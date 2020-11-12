Silicon Carbide Market Company Profiles, Financial Perspective 2026 | Evonik Industries, Waker Chemie, BASF, UBE Industries

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Silicon Carbide market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Silicon Carbide market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Silicon Carbide report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Silicon Carbide report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Silicon Carbide market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Silicon Carbide market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Silicon Carbide market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Silicon Carbide market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Silicon Carbide market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Silicon Carbide Market Research Report: Evonik Industries, Waker Chemie, BASF, UBE Industries, Sinoyqx, Rogers, DowDuPont, Saint-Gobain, Ningxia Tianjing, Sinosi, Lanzhou Heqiao, Tianzhu Yutong, Foshan RISING Technology, Futong Industry, Cumi Murugappa, Elsid

Types: 3C-SiC

4H-SiC

6H-SiC



Applications: Automotive IIndustry

Electronic Industry

Abrasive Industry

Refractory Industry

Ceramic Industry

Other



The Silicon Carbide Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Silicon Carbide market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Silicon Carbide market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Silicon Carbide market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Silicon Carbide industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Silicon Carbide market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Silicon Carbide market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Silicon Carbide market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Silicon Carbide Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Silicon Carbide Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Silicon Carbide Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 3C-SiC

1.4.3 4H-SiC

1.4.4 6H-SiC

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Silicon Carbide Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Automotive IIndustry

1.5.3 Electronic Industry

1.5.4 Abrasive Industry

1.5.5 Refractory Industry

1.5.6 Ceramic Industry

1.5.7 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Silicon Carbide Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Silicon Carbide Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Silicon Carbide Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Silicon Carbide, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Silicon Carbide Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Silicon Carbide Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Silicon Carbide Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Silicon Carbide Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Silicon Carbide Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Silicon Carbide Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Silicon Carbide Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Silicon Carbide Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Silicon Carbide Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Silicon Carbide Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Silicon Carbide Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Silicon Carbide Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Silicon Carbide Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Silicon Carbide Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Silicon Carbide Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Silicon Carbide Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Silicon Carbide Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Silicon Carbide Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Silicon Carbide Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Silicon Carbide Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Silicon Carbide Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Silicon Carbide Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Silicon Carbide Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Silicon Carbide Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Silicon Carbide Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Silicon Carbide Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Silicon Carbide Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Silicon Carbide Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Silicon Carbide Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Silicon Carbide Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Silicon Carbide Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Silicon Carbide Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Silicon Carbide Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Silicon Carbide Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Silicon Carbide by Country

6.1.1 North America Silicon Carbide Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Silicon Carbide Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Silicon Carbide Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Silicon Carbide Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Silicon Carbide by Country

7.1.1 Europe Silicon Carbide Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Silicon Carbide Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Silicon Carbide Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Silicon Carbide Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Silicon Carbide by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Silicon Carbide Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Silicon Carbide Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Silicon Carbide Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Silicon Carbide Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Silicon Carbide by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Silicon Carbide Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Silicon Carbide Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Silicon Carbide Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Silicon Carbide Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Silicon Carbide by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Silicon Carbide Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Silicon Carbide Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Silicon Carbide Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Silicon Carbide Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Evonik Industries

11.1.1 Evonik Industries Corporation Information

11.1.2 Evonik Industries Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Evonik Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Evonik Industries Silicon Carbide Products Offered

11.1.5 Evonik Industries Related Developments

11.2 Waker Chemie

11.2.1 Waker Chemie Corporation Information

11.2.2 Waker Chemie Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Waker Chemie Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Waker Chemie Silicon Carbide Products Offered

11.2.5 Waker Chemie Related Developments

11.3 BASF

11.3.1 BASF Corporation Information

11.3.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 BASF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 BASF Silicon Carbide Products Offered

11.3.5 BASF Related Developments

11.4 UBE Industries

11.4.1 UBE Industries Corporation Information

11.4.2 UBE Industries Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 UBE Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 UBE Industries Silicon Carbide Products Offered

11.4.5 UBE Industries Related Developments

11.5 Sinoyqx

11.5.1 Sinoyqx Corporation Information

11.5.2 Sinoyqx Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Sinoyqx Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Sinoyqx Silicon Carbide Products Offered

11.5.5 Sinoyqx Related Developments

11.6 Rogers

11.6.1 Rogers Corporation Information

11.6.2 Rogers Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Rogers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Rogers Silicon Carbide Products Offered

11.6.5 Rogers Related Developments

11.7 DowDuPont

11.7.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

11.7.2 DowDuPont Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 DowDuPont Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 DowDuPont Silicon Carbide Products Offered

11.7.5 DowDuPont Related Developments

11.8 Saint-Gobain

11.8.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information

11.8.2 Saint-Gobain Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Saint-Gobain Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Saint-Gobain Silicon Carbide Products Offered

11.8.5 Saint-Gobain Related Developments

11.9 Ningxia Tianjing

11.9.1 Ningxia Tianjing Corporation Information

11.9.2 Ningxia Tianjing Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Ningxia Tianjing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Ningxia Tianjing Silicon Carbide Products Offered

11.9.5 Ningxia Tianjing Related Developments

11.10 Sinosi

11.10.1 Sinosi Corporation Information

11.10.2 Sinosi Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Sinosi Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Sinosi Silicon Carbide Products Offered

11.10.5 Sinosi Related Developments

11.12 Tianzhu Yutong

11.12.1 Tianzhu Yutong Corporation Information

11.12.2 Tianzhu Yutong Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Tianzhu Yutong Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Tianzhu Yutong Products Offered

11.12.5 Tianzhu Yutong Related Developments

11.13 Foshan RISING Technology

11.13.1 Foshan RISING Technology Corporation Information

11.13.2 Foshan RISING Technology Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 Foshan RISING Technology Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Foshan RISING Technology Products Offered

11.13.5 Foshan RISING Technology Related Developments

11.14 Futong Industry

11.14.1 Futong Industry Corporation Information

11.14.2 Futong Industry Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 Futong Industry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Futong Industry Products Offered

11.14.5 Futong Industry Related Developments

11.15 Cumi Murugappa

11.15.1 Cumi Murugappa Corporation Information

11.15.2 Cumi Murugappa Description and Business Overview

11.15.3 Cumi Murugappa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Cumi Murugappa Products Offered

11.15.5 Cumi Murugappa Related Developments

11.16 Elsid

11.16.1 Elsid Corporation Information

11.16.2 Elsid Description and Business Overview

11.16.3 Elsid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Elsid Products Offered

11.16.5 Elsid Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Silicon Carbide Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Silicon Carbide Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Silicon Carbide Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Silicon Carbide Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Silicon Carbide Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Silicon Carbide Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Silicon Carbide Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Silicon Carbide Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Silicon Carbide Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Silicon Carbide Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Silicon Carbide Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Silicon Carbide Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Silicon Carbide Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Silicon Carbide Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Silicon Carbide Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Silicon Carbide Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Silicon Carbide Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Silicon Carbide Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Silicon Carbide Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Silicon Carbide Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Silicon Carbide Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Silicon Carbide Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Silicon Carbide Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Silicon Carbide Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Silicon Carbide Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

