled Devices Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific ZigBee Enabled Devices Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America ZigBee Enabled Devices Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America ZigBee Enabled Devices Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America ZigBee Enabled Devices Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America ZigBee Enabled Devices Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America ZigBee Enabled Devices Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa ZigBee Enabled Devices Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa ZigBee Enabled Devices Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa ZigBee Enabled Devices Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa ZigBee Enabled Devices Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa ZigBee Enabled Devices Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in ZigBee Enabled Devices Business

10.1 Atmel

10.1.1 Atmel Corporation Information

10.1.2 Atmel Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Atmel ZigBee Enabled Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Atmel ZigBee Enabled Devices Products Offered

10.1.5 Atmel Recent Developments

10.2 GreenPeak

10.2.1 GreenPeak Corporation Information

10.2.2 GreenPeak Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 GreenPeak ZigBee Enabled Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Atmel ZigBee Enabled Devices Products Offered

10.2.5 GreenPeak Recent Developments

10.3 NXP Semiconductors

10.3.1 NXP Semiconductors Corporation Information

10.3.2 NXP Semiconductors Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 NXP Semiconductors ZigBee Enabled Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 NXP Semiconductors ZigBee Enabled Devices Products Offered

10.3.5 NXP Semiconductors Recent Developments

10.4 Renesas

10.4.1 Renesas Corporation Information

10.4.2 Renesas Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Renesas ZigBee Enabled Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Renesas ZigBee Enabled Devices Products Offered

10.4.5 Renesas Recent Developments

10.5 Silicon Laboratories

10.5.1 Silicon Laboratories Corporation Information

10.5.2 Silicon Laboratories Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Silicon Laboratories ZigBee Enabled Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Silicon Laboratories ZigBee Enabled Devices Products Offered

10.5.5 Silicon Laboratories Recent Developments

10.6 STMicroelectronics

10.6.1 STMicroelectronics Corporation Information

10.6.2 STMicroelectronics Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 STMicroelectronics ZigBee Enabled Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 STMicroelectronics ZigBee Enabled Devices Products Offered

10.6.5 STMicroelectronics Recent Developments

10.7 Texas Instruments

10.7.1 Texas Instruments Corporation Information

10.7.2 Texas Instruments Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Texas Instruments ZigBee Enabled Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Texas Instruments ZigBee Enabled Devices Products Offered

10.7.5 Texas Instruments Recent Developments

11 ZigBee Enabled Devices Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 ZigBee Enabled Devices Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 ZigBee Enabled Devices Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 ZigBee Enabled Devices Industry Trends

11.4.2 ZigBee Enabled Devices Market Drivers

11.4.3 ZigBee Enabled Devices Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

