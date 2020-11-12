Sex Toys Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends And Forecast 2026 |LELO, Doc Johnson, Church & Dwight (Trojan)

The global Sex Toys market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Sex Toys market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Sex Toys market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Sex Toys market, such as , Reckitt Benckiser (Durex), LELO, Doc Johnson, Church & Dwight (Trojan), We-Vibe, Lovehoney, LifeStyles Healthcare, Lover Health, Nanma Manufacturing Company, Tantus, Leten, Fun Factory, BMS Factory, Beate Uhse, Aneros Company, Jimmyjane, Luvu Brands (Liberator), Pipedream Product, California Exotic Novelties, Bad Dragon, Nalone, Happy Valley, Crystal Delights Market They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Sex Toys market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Sex Toys market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Sex Toys market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Sex Toys industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Sex Toys market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Sex Toys market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Sex Toys market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Sex Toys market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Sex Toys Market by Product: Adult Vibrators, Dildos, Butt Plugs, Male Masturbators, Massagers, Erection Rings, Others, Adult vibrators and dildos are the most used type in 2019, with about 36.23% and 28.04% market share. Market

Global Sex Toys Market by Application: , Online Stores, Retail Outlets, Specialty Stores, 47.8% of the sex toys market is consumed in specialty stores in 2019, accounted for largest market share.

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Sex Toys market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Sex Toys Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Sex Toys market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Sex Toys industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Sex Toys market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Sex Toys market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Sex Toys market?

Table Of Contents:

Table of Contents 1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Sex Toys Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Sex Toys Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Adult Vibrators

1.3.3 Dildos

1.3.4 Butt Plugs

1.3.5 Male Masturbators

1.3.6 Massagers

1.3.7 Erection Rings

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Sex Toys Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Online Stores

1.4.3 Retail Outlets

1.4.4 Specialty Stores

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Sex Toys Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.1 Global Sex Toys Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Sex Toys Sales (2015-2026)

2.2 Sex Toys Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Sex Toys Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Sex Toys Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Sex Toys Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.4 Sex Toys Industry Trends

2.4.1 Sex Toys Market Top Trends

2.4.2 Market Drivers

2.4.3 Sex Toys Market Challenges

2.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.5 Primary Interviews with Key Sex Toys Players: Views for Future 3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Sex Toys Manufacturers by Sales (2015-2020)

3.1.1 Global Sex Toys Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Sex Toys Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Sex Toys Sales in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Sex Toys by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Sex Toys Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Sex Toys Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Sex Toys Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Sex Toys as of 2019)

3.4 Global Sex Toys Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Sex Toys Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Sex Toys Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Sex Toys Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Sex Toys Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Sex Toys Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Sex Toys Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Sex Toys Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.1 Global Sex Toys Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Sex Toys Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Sex Toys Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.4 Sex Toys Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 5 Global Sex Toys Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Sex Toys Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Sex Toys Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Sex Toys Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.4 Sex Toys Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Sex Toys Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Sex Toys Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Sex Toys Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.4 Sex Toys Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Sex Toys Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 North America Sex Toys Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 North America Sex Toys Breakdown Data by Application

6.4 North America Sex Toys Breakdown Data by Countries

6.4.1 North America Sex Toys Sales by Countries

6.4.2 North America Sex Toys Revenue by Countries

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Sex Toys Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 Europe Sex Toys Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 Europe Sex Toys Breakdown Data by Application

7.4 Europe Sex Toys Breakdown Data by Countries

7.4.1 Europe Sex Toys Sales by Countries

7.4.2 Europe Sex Toys Revenue by Countries

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Sex Toys Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 Asia Pacific Sex Toys Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Sex Toys Breakdown Data by Application

8.4 Asia Pacific Sex Toys Breakdown Data by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Sex Toys Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Sex Toys Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Sex Toys Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Latin America Sex Toys Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Latin America Sex Toys Breakdown Data by Application

9.4 Latin America Sex Toys Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Latin America Sex Toys Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Latin America Sex Toys Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina 10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Sex Toys Breakdown Data by Type

10.2 Middle East and Africa Sex Toys Breakdown Data by Application

10.3 Middle East and Africa Sex Toys Breakdown Data by Countries

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Sex Toys Sales by Countries

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Sex Toys Revenue by Countries

