Specialty Roofing Market Grow at Exceptional Rate During 2020 to 2026 | BASF, Atlas Roofing, Johns Manville, Knauf Insulation

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Specialty Roofing market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Specialty Roofing market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Specialty Roofing report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Specialty Roofing report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Specialty Roofing market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Specialty Roofing market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Specialty Roofing market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Specialty Roofing market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Specialty Roofing market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Specialty Roofing Market Research Report: BASF, Atlas Roofing, Johns Manville, Knauf Insulation, Lapolla, Bayer, Saint-Gobain, Owens Corning, GAF Materials, Sika Sarnafil, Rockwool Group, Royal Group, CertainTeed
Types: Wood
Metal
Rubber
Composite Material
Other
Applications: Residential
Commercial
Industrial
The Specialty Roofing Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Specialty Roofing market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Specialty Roofing market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Specialty Roofing market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Specialty Roofing industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Specialty Roofing market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Specialty Roofing market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Specialty Roofing market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Specialty Roofing Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Specialty Roofing Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Specialty Roofing Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Wood
1.4.3 Metal
1.4.4 Rubber
1.4.5 Composite Material
1.4.6 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Specialty Roofing Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Residential
1.5.3 Commercial
1.5.4 Industrial
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Specialty Roofing Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Specialty Roofing Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Specialty Roofing Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Specialty Roofing, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.1 Global Specialty Roofing Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.2.2 Global Specialty Roofing Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
3 Global Specialty Roofing Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Specialty Roofing Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Specialty Roofing Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Specialty Roofing Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Specialty Roofing Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Specialty Roofing Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Specialty Roofing Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Specialty Roofing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Specialty Roofing Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Specialty Roofing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Specialty Roofing Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Specialty Roofing Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Specialty Roofing Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Specialty Roofing Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Specialty Roofing Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Specialty Roofing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Specialty Roofing Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Specialty Roofing Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Specialty Roofing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Specialty Roofing Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Specialty Roofing Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Specialty Roofing Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Specialty Roofing Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Specialty Roofing Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Specialty Roofing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Specialty Roofing Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Specialty Roofing Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Specialty Roofing Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Specialty Roofing Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Specialty Roofing Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Specialty Roofing Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Specialty Roofing Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America Specialty Roofing by Country
6.1.1 North America Specialty Roofing Sales by Country
6.1.2 North America Specialty Roofing Revenue by Country
6.1.3 U.S.
6.1.4 Canada
6.2 North America Specialty Roofing Market Facts & Figures by Type
6.3 North America Specialty Roofing Market Facts & Figures by Application
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Specialty Roofing by Country
7.1.1 Europe Specialty Roofing Sales by Country
7.1.2 Europe Specialty Roofing Revenue by Country
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 U.K.
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe Specialty Roofing Market Facts & Figures by Type
7.3 Europe Specialty Roofing Market Facts & Figures by Application
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Specialty Roofing by Region
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Specialty Roofing Sales by Region
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Specialty Roofing Revenue by Region
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 South Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Taiwan
8.1.9 Indonesia
8.1.10 Thailand
8.1.11 Malaysia
8.1.12 Philippines
8.1.13 Vietnam
8.2 Asia Pacific Specialty Roofing Market Facts & Figures by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific Specialty Roofing Market Facts & Figures by Application
