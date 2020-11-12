Grain-oriented Silicon Steel Market Bolstered by Emerging New Advancements, Says QYR | Stalprodukt SA, AK Steel, Shanghaimetal, EILOR

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Grain-oriented Silicon Steel market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Grain-oriented Silicon Steel market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Grain-oriented Silicon Steel report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Grain-oriented Silicon Steel report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Grain-oriented Silicon Steel market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Grain-oriented Silicon Steel market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Grain-oriented Silicon Steel market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Grain-oriented Silicon Steel market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Grain-oriented Silicon Steel market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Grain-oriented Silicon Steel Market Research Report: Stalprodukt SA, AK Steel, Shanghaimetal, EILOR, POSCO, KODDAERT nv, Millennium Steel, Baosteel, JFE Steel, NSSMC, ThyssenKrupp, Arcelormittal, Stalprodukt S.A, TaTa Steel, Novolipetsk Steel, Wisco, Ansteel, Tisco

Types: 0.23 mm

0.27 mm

0.30 mm

0.35 mm



Applications: Transformer

Electric Motors

Generator

Home Appliances

Other



The Grain-oriented Silicon Steel Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Grain-oriented Silicon Steel market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Grain-oriented Silicon Steel market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Grain-oriented Silicon Steel market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Grain-oriented Silicon Steel industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Grain-oriented Silicon Steel market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Grain-oriented Silicon Steel market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Grain-oriented Silicon Steel market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Grain-oriented Silicon Steel Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Grain-oriented Silicon Steel Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Grain-oriented Silicon Steel Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 0.23 mm

1.4.3 0.27 mm

1.4.4 0.30 mm

1.4.5 0.35 mm

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Grain-oriented Silicon Steel Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Transformer

1.5.3 Electric Motors

1.5.4 Generator

1.5.5 Home Appliances

1.5.6 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Grain-oriented Silicon Steel Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Grain-oriented Silicon Steel Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Grain-oriented Silicon Steel Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Grain-oriented Silicon Steel, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Grain-oriented Silicon Steel Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Grain-oriented Silicon Steel Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Grain-oriented Silicon Steel Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Grain-oriented Silicon Steel Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Grain-oriented Silicon Steel Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Grain-oriented Silicon Steel Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Grain-oriented Silicon Steel Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Grain-oriented Silicon Steel Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Grain-oriented Silicon Steel Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Grain-oriented Silicon Steel Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Grain-oriented Silicon Steel Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Grain-oriented Silicon Steel Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Grain-oriented Silicon Steel Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Grain-oriented Silicon Steel Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Grain-oriented Silicon Steel Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Grain-oriented Silicon Steel Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Grain-oriented Silicon Steel Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Grain-oriented Silicon Steel Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Grain-oriented Silicon Steel Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Grain-oriented Silicon Steel Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Grain-oriented Silicon Steel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Grain-oriented Silicon Steel Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Grain-oriented Silicon Steel Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Grain-oriented Silicon Steel Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Grain-oriented Silicon Steel Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Grain-oriented Silicon Steel Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Grain-oriented Silicon Steel Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Grain-oriented Silicon Steel Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Grain-oriented Silicon Steel Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Grain-oriented Silicon Steel Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Grain-oriented Silicon Steel Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Grain-oriented Silicon Steel Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Grain-oriented Silicon Steel Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Grain-oriented Silicon Steel Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Grain-oriented Silicon Steel by Country

6.1.1 North America Grain-oriented Silicon Steel Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Grain-oriented Silicon Steel Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Grain-oriented Silicon Steel Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Grain-oriented Silicon Steel Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Grain-oriented Silicon Steel by Country

7.1.1 Europe Grain-oriented Silicon Steel Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Grain-oriented Silicon Steel Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Grain-oriented Silicon Steel Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Grain-oriented Silicon Steel Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Grain-oriented Silicon Steel by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Grain-oriented Silicon Steel Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Grain-oriented Silicon Steel Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Grain-oriented Silicon Steel Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Grain-oriented Silicon Steel Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Grain-oriented Silicon Steel by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Grain-oriented Silicon Steel Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Grain-oriented Silicon Steel Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Grain-oriented Silicon Steel Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Grain-oriented Silicon Steel Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Grain-oriented Silicon Steel by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Grain-oriented Silicon Steel Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Grain-oriented Silicon Steel Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Grain-oriented Silicon Steel Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Grain-oriented Silicon Steel Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Stalprodukt SA

11.1.1 Stalprodukt SA Corporation Information

11.1.2 Stalprodukt SA Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Stalprodukt SA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Stalprodukt SA Grain-oriented Silicon Steel Products Offered

