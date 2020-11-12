Plant-Based Meat Market 2020 Research and Developments Impossible Foods, Beyond Meat, Parabel USA, Archer Daniels Midland Company

The global Plant-Based Meat Market likely to grow at a noteworthy rate during the forecast period 2020-2027. Due to the consumers trending toward healthier foods and rising concerns about the environment and animal welfare. The plant-based meat products are tasty, texture, and overall experience that meat can provide, and plant-based foods can provide a variety of meat alternatives. According to WHO, in 2016, more than 2 billion adults age more than 18 were overweight. The intake of high-fat content food products and a decrease in physical activity are primary reasons for the rise in the rate of obesity around the globe.

Impossible Foods Inc., Beyond Meat, Parabel USA Inc, Archer Daniels Midland Company, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Maple Leaf Foods, the Vegetarian Butcher, Tofurky, Gold&Green Foods, Sunfed, VBites, Garden Protein International, Inc., Amy’s Kitchen Inc., Morningstar Farms LLC and Quorn Foods,

Additionally, the rise in the number of vegan populations across the globe estimated to propelling the vegan plant-based meat market over the forecast period. Moreover, the swelling consumer awareness regarding the benefits of vegetarian diets such as improved kidney function, lower insulin levels, and decreased rate of heart disease attributed to accelerating the global plant-based meat market. Additionally, augmented awareness among consumers about the adverse health effects of consuming animals along with health benefits offered by plant-based meat products.

Furthermore, various government initiatives to promoting the consumption of plant-based meat substitutes, owing to the health benefits associated with these products and environmental concerns related to animal-based meat animals, are changing consumer perception towards plant-based meat sources. Additionally, the constant upsurge in the production of meat products, as well as the increasing global population is expanding the global plant-based market in the upcoming periods.

