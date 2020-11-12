Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market Size by Manufacturers, Regions, And Forecast to 2026 | Beneq, CVD Equipment, Picosun

“

The report titled Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2227950/global-atomic-layer-deposition-equipment-ald-sales-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Beneq, CVD Equipment, Picosun, Forge Nano, Applied Materials, Entegris, Veeco, Oxford Instruments, Sentech Instruments, Encapsulix, Kurt J. Lesker Company, Aixtron, Arradiance, NANO-MASTER, Lotus Applied Technology, Center Nanoelectronic Technologies (CNT), Watty Corporation, Tokyo Electron, NCD, PIOTECH, NAURA, SongYu, Ke-micro, Matritek, PANS

Market Segmentation by Product: Research Equipment

Wafer Fab Equipment

Spatial ALD Equipment

Batch Production Equipement



Market Segmentation by Application: Semiconductor

New Energy

Precision Components

Others



The Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2227950/global-atomic-layer-deposition-equipment-ald-sales-market

Table of Contents:

1 Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Product Scope

1.1 Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Product Scope

1.2 Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Research Equipment

1.2.3 Wafer Fab Equipment

1.2.4 Spatial ALD Equipment

1.2.5 Batch Production Equipement

1.3 Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Semiconductor

1.3.3 New Energy

1.3.4 Precision Components

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) as of 2019)

3.4 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Price by Type (2014-2020)

4.2 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market Facts & Figures

6.2 United States Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market Facts & Figures

7.2 Europe Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market Facts & Figures

8.2 China Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.3 China Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market Facts & Figures

9.2 Japan Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market Facts & Figures

10.2 Southeast Asia Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market Facts & Figures

11.2 India Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.3 India Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Business

12.1 Beneq

12.1.1 Beneq Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Corporation Information

12.1.2 Beneq Business Overview

12.1.3 Beneq Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Beneq Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Products Offered

12.1.5 Beneq Recent Development

12.2 CVD Equipment

12.2.1 CVD Equipment Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Corporation Information

12.2.2 CVD Equipment Business Overview

12.2.3 CVD Equipment Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 CVD Equipment Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Products Offered

12.2.5 CVD Equipment Recent Development

12.3 Picosun

12.3.1 Picosun Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Corporation Information

12.3.2 Picosun Business Overview

12.3.3 Picosun Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Picosun Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Products Offered

12.3.5 Picosun Recent Development

12.4 Forge Nano

12.4.1 Forge Nano Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Corporation Information

12.4.2 Forge Nano Business Overview

12.4.3 Forge Nano Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Forge Nano Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Products Offered

12.4.5 Forge Nano Recent Development

12.5 Applied Materials

12.5.1 Applied Materials Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Corporation Information

12.5.2 Applied Materials Business Overview

12.5.3 Applied Materials Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Applied Materials Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Products Offered

12.5.5 Applied Materials Recent Development

12.6 Entegris

12.6.1 Entegris Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Corporation Information

12.6.2 Entegris Business Overview

12.6.3 Entegris Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Entegris Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Products Offered

12.6.5 Entegris Recent Development

12.7 Veeco

12.7.1 Veeco Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Corporation Information

12.7.2 Veeco Business Overview

12.7.3 Veeco Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Veeco Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Products Offered

12.7.5 Veeco Recent Development

12.8 Oxford Instruments

12.8.1 Oxford Instruments Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Corporation Information

12.8.2 Oxford Instruments Business Overview

12.8.3 Oxford Instruments Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Oxford Instruments Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Products Offered

12.8.5 Oxford Instruments Recent Development

12.9 Sentech Instruments

12.9.1 Sentech Instruments Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Corporation Information

12.9.2 Sentech Instruments Business Overview

12.9.3 Sentech Instruments Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Sentech Instruments Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Products Offered

12.9.5 Sentech Instruments Recent Development

12.10 Encapsulix

12.10.1 Encapsulix Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Corporation Information

12.10.2 Encapsulix Business Overview

12.10.3 Encapsulix Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Encapsulix Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Products Offered