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

10.3.5 U.A.E 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Reckitt Benckiser (Durex)

11.1.1 Reckitt Benckiser (Durex) Corporation Information

11.1.2 Reckitt Benckiser (Durex) Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.1.3 Reckitt Benckiser (Durex) Sex Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Reckitt Benckiser (Durex) Sex Toys Products and Services

11.1.5 Reckitt Benckiser (Durex) SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Reckitt Benckiser (Durex) Recent Developments

11.2 LELO

11.2.1 LELO Corporation Information

11.2.2 LELO Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.2.3 LELO Sex Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 LELO Sex Toys Products and Services

11.2.5 LELO SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 LELO Recent Developments

11.3 Doc Johnson

11.3.1 Doc Johnson Corporation Information

11.3.2 Doc Johnson Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.3.3 Doc Johnson Sex Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Doc Johnson Sex Toys Products and Services

11.3.5 Doc Johnson SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Doc Johnson Recent Developments

11.4 Church & Dwight (Trojan)

11.4.1 Church & Dwight (Trojan) Corporation Information

11.4.2 Church & Dwight (Trojan) Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.4.3 Church & Dwight (Trojan) Sex Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Church & Dwight (Trojan) Sex Toys Products and Services

11.4.5 Church & Dwight (Trojan) SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Church & Dwight (Trojan) Recent Developments

11.5 We-Vibe

11.5.1 We-Vibe Corporation Information

11.5.2 We-Vibe Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.5.3 We-Vibe Sex Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 We-Vibe Sex Toys Products and Services

11.5.5 We-Vibe SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 We-Vibe Recent Developments

11.6 Lovehoney

11.6.1 Lovehoney Corporation Information

11.6.2 Lovehoney Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.6.3 Lovehoney Sex Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Lovehoney Sex Toys Products and Services

11.6.5 Lovehoney SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Lovehoney Recent Developments

11.7 LifeStyles Healthcare

11.7.1 LifeStyles Healthcare Corporation Information

11.7.2 LifeStyles Healthcare Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.7.3 LifeStyles Healthcare Sex Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 LifeStyles Healthcare Sex Toys Products and Services

11.7.5 LifeStyles Healthcare SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 LifeStyles Healthcare Recent Developments

11.8 Lover Health

11.8.1 Lover Health Corporation Information

11.8.2 Lover Health Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.8.3 Lover Health Sex Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Lover Health Sex Toys Products and Services

11.8.5 Lover Health SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Lover Health Recent Developments

11.9 Nanma Manufacturing Company

11.9.1 Nanma Manufacturing Company Corporation Information

11.9.2 Nanma Manufacturing Company Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.9.3 Nanma Manufacturing Company Sex Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Nanma Manufacturing Company Sex Toys Products and Services

11.9.5 Nanma Manufacturing Company SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Nanma Manufacturing Company Recent Developments

11.10 Tantus

11.10.1 Tantus Corporation Information

11.10.2 Tantus Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.10.3 Tantus Sex Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Tantus Sex Toys Products and Services

11.10.5 Tantus SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Tantus Recent Developments

11.11 Leten

11.11.1 Leten Corporation Information

11.11.2 Leten Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.11.3 Leten Sex Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.11.4 Leten Sex Toys Products and Services

11.11.5 Leten SWOT Analysis

11.11.6 Leten Recent Developments

11.12 Fun Factory

11.12.1 Fun Factory Corporation Information

11.12.2 Fun Factory Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.12.3 Fun Factory Sex Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Fun Factory Sex Toys Products and Services

11.12.5 Fun Factory SWOT Analysis

11.12.6 Fun Factory Recent Developments

11.13 BMS Factory

11.13.1 BMS Factory Corporation Information

11.13.2 BMS Factory Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.13.3 BMS Factory Sex Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 BMS Factory Sex Toys Products and Services

11.13.5 BMS Factory SWOT Analysis

11.13.6 BMS Factory Recent Developments

11.14 Beate Uhse

11.14.1 Beate Uhse Corporation Information

11.14.2 Beate Uhse Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.14.3 Beate Uhse Sex Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Beate Uhse Sex Toys Products and Services