11.1.5 Stalprodukt SA Related Developments

11.2 AK Steel

11.2.1 AK Steel Corporation Information

11.2.2 AK Steel Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 AK Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 AK Steel Grain-oriented Silicon Steel Products Offered

11.2.5 AK Steel Related Developments

11.3 Shanghaimetal

11.3.1 Shanghaimetal Corporation Information

11.3.2 Shanghaimetal Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Shanghaimetal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Shanghaimetal Grain-oriented Silicon Steel Products Offered

11.3.5 Shanghaimetal Related Developments

11.4 EILOR

11.4.1 EILOR Corporation Information

11.4.2 EILOR Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 EILOR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 EILOR Grain-oriented Silicon Steel Products Offered

11.4.5 EILOR Related Developments

11.5 POSCO

11.5.1 POSCO Corporation Information

11.5.2 POSCO Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 POSCO Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 POSCO Grain-oriented Silicon Steel Products Offered

11.5.5 POSCO Related Developments

11.6 KODDAERT nv

11.6.1 KODDAERT nv Corporation Information

11.6.2 KODDAERT nv Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 KODDAERT nv Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 KODDAERT nv Grain-oriented Silicon Steel Products Offered

11.6.5 KODDAERT nv Related Developments

11.7 Millennium Steel

11.7.1 Millennium Steel Corporation Information

11.7.2 Millennium Steel Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Millennium Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Millennium Steel Grain-oriented Silicon Steel Products Offered

11.7.5 Millennium Steel Related Developments

11.8 Baosteel

11.8.1 Baosteel Corporation Information

11.8.2 Baosteel Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Baosteel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Baosteel Grain-oriented Silicon Steel Products Offered

11.8.5 Baosteel Related Developments

11.9 JFE Steel

11.9.1 JFE Steel Corporation Information

11.9.2 JFE Steel Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 JFE Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 JFE Steel Grain-oriented Silicon Steel Products Offered

11.9.5 JFE Steel Related Developments

11.10 NSSMC

11.10.1 NSSMC Corporation Information

11.10.2 NSSMC Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 NSSMC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 NSSMC Grain-oriented Silicon Steel Products Offered

11.10.5 NSSMC Related Developments

11.12 Arcelormittal

11.12.1 Arcelormittal Corporation Information

11.12.2 Arcelormittal Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Arcelormittal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Arcelormittal Products Offered

11.12.5 Arcelormittal Related Developments

11.13 Stalprodukt S.A

11.13.1 Stalprodukt S.A Corporation Information

11.13.2 Stalprodukt S.A Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 Stalprodukt S.A Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Stalprodukt S.A Products Offered

11.13.5 Stalprodukt S.A Related Developments

11.14 TaTa Steel

11.14.1 TaTa Steel Corporation Information

11.14.2 TaTa Steel Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 TaTa Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 TaTa Steel Products Offered

11.14.5 TaTa Steel Related Developments

11.15 Novolipetsk Steel

11.15.1 Novolipetsk Steel Corporation Information

11.15.2 Novolipetsk Steel Description and Business Overview

11.15.3 Novolipetsk Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Novolipetsk Steel Products Offered

11.15.5 Novolipetsk Steel Related Developments

11.16 Wisco

11.16.1 Wisco Corporation Information

11.16.2 Wisco Description and Business Overview

11.16.3 Wisco Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Wisco Products Offered

11.16.5 Wisco Related Developments

11.17 Ansteel

11.17.1 Ansteel Corporation Information

11.17.2 Ansteel Description and Business Overview

11.17.3 Ansteel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Ansteel Products Offered

11.17.5 Ansteel Related Developments

11.18 Tisco

11.18.1 Tisco Corporation Information

11.18.2 Tisco Description and Business Overview

11.18.3 Tisco Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Tisco Products Offered

11.18.5 Tisco Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Grain-oriented Silicon Steel Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Grain-oriented Silicon Steel Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Grain-oriented Silicon Steel Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Grain-oriented Silicon Steel Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Grain-oriented Silicon Steel Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Grain-oriented Silicon Steel Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Grain-oriented Silicon Steel Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Grain-oriented Silicon Steel Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Grain-oriented Silicon Steel Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Grain-oriented Silicon Steel Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Grain-oriented Silicon Steel Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Grain-oriented Silicon Steel Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Grain-oriented Silicon Steel Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Grain-oriented Silicon Steel Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Grain-oriented Silicon Steel Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Grain-oriented Silicon Steel Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Grain-oriented Silicon Steel Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Grain-oriented Silicon Steel Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Grain-oriented Silicon Steel Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Grain-oriented Silicon Steel Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Grain-oriented Silicon Steel Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Grain-oriented Silicon Steel Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Grain-oriented Silicon Steel Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Grain-oriented Silicon Steel Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Grain-oriented Silicon Steel Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”