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Specialty Roofing by Country
9.1.1 Latin America Specialty Roofing Sales by Country
9.1.2 Latin America Specialty Roofing Revenue by Country
9.1.3 Mexico
9.1.4 Brazil
9.1.5 Argentina
9.2 Central & South America Specialty Roofing Market Facts & Figures by Type
9.3 Central & South America Specialty Roofing Market Facts & Figures by Application
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Specialty Roofing by Country
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Specialty Roofing Sales by Country
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Specialty Roofing Revenue by Country
10.1.3 Turkey
10.1.4 Saudi Arabia
10.1.5 U.A.E
10.2 Middle East and Africa Specialty Roofing Market Facts & Figures by Type
10.3 Middle East and Africa Specialty Roofing Market Facts & Figures by Application
11 Company Profiles
11.1 BASF
11.1.1 BASF Corporation Information
11.1.2 BASF Description and Business Overview
11.1.3 BASF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 BASF Specialty Roofing Products Offered
11.1.5 BASF Related Developments
11.2 Atlas Roofing
11.2.1 Atlas Roofing Corporation Information
11.2.2 Atlas Roofing Description and Business Overview
11.2.3 Atlas Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.2.4 Atlas Roofing Specialty Roofing Products Offered
11.2.5 Atlas Roofing Related Developments
11.3 Johns Manville
11.3.1 Johns Manville Corporation Information
11.3.2 Johns Manville Description and Business Overview
11.3.3 Johns Manville Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.3.4 Johns Manville Specialty Roofing Products Offered
11.3.5 Johns Manville Related Developments
11.4 Knauf Insulation
11.4.1 Knauf Insulation Corporation Information
11.4.2 Knauf Insulation Description and Business Overview
11.4.3 Knauf Insulation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.4.4 Knauf Insulation Specialty Roofing Products Offered
11.4.5 Knauf Insulation Related Developments
11.5 Lapolla
11.5.1 Lapolla Corporation Information
11.5.2 Lapolla Description and Business Overview
11.5.3 Lapolla Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.5.4 Lapolla Specialty Roofing Products Offered
11.5.5 Lapolla Related Developments
11.6 Bayer
11.6.1 Bayer Corporation Information
11.6.2 Bayer Description and Business Overview
11.6.3 Bayer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.6.4 Bayer Specialty Roofing Products Offered
11.6.5 Bayer Related Developments
11.7 Saint-Gobain
11.7.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information
11.7.2 Saint-Gobain Description and Business Overview
11.7.3 Saint-Gobain Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.7.4 Saint-Gobain Specialty Roofing Products Offered
11.7.5 Saint-Gobain Related Developments
11.8 Owens Corning
11.8.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information
11.8.2 Owens Corning Description and Business Overview
11.8.3 Owens Corning Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.8.4 Owens Corning Specialty Roofing Products Offered
11.8.5 Owens Corning Related Developments
11.9 GAF Materials
11.9.1 GAF Materials Corporation Information
11.9.2 GAF Materials Description and Business Overview
11.9.3 GAF Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.9.4 GAF Materials Specialty Roofing Products Offered
11.9.5 GAF Materials Related Developments
11.10 Sika Sarnafil
11.10.1 Sika Sarnafil Corporation Information
11.10.2 Sika Sarnafil Description and Business Overview
11.10.3 Sika Sarnafil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.10.4 Sika Sarnafil Specialty Roofing Products Offered
11.10.5 Sika Sarnafil Related Developments
11.12 Royal Group
11.12.1 Royal Group Corporation Information
11.12.2 Royal Group Description and Business Overview
11.12.3 Royal Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.12.4 Royal Group Products Offered
11.12.5 Royal Group Related Developments
11.13 CertainTeed
11.13.1 CertainTeed Corporation Information
11.13.2 CertainTeed Description and Business Overview
11.13.3 CertainTeed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.13.4 CertainTeed Products Offered
11.13.5 CertainTeed Related Developments
12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)
12.1 Specialty Roofing Market Estimates and Projections by Region
12.1.1 Global Specialty Roofing Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.1.2 Global Specialty Roofing Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.2 North America Specialty Roofing Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.1 North America: Specialty Roofing Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.2 North America: Specialty Roofing Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.3 North America: Specialty Roofing Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.3 Europe Specialty Roofing Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.1 Europe: Specialty Roofing Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.2 Europe: Specialty Roofing Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.3 Europe: Specialty Roofing Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.4 Asia Pacific Specialty Roofing Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Specialty Roofing Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Specialty Roofing Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Specialty Roofing Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
12.5 Latin America Specialty Roofing Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.1 Latin America: Specialty Roofing Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.2 Latin America: Specialty Roofing Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.3 Latin America: Specialty Roofing Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.6 Middle East and Africa Specialty Roofing Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Specialty Roofing Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Specialty Roofing Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Specialty Roofing Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Specialty Roofing Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Specialty Roofing Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
