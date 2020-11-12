Hand Cream Market Outlook 2020: Business overview, Industry insights, Forecast To 2026 | Beiersdorf, Procter & Gamble, Sanofi

“
The report titled Global Hand Cream Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Hand Cream market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Hand Cream market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Hand Cream market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Hand Cream market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Hand Cream report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Hand Cream report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Hand Cream market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Hand Cream market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Hand Cream market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Hand Cream market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Hand Cream market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Beiersdorf, Procter & Gamble, Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson, Unilever, Kao Corporation, Henkel, L Brands
The Hand Cream Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Hand Cream market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Hand Cream market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Hand Cream market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Hand Cream industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Hand Cream market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Hand Cream market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Hand Cream market?
Table of Contents:
1 Hand Cream Market Overview
1.1 Hand Cream Product Overview
1.2 Hand Cream Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Whitening Creams
1.2.2 Acne Creams
1.2.3 Moisturizing Creams
1.2.4 Anti-aging Creams
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Global Hand Cream Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Hand Cream Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Hand Cream Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Hand Cream Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.2 Global Hand Cream Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.3 Global Hand Cream Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.3 Global Hand Cream Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Hand Cream Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Hand Cream Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Hand Cream Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Hand Cream Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.2 Europe Hand Cream Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Hand Cream Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.4 Latin America Hand Cream Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Hand Cream Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
2 Global Hand Cream Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Hand Cream Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Hand Cream Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Hand Cream Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Hand Cream Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Hand Cream Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Hand Cream Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Hand Cream Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Hand Cream as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Hand Cream Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Hand Cream Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Hand Cream by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Hand Cream Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Hand Cream Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Hand Cream Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Hand Cream Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Hand Cream Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Hand Cream Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Hand Cream Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Hand Cream Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Hand Cream Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
4 Global Hand Cream by Application
4.1 Hand Cream Segment by Application
4.1.1 Dry Skin
4.1.2 Oily Skin
4.1.3 Sensitive Skin
4.1.4 Other
4.2 Global Hand Cream Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Hand Cream Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Hand Cream Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Hand Cream Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Hand Cream by Application
4.5.2 Europe Hand Cream by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Hand Cream by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Hand Cream by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Hand Cream by Application
5 North America Hand Cream Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Hand Cream Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Hand Cream Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Hand Cream Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Hand Cream Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6 Europe Hand Cream Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Hand Cream Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Hand Cream Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Hand Cream Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Hand Cream Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific Hand Cream Market Size by Region (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Hand Cream Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Hand Cream Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Hand Cream Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Hand Cream Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
8 Latin America Hand Cream Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Hand Cream Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Hand Cream Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Hand Cream Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Hand Cream Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa Hand Cream Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Hand Cream Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Hand Cream Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Hand Cream Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Hand Cream Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Hand Cream Business
10.1 Beiersdorf
10.1.1 Beiersdorf Corporation Information
10.1.2 Beiersdorf Description, Business Overview
10.1.3 Beiersdorf Hand Cream Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Beiersdorf Hand Cream Products Offered
10.1.5 Beiersdorf Recent Developments
10.2 Procter & Gamble
10.2.1 Procter & Gamble Corporation Information
10.2.2 Procter & Gamble Description, Business Overview
10.2.3 Procter & Gamble Hand Cream Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 Beiersdorf Hand Cream Products Offered
10.2.5 Procter & Gamble Recent Developments
10.3 Sanofi
10.3.1 Sanofi Corporation Information
10.3.2 Sanofi Description, Business Overview
10.3.3 Sanofi Hand Cream Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Sanofi Hand Cream Products Offered
10.3.5 Sanofi Recent Developments
10.4 Johnson & Johnson
10.4.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporation Information
10.4.2 Johnson & Johnson Description, Business Overview
10.4.3 Johnson & Johnson Hand Cream Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Johnson & Johnson Hand Cream Products Offered
10.4.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Developments
10.5 Unilever
10.5.1 Unilever Corporation Information
10.5.2 Unilever Description, Business Overview
10.5.3 Unilever Hand Cream Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Unilever Hand Cream Products Offered
10.5.5 Unilever Recent Developments
10.6 Kao Corporation
10.6.1 Kao Corporation Corporation Information
10.6.2 Kao Corporation Description, Business Overview
10.6.3 Kao Corporation Hand Cream Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Kao Corporation Hand Cream Products Offered
10.6.5 Kao Corporation Recent Developments
10.7 Henkel
10.7.1 Henkel Corporation Information
10.7.2 Henkel Description, Business Overview
10.7.3 Henkel Hand Cream Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 Henkel Hand Cream Products Offered
10.7.5 Henkel Recent Developments
10.8 L Brands
10.8.1 L Brands Corporation Information
10.8.2 L Brands Description, Business Overview
10.8.3 L Brands Hand Cream Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 L Brands Hand Cream Products Offered
10.8.5 L Brands Recent Developments
11 Hand Cream Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Hand Cream Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Hand Cream Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Hand Cream Industry Trends
11.4.2 Hand Cream Market Drivers
11.4.3 Hand Cream Market Challenges
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