11.14.5 Beate Uhse SWOT Analysis

11.14.6 Beate Uhse Recent Developments

11.15 Aneros Company

11.15.1 Aneros Company Corporation Information

11.15.2 Aneros Company Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.15.3 Aneros Company Sex Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Aneros Company Sex Toys Products and Services

11.15.5 Aneros Company SWOT Analysis

11.15.6 Aneros Company Recent Developments

11.16 Jimmyjane

11.16.1 Jimmyjane Corporation Information

11.16.2 Jimmyjane Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.16.3 Jimmyjane Sex Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Jimmyjane Sex Toys Products and Services

11.16.5 Jimmyjane SWOT Analysis

11.16.6 Jimmyjane Recent Developments

11.17 Luvu Brands (Liberator)

11.17.1 Luvu Brands (Liberator) Corporation Information

11.17.2 Luvu Brands (Liberator) Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.17.3 Luvu Brands (Liberator) Sex Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Luvu Brands (Liberator) Sex Toys Products and Services

11.17.5 Luvu Brands (Liberator) SWOT Analysis

11.17.6 Luvu Brands (Liberator) Recent Developments

11.18 Pipedream Product

11.18.1 Pipedream Product Corporation Information

11.18.2 Pipedream Product Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.18.3 Pipedream Product Sex Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Pipedream Product Sex Toys Products and Services

11.18.5 Pipedream Product SWOT Analysis

11.18.6 Pipedream Product Recent Developments

11.19 California Exotic Novelties

11.19.1 California Exotic Novelties Corporation Information

11.19.2 California Exotic Novelties Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.19.3 California Exotic Novelties Sex Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 California Exotic Novelties Sex Toys Products and Services

11.19.5 California Exotic Novelties SWOT Analysis

11.19.6 California Exotic Novelties Recent Developments

11.20 Bad Dragon

11.20.1 Bad Dragon Corporation Information

11.20.2 Bad Dragon Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.20.3 Bad Dragon Sex Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.20.4 Bad Dragon Sex Toys Products and Services

11.20.5 Bad Dragon SWOT Analysis

11.20.6 Bad Dragon Recent Developments

11.21 Nalone

11.21.1 Nalone Corporation Information

11.21.2 Nalone Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.21.3 Nalone Sex Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.21.4 Nalone Sex Toys Products and Services

11.21.5 Nalone SWOT Analysis

11.21.6 Nalone Recent Developments

11.22 Happy Valley

11.22.1 Happy Valley Corporation Information

11.22.2 Happy Valley Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.22.3 Happy Valley Sex Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.22.4 Happy Valley Sex Toys Products and Services

11.22.5 Happy Valley SWOT Analysis

11.22.6 Happy Valley Recent Developments

11.23 Crystal Delights

11.23.1 Crystal Delights Corporation Information

11.23.2 Crystal Delights Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.23.3 Crystal Delights Sex Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.23.4 Crystal Delights Sex Toys Products and Services

11.23.5 Crystal Delights SWOT Analysis

11.23.6 Crystal Delights Recent Developments 12 Supply Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Sales Channels Analysis

12.2.1 Sex Toys Sales Channels

12.2.2 Sex Toys Distributors

12.3 Sex Toys Customers 13 Estimates and Projections by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Sex Toys Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Sex Toys Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Sex Toys Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.2 North America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.1 North America Sex Toys Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.2 North America Sex Toys Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.3 North America Sex Toys Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.3 Europe Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.1 Europe Sex Toys Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.2 Europe Sex Toys Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.3 Europe Sex Toys Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.4 Asia Pacific Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.1 Asia Pacific Sex Toys Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.2 Asia Pacific Sex Toys Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.3 Asia Pacific Sex Toys Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

13.5 Latin America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.1 Latin America Sex Toys Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.2 Latin America Sex Toys Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.3 Latin America Sex Toys Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.6 Middle East and Africa Market Forecast

13.6.1 Middle East and Africa Sex Toys Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.2 Middle East and Africa Sex Toys Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.3 Middle East and Africa Sex Toys Size Forecast by County (2021-2026) 14 Research Findings and Conclusion 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

