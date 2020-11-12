Duplex Stainless Steel Plate Market Size, Industry Growth Prospects & Trends Analysis by 2026| Outokumpu, Sandvik, Butting, ArcelorMittal

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Duplex Stainless Steel Plate market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Duplex Stainless Steel Plate market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Duplex Stainless Steel Plate report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Duplex Stainless Steel Plate report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Duplex Stainless Steel Plate market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Duplex Stainless Steel Plate market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Duplex Stainless Steel Plate market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Duplex Stainless Steel Plate market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Duplex Stainless Steel Plate market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Duplex Stainless Steel Plate Market Research Report: Outokumpu, Sandvik, Butting, ArcelorMittal, ThyssenKrupp, NSSMC, POSCO, Tata Steel, JFE, Sosta, PSP, Tenaris, Tubacex, Metline Industries, Baosteel, TISCO

Types: Lean Duplex

Standard Duplex

Super Duplex

Hyper Duplex



Applications: Offshore Oil and Gas

Chemical Process Industry

Chemical Tankers / Shipbuilding

Desalination / Water Treatment

Pulp & Paper

Air Pollution Control

Architectural, Building & Construction

Others



The Duplex Stainless Steel Plate Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Duplex Stainless Steel Plate market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Duplex Stainless Steel Plate market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Duplex Stainless Steel Plate market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Duplex Stainless Steel Plate industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Duplex Stainless Steel Plate market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Duplex Stainless Steel Plate market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Duplex Stainless Steel Plate market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Duplex Stainless Steel Plate Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Duplex Stainless Steel Plate Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Plate Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Lean Duplex

1.4.3 Standard Duplex

1.4.4 Super Duplex

1.4.5 Hyper Duplex

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Plate Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Offshore Oil and Gas

1.5.3 Chemical Process Industry

1.5.4 Chemical Tankers / Shipbuilding

1.5.5 Desalination / Water Treatment

1.5.6 Pulp & Paper

1.5.7 Air Pollution Control

1.5.8 Architectural, Building & Construction

1.5.9 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Plate Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Plate Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Plate Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Plate, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Plate Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Plate Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Plate Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Duplex Stainless Steel Plate Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Duplex Stainless Steel Plate Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Duplex Stainless Steel Plate Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Duplex Stainless Steel Plate Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Duplex Stainless Steel Plate Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Duplex Stainless Steel Plate Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Plate Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Duplex Stainless Steel Plate Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Plate Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Duplex Stainless Steel Plate Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Duplex Stainless Steel Plate Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Duplex Stainless Steel Plate Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Duplex Stainless Steel Plate Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Duplex Stainless Steel Plate Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Plate Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Plate Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Plate Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Duplex Stainless Steel Plate Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Plate Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Plate Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Plate Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Duplex Stainless Steel Plate Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Plate Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Plate Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Plate Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Plate Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Duplex Stainless Steel Plate Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Duplex Stainless Steel Plate Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Plate Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Plate Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Plate Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Duplex Stainless Steel Plate by Country

6.1.1 North America Duplex Stainless Steel Plate Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Duplex Stainless Steel Plate Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Duplex Stainless Steel Plate Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Duplex Stainless Steel Plate Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Duplex Stainless Steel Plate by Country

7.1.1 Europe Duplex Stainless Steel Plate Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Duplex Stainless Steel Plate Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Duplex Stainless Steel Plate Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Duplex Stainless Steel Plate Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Duplex Stainless Steel Plate by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Duplex Stainless Steel Plate Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Duplex Stainless Steel Plate Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Duplex Stainless Steel Plate Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Duplex Stainless Steel Plate Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Duplex Stainless Steel Plate by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Duplex Stainless Steel Plate Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Duplex Stainless Steel Plate Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Duplex Stainless Steel Plate Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Duplex Stainless Steel Plate Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Duplex Stainless Steel Plate by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Duplex Stainless Steel Plate Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Duplex Stainless Steel Plate Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Duplex Stainless Steel Plate Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Duplex Stainless Steel Plate Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Outokumpu

11.1.1 Outokumpu Corporation Information

11.1.2 Outokumpu Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Outokumpu Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Outokumpu Duplex Stainless Steel Plate Products Offered

