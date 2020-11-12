Rising Designer Fashion Brand Dragana Launches new Handbag Collection

Strong, unique, and beautiful designer Dragana Dujovic represents a new level of fashion accessories. Its latest release is a stunning new collection of handbags.

Looking good and feeling good are important both when out for something special and in everyday life. That’s the spirit motivating designer fashion accessory brand Dragana. The creation of Miss Universe of Serbia winner, fashion model and designer on the rise Dragana Dujovic, Dragana recently celebrated the release of its latest Handbag Collection, featuring a compelling combination of European – meets Miami sensibilities. Fashion lovers are sure to be passionate about the launch.

“With Dragana there’s an approach to fashion that is both elegant and accessible,” commented Dujovic. “The new line of handbags, along with Dragana’s other accessories embody this making for a remarkable look and experience. With everything designed here in Miami with attention paid to even the smallest details. There’s a real effort made to keep a finger on the pulse of the fashion world and deliver what women are looking for.”

The new collection of handbags are all made of quality leather and include very much in style clutch bags near guaranteed to turn heads and win compliments. Popular choices include the Ella Clutch available in gold, brown, and pink; the Becky Clutch in the choice of five colors; along with a selection of remarkable shoulder bags in different styles.

The Dragana online store also features classy but simple bracelets, that can worn to work or for play with equal appropriateness. These bracelets showcase Dragana’s inspiring vision and are quite attractively priced with no sacrifice of quality. A dozen different bracelet designs are currently in stock.

Expect Dujovic’s designs to continue to grow along with the brand and its online shop, answering demand.

Worldwide shipping is available with free shipping included in the United States. The early feedback for the brand has been completely positive across the board.

Christine S., from Boston, recently said in a five-star review, “Placed an order for a handbag and bracelet from Dragana following the recommendation of a close friend. What a surprise to see that both exceeded even very high expectations! Totally recommended. Dragan delivers quality fashion accessories with fast and reliable shipping and customer support!”

For more information or to order be sure to visit https://www.dragana.com. Stay part of the conversation with Dragana on Instagram and Facebook.

