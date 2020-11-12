Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market Growth 2020, Industry Developments, Outlook, Current Trends by 2026 | Beneq, CVD Equipment, Picosun

“

The report titled Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Beneq, CVD Equipment, Picosun, Forge Nano, Applied Materials, Entegris, Veeco, Oxford Instruments, Sentech Instruments, Encapsulix, Kurt J. Lesker Company, Aixtron, Arradiance, NANO-MASTER, Lotus Applied Technology, Center Nanoelectronic Technologies (CNT), Watty Corporation, Tokyo Electron, NCD, PIOTECH, NAURA, SongYu, Ke-micro, Matritek, PANS

Market Segmentation by Product: Research Equipment

Wafer Fab Equipment

Spatial ALD Equipment

Batch Production Equipement



Market Segmentation by Application: Semiconductor

New Energy

Precision Components

Others



The Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market Overview

1.1 Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Product Overview

1.2 Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Research Equipment

1.2.2 Wafer Fab Equipment

1.2.3 Spatial ALD Equipment

1.2.4 Batch Production Equipement

1.3 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) by Application

4.1 Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Segment by Application

4.1.1 Semiconductor

4.1.2 New Energy

4.1.3 Precision Components

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) by Application

4.5.2 Europe Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) by Application

5 North America Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Business

10.1 Beneq

10.1.1 Beneq Corporation Information

10.1.2 Beneq Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Beneq Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Beneq Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Products Offered

10.1.5 Beneq Recent Development

10.2 CVD Equipment

10.2.1 CVD Equipment Corporation Information

10.2.2 CVD Equipment Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 CVD Equipment Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Beneq Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Products Offered

10.2.5 CVD Equipment Recent Development

10.3 Picosun

10.3.1 Picosun Corporation Information

10.3.2 Picosun Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Picosun Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Picosun Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Products Offered

10.3.5 Picosun Recent Development

10.4 Forge Nano

10.4.1 Forge Nano Corporation Information

10.4.2 Forge Nano Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Forge Nano Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Forge Nano Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Products Offered

10.4.5 Forge Nano Recent Development

10.5 Applied Materials

10.5.1 Applied Materials Corporation Information

10.5.2 Applied Materials Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Applied Materials Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Applied Materials Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Products Offered

10.5.5 Applied Materials Recent Development

10.6 Entegris

10.6.1 Entegris Corporation Information

10.6.2 Entegris Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Entegris Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Entegris Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Products Offered

10.6.5 Entegris Recent Development

10.7 Veeco

10.7.1 Veeco Corporation Information

10.7.2 Veeco Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Veeco Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Veeco Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Products Offered

10.7.5 Veeco Recent Development

10.8 Oxford Instruments

10.8.1 Oxford Instruments Corporation Information

10.8.2 Oxford Instruments Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Oxford Instruments Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Oxford Instruments Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Products Offered

10.8.5 Oxford Instruments Recent Development

10.9 Sentech Instruments

10.9.1 Sentech Instruments Corporation Information

10.9.2 Sentech Instruments Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Sentech Instruments Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Sentech Instruments Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Products Offered

10.9.5 Sentech Instruments Recent Development

10.10 Encapsulix

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Encapsulix Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Encapsulix Recent Development

10.11 Kurt J. Lesker Company

10.11.1 Kurt J. Lesker Company Corporation Information

10.11.2 Kurt J. Lesker Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Kurt J. Lesker Company Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Kurt J. Lesker Company Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Products Offered

10.11.5 Kurt J. Lesker Company Recent Development

10.12 Aixtron

10.12.1 Aixtron Corporation Information

10.12.2 Aixtron Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Aixtron Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Aixtron Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Products Offered

10.12.5 Aixtron Recent Development

10.13 Arradiance

10.13.1 Arradiance Corporation Information

10.13.2 Arradiance Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Arradiance Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Arradiance Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Products Offered

10.13.5 Arradiance Recent Development

10.14 NANO-MASTER

10.14.1 NANO-MASTER Corporation Information

10.14.2 NANO-MASTER Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 NANO-MASTER Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 NANO-MASTER Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Products Offered

10.14.5 NANO-MASTER Recent Development

10.15 Lotus Applied Technology

10.15.1 Lotus Applied Technology Corporation Information

10.15.2 Lotus Applied Technology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Lotus Applied Technology Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Lotus Applied Technology Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Products Offered

10.15.5 Lotus Applied Technology Recent Development

10.16 Center Nanoelectronic Technologies (CNT)

10.16.1 Center Nanoelectronic Technologies (CNT) Corporation Information

10.16.2 Center Nanoelectronic Technologies (CNT) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Center Nanoelectronic Technologies (CNT) Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Center Nanoelectronic Technologies (CNT) Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Products Offered

10.16.5 Center Nanoelectronic Technologies (CNT) Recent Development

10.17 Watty Corporation

10.17.1 Watty Corporation Corporation Information

10.17.2 Watty Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Watty Corporation Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Watty Corporation Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Products Offered

10.17.5 Watty Corporation Recent Development

10.18 Tokyo Electron

10.18.1 Tokyo Electron Corporation Information

10.18.2 Tokyo Electron Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Tokyo Electron Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Tokyo Electron Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Products Offered

10.18.5 Tokyo Electron Recent Development

10.19 NCD

10.19.1 NCD Corporation Information

10.19.2 NCD Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 NCD Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 NCD Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Products Offered

10.19.5 NCD Recent Development

10.20 PIOTECH

10.20.1 PIOTECH Corporation Information

10.20.2 PIOTECH Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 PIOTECH Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 PIOTECH Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Products Offered

10.20.5 PIOTECH Recent Development

10.21 NAURA

10.21.1 NAURA Corporation Information

10.21.2 NAURA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.21.3 NAURA Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 NAURA Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Products Offered

10.21.5 NAURA Recent Development

10.22 SongYu

10.22.1 SongYu Corporation Information

10.22.2 SongYu Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.22.3 SongYu Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.22.4 SongYu Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Products Offered

10.22.5 SongYu Recent Development

10.23 Ke-micro

10.23.1 Ke-micro Corporation Information

10.23.2 Ke-micro Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.23.3 Ke-micro Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.23.4 Ke-micro Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Products Offered

10.23.5 Ke-micro Recent Development

10.24 Matritek

10.24.1 Matritek Corporation Information

10.24.2 Matritek Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.24.3 Matritek Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.24.4 Matritek Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Products Offered

10.24.5 Matritek Recent Development

10.25 PANS

10.25.1 PANS Corporation Information

10.25.2 PANS Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.25.3 PANS Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.25.4 PANS Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Products Offered

10.25.5 PANS Recent Development

11 Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

”