11.1.5 Outokumpu Related Developments

11.2 Sandvik

11.2.1 Sandvik Corporation Information

11.2.2 Sandvik Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Sandvik Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Sandvik Duplex Stainless Steel Plate Products Offered

11.2.5 Sandvik Related Developments

11.3 Butting

11.3.1 Butting Corporation Information

11.3.2 Butting Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Butting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Butting Duplex Stainless Steel Plate Products Offered

11.3.5 Butting Related Developments

11.4 ArcelorMittal

11.4.1 ArcelorMittal Corporation Information

11.4.2 ArcelorMittal Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 ArcelorMittal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 ArcelorMittal Duplex Stainless Steel Plate Products Offered

11.4.5 ArcelorMittal Related Developments

11.5 ThyssenKrupp

11.5.1 ThyssenKrupp Corporation Information

11.5.2 ThyssenKrupp Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 ThyssenKrupp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 ThyssenKrupp Duplex Stainless Steel Plate Products Offered

11.5.5 ThyssenKrupp Related Developments

11.6 NSSMC

11.6.1 NSSMC Corporation Information

11.6.2 NSSMC Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 NSSMC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 NSSMC Duplex Stainless Steel Plate Products Offered

11.6.5 NSSMC Related Developments

11.7 POSCO

11.7.1 POSCO Corporation Information

11.7.2 POSCO Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 POSCO Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 POSCO Duplex Stainless Steel Plate Products Offered

11.7.5 POSCO Related Developments

11.8 Tata Steel

11.8.1 Tata Steel Corporation Information

11.8.2 Tata Steel Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Tata Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Tata Steel Duplex Stainless Steel Plate Products Offered

11.8.5 Tata Steel Related Developments

11.9 JFE

11.9.1 JFE Corporation Information

11.9.2 JFE Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 JFE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 JFE Duplex Stainless Steel Plate Products Offered

11.9.5 JFE Related Developments

11.10 Sosta

11.10.1 Sosta Corporation Information

11.10.2 Sosta Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Sosta Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Sosta Duplex Stainless Steel Plate Products Offered

11.10.5 Sosta Related Developments

11.12 Tenaris

11.12.1 Tenaris Corporation Information

11.12.2 Tenaris Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Tenaris Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Tenaris Products Offered

11.12.5 Tenaris Related Developments

11.13 Tubacex

11.13.1 Tubacex Corporation Information

11.13.2 Tubacex Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 Tubacex Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Tubacex Products Offered

11.13.5 Tubacex Related Developments

11.14 Metline Industries

11.14.1 Metline Industries Corporation Information

11.14.2 Metline Industries Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 Metline Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Metline Industries Products Offered

11.14.5 Metline Industries Related Developments

11.15 Baosteel

11.15.1 Baosteel Corporation Information

11.15.2 Baosteel Description and Business Overview

11.15.3 Baosteel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Baosteel Products Offered

11.15.5 Baosteel Related Developments

11.16 TISCO

11.16.1 TISCO Corporation Information

11.16.2 TISCO Description and Business Overview

11.16.3 TISCO Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 TISCO Products Offered

11.16.5 TISCO Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Duplex Stainless Steel Plate Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Plate Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Plate Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Duplex Stainless Steel Plate Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Duplex Stainless Steel Plate Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Duplex Stainless Steel Plate Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Duplex Stainless Steel Plate Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Duplex Stainless Steel Plate Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Duplex Stainless Steel Plate Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Duplex Stainless Steel Plate Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Duplex Stainless Steel Plate Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Duplex Stainless Steel Plate Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Duplex Stainless Steel Plate Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Duplex Stainless Steel Plate Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Duplex Stainless Steel Plate Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Duplex Stainless Steel Plate Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Duplex Stainless Steel Plate Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Duplex Stainless Steel Plate Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Duplex Stainless Steel Plate Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Duplex Stainless Steel Plate Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Duplex Stainless Steel Plate Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Duplex Stainless Steel Plate Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Duplex Stainless Steel Plate Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Duplex Stainless Steel Plate Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Duplex Stainless Steel Plate Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

