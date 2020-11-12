Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market Segmentation, Key Companies And Regional Analysis And Forecast To 2026 | Beneq, CVD Equipment, Picosun

“

The report titled Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Beneq, CVD Equipment, Picosun, Forge Nano, Applied Materials, Entegris, Veeco, Oxford Instruments, Sentech Instruments, Encapsulix, Kurt J. Lesker Company, Aixtron, Arradiance, NANO-MASTER, Lotus Applied Technology, Center Nanoelectronic Technologies (CNT), Watty Corporation, Tokyo Electron, NCD, PIOTECH, NAURA, SongYu, Ke-micro, Matritek, PANS

Market Segmentation by Product: Research Equipment

Wafer Fab Equipment

Spatial ALD Equipment

Batch Production Equipement



Market Segmentation by Application: Semiconductor

New Energy

Precision Components

Others



The Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Research Equipment

1.4.3 Wafer Fab Equipment

1.4.4 Spatial ALD Equipment

1.4.5 Batch Production Equipement

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Semiconductor

1.5.3 New Energy

1.5.4 Precision Components

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD), Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 China Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 China Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 China Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Beneq

12.1.1 Beneq Corporation Information

12.1.2 Beneq Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Beneq Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Beneq Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Products Offered

12.1.5 Beneq Recent Development

12.2 CVD Equipment

12.2.1 CVD Equipment Corporation Information

12.2.2 CVD Equipment Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 CVD Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 CVD Equipment Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Products Offered

12.2.5 CVD Equipment Recent Development

12.3 Picosun

12.3.1 Picosun Corporation Information

12.3.2 Picosun Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Picosun Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Picosun Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Products Offered

12.3.5 Picosun Recent Development

12.4 Forge Nano

12.4.1 Forge Nano Corporation Information

12.4.2 Forge Nano Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Forge Nano Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Forge Nano Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Products Offered

12.4.5 Forge Nano Recent Development

12.5 Applied Materials

12.5.1 Applied Materials Corporation Information

12.5.2 Applied Materials Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Applied Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Applied Materials Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Products Offered

12.5.5 Applied Materials Recent Development

12.6 Entegris

12.6.1 Entegris Corporation Information

12.6.2 Entegris Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Entegris Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Entegris Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Products Offered

12.6.5 Entegris Recent Development

12.7 Veeco

12.7.1 Veeco Corporation Information

12.7.2 Veeco Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Veeco Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Veeco Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Products Offered

12.7.5 Veeco Recent Development

12.8 Oxford Instruments

12.8.1 Oxford Instruments Corporation Information

12.8.2 Oxford Instruments Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Oxford Instruments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Oxford Instruments Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Products Offered

12.8.5 Oxford Instruments Recent Development

12.9 Sentech Instruments

12.9.1 Sentech Instruments Corporation Information

12.9.2 Sentech Instruments Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Sentech Instruments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Sentech Instruments Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Products Offered

12.9.5 Sentech Instruments Recent Development

12.10 Encapsulix

12.10.1 Encapsulix Corporation Information

12.10.2 Encapsulix Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Encapsulix Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Encapsulix Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Products Offered

12.10.5 Encapsulix Recent Development

12.11 Beneq

12.11.1 Beneq Corporation Information

12.11.2 Beneq Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Beneq Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Beneq Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Products Offered

12.11.5 Beneq Recent Development

12.12 Aixtron

12.12.1 Aixtron Corporation Information

12.12.2 Aixtron Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Aixtron Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Aixtron Products Offered

12.12.5 Aixtron Recent Development

12.13 Arradiance

12.13.1 Arradiance Corporation Information

12.13.2 Arradiance Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Arradiance Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Arradiance Products Offered

12.13.5 Arradiance Recent Development

12.14 NANO-MASTER

12.14.1 NANO-MASTER Corporation Information

12.14.2 NANO-MASTER Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 NANO-MASTER Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 NANO-MASTER Products Offered

12.14.5 NANO-MASTER Recent Development

12.15 Lotus Applied Technology

12.15.1 Lotus Applied Technology Corporation Information

12.15.2 Lotus Applied Technology Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Lotus Applied Technology Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Lotus Applied Technology Products Offered

12.15.5 Lotus Applied Technology Recent Development

12.16 Center Nanoelectronic Technologies (CNT)

12.16.1 Center Nanoelectronic Technologies (CNT) Corporation Information

12.16.2 Center Nanoelectronic Technologies (CNT) Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Center Nanoelectronic Technologies (CNT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Center Nanoelectronic Technologies (CNT) Products Offered

12.16.5 Center Nanoelectronic Technologies (CNT) Recent Development

12.17 Watty Corporation

12.17.1 Watty Corporation Corporation Information

12.17.2 Watty Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Watty Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Watty Corporation Products Offered

12.17.5 Watty Corporation Recent Development

12.18 Tokyo Electron

12.18.1 Tokyo Electron Corporation Information

12.18.2 Tokyo Electron Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Tokyo Electron Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 Tokyo Electron Products Offered

12.18.5 Tokyo Electron Recent Development

12.19 NCD

12.19.1 NCD Corporation Information

12.19.2 NCD Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 NCD Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.19.4 NCD Products Offered

12.19.5 NCD Recent Development

12.20 PIOTECH

12.20.1 PIOTECH Corporation Information

12.20.2 PIOTECH Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 PIOTECH Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.20.4 PIOTECH Products Offered

12.20.5 PIOTECH Recent Development

12.21 NAURA

12.21.1 NAURA Corporation Information

12.21.2 NAURA Description and Business Overview

12.21.3 NAURA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.21.4 NAURA Products Offered

12.21.5 NAURA Recent Development

12.22 SongYu

12.22.1 SongYu Corporation Information

12.22.2 SongYu Description and Business Overview

12.22.3 SongYu Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.22.4 SongYu Products Offered

12.22.5 SongYu Recent Development

12.23 Ke-micro

12.23.1 Ke-micro Corporation Information

12.23.2 Ke-micro Description and Business Overview

12.23.3 Ke-micro Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.23.4 Ke-micro Products Offered

12.23.5 Ke-micro Recent Development

12.24 Matritek

12.24.1 Matritek Corporation Information

12.24.2 Matritek Description and Business Overview

12.24.3 Matritek Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.24.4 Matritek Products Offered

12.24.5 Matritek Recent Development

12.25 PANS

12.25.1 PANS Corporation Information

12.25.2 PANS Description and Business Overview

12.25.3 PANS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.25.4 PANS Products Offered

12.25.5 PANS Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

