3D Food Printing Market 2020 Increasing Demand with Leading Key Players Natural Machines, 3D Systems, TNO, Choc Edge, Systems, Materials Research Corporation

The global 3D Food Printing Market expected to grow at a noteworthy rate during the forecast period 2019-2027. Due to the increasing demand for mass customization along with the advantages of 3D food printing for preparing food conveniently with less time-consumption. Additionally, the growing demand for sustainable food manufacturing systems and the rising global population, along with high-income growth, have resulted in increased concerns regarding food security across the globe. Moreover, the application of 3D food printing for stringent quality assurance and precise nutritional control is likely estimated to foster the global 3D food printing market in the future time.

Leading 3D Food Printing Market Players:

Companies such as Natural Machines, 3D Systems, TNO, Choc Edge, Systems and Materials Research Corporation, By flow, Print2taste GmbH, Barilla, Candyfab, and Beehex are the key players in the Global 3D Food Printing Market.

According to World Bank, in 2018, about 2/3 of the world’s population lives in Asia, a figure dominated by India and China and it is projected that by 2100, Africa and Asia will be home to 4.4 and 4.9 billion individuals respectively and will together account for 83% of the world’s population. For this crisis, food production needs to be raised by 50% to maintain current levels. It can be stated that 3D food printing would be able to contribute to a solution if not solve it altogether. In addition, the surge in demand for 3D food printing allows the consumers to print food that is optimized based on biometric, and genomic data will result in the growth of the 3D food printing market. According to the NIH, 65% of the world’s population is lactose intolerant in adulthood. Scleroderma and strokes can all limit a person’s ability to swallow whole foods later in life, limiting the range of foods they can eat. The requirement in food and diet would be the input of consumer requirements through 3D food printing technology to manufacture food according to consumer’s needs. These would have a potentially transformative effect on human health. Computer control also reduces the likelihood of accidental cross-contamination.

The growing advantages of 3D food printing to provide products like gluten-free and dairy-free products along with transmitting the relevant data to a 3D food printer to generate an exclusive custom meal will accelerate the global 3D food printing market in the upcoming period. Additionally, the benefits of 3D food printing, provide combined medicine and human nutrition to help patients and able to incorporate individual drugs into it, is likely to continue the growth of the global 3D food printing market in the expected periods.