12.10.5 Encapsulix Recent Development

12.11 Kurt J. Lesker Company

12.11.1 Kurt J. Lesker Company Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Corporation Information

12.11.2 Kurt J. Lesker Company Business Overview

12.11.3 Kurt J. Lesker Company Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Kurt J. Lesker Company Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Products Offered

12.11.5 Kurt J. Lesker Company Recent Development

12.12 Aixtron

12.12.1 Aixtron Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Corporation Information

12.12.2 Aixtron Business Overview

12.12.3 Aixtron Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Aixtron Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Products Offered

12.12.5 Aixtron Recent Development

12.13 Arradiance

12.13.1 Arradiance Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Corporation Information

12.13.2 Arradiance Business Overview

12.13.3 Arradiance Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Arradiance Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Products Offered

12.13.5 Arradiance Recent Development

12.14 NANO-MASTER

12.14.1 NANO-MASTER Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Corporation Information

12.14.2 NANO-MASTER Business Overview

12.14.3 NANO-MASTER Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 NANO-MASTER Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Products Offered

12.14.5 NANO-MASTER Recent Development

12.15 Lotus Applied Technology

12.15.1 Lotus Applied Technology Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Corporation Information

12.15.2 Lotus Applied Technology Business Overview

12.15.3 Lotus Applied Technology Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Lotus Applied Technology Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Products Offered

12.15.5 Lotus Applied Technology Recent Development

12.16 Center Nanoelectronic Technologies (CNT)

12.16.1 Center Nanoelectronic Technologies (CNT) Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Corporation Information

12.16.2 Center Nanoelectronic Technologies (CNT) Business Overview

12.16.3 Center Nanoelectronic Technologies (CNT) Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Center Nanoelectronic Technologies (CNT) Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Products Offered

12.16.5 Center Nanoelectronic Technologies (CNT) Recent Development

12.17 Watty Corporation

12.17.1 Watty Corporation Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Corporation Information

12.17.2 Watty Corporation Business Overview

12.17.3 Watty Corporation Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Watty Corporation Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Products Offered

12.17.5 Watty Corporation Recent Development

12.18 Tokyo Electron

12.18.1 Tokyo Electron Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Corporation Information

12.18.2 Tokyo Electron Business Overview

12.18.3 Tokyo Electron Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 Tokyo Electron Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Products Offered

12.18.5 Tokyo Electron Recent Development

12.19 NCD

12.19.1 NCD Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Corporation Information

12.19.2 NCD Business Overview

12.19.3 NCD Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.19.4 NCD Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Products Offered

12.19.5 NCD Recent Development

12.20 PIOTECH

12.20.1 PIOTECH Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Corporation Information

12.20.2 PIOTECH Business Overview

12.20.3 PIOTECH Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.20.4 PIOTECH Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Products Offered

12.20.5 PIOTECH Recent Development

12.21 NAURA

12.21.1 NAURA Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Corporation Information

12.21.2 NAURA Business Overview

12.21.3 NAURA Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.21.4 NAURA Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Products Offered

12.21.5 NAURA Recent Development

12.22 SongYu

12.22.1 SongYu Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Corporation Information

12.22.2 SongYu Business Overview

12.22.3 SongYu Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.22.4 SongYu Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Products Offered

12.22.5 SongYu Recent Development

12.23 Ke-micro

12.23.1 Ke-micro Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Corporation Information

12.23.2 Ke-micro Business Overview

12.23.3 Ke-micro Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.23.4 Ke-micro Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Products Offered

12.23.5 Ke-micro Recent Development

12.24 Matritek

12.24.1 Matritek Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Corporation Information

12.24.2 Matritek Business Overview

12.24.3 Matritek Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.24.4 Matritek Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Products Offered

12.24.5 Matritek Recent Development

12.25 PANS

12.25.1 PANS Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Corporation Information

12.25.2 PANS Business Overview

12.25.3 PANS Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.25.4 PANS Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Products Offered

12.25.5 PANS Recent Development

13 Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD)

13.4 Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Distributors List

14.3 Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Market Trends

15.2 Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Challenges

15.4 Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”