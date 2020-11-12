Refrigerated Truck Market Exploring Future Growth 2020-2027 and Key Players Kogel Trailer GmbH & Co, Hyundai Translead, Wabash National Corporation

The global refrigerated truck market estimated to mounting at an extensive rate during the proposed period 2020-2027. Due to the expansion of food processing and packaged food sectors, and their augmented demand has heightened cold chain transport, which led to robust the refrigerated truck or reefer truck market. Additionally, the flourishing e-commerce industry and retail store business would accelerate the global refrigerated truck market in the upcoming periods.

Leading Refrigerated Truck Market Players:

Kogel Trailer GmbH & Co, Hyundai Translead Inc., Wabash National Corporation, KRONE, GRW Tankers, and Trailers, Schmitz Cargobull AG, Great Dane LLC, and China International Marine Containers (Group)

To reduce costs, increase production, and to facilitate the maintenance, refrigerated trucks will inevitably develop in a standardized and serialized direction. With the construction and development of highways, heavy vehicles and semi-trailers will become the main tools for refrigerated transportation for long-distance and allocated highways are developing rapidly. The light refrigerated and micro-insulated trucks have rapidly adopted as the main tools of short-distance and distributed transportation.

Moreover, the increasing urbanization, growth of organized retail, food servicing, and food processing sector are boosting the growth of global refrigerated truck in the upcoming periods. Additionally, the surge in demand for the refrigerated truck in the food field, medical and health field, high-precision electronics industry field, chemical industry, fresh-keeping of flowers, and transportation of other items will promulgate the global refrigerated truck. Furthermore, the growing demand for perishable commodities and ease of cross-border movement of perishable goods will trigger the growth of global refrigerated truck in the expected period.

