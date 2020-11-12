The Male Menopause Treatment Market to grow vertically in the next decade

Male menopause refers to the hormonal imbalance or hormonal changes in the males due to which there is a reduction in the testosterone levels in the males. There are various symptoms of male menopause. Some of the symptoms include low energy, increasing body fat, decreasing bone density, erectile dysfunction, infertility, etc. There are many other changes associated with the testosterone level changes. Some of the major changes observed in males are a growth of the muscle mass, lowering of voice and changes related to sexual functioning. The male menopause can be treated by changing the lifestyle habits or it can be treated by taking testosterone replacement therapy. Healthy lifestyle habits such as taking a healthy diet. Having proper nap etc. can treat the male menopause treatment market.

Increasing research and developmental activities is one of the major factor driving the growth of male menopause treatment market. The rate of smoking is increasing, which can lead to hormonal imbalance, increasing the growth of the male menopause treatment market. Large intake of drugs and alcohol is another important factor, which can be responsible for the reduction of testosterone level and is expected to increase the growth of male menopause treatment market. Increasing adoption of poor lifestyle habits such as a high intake of junk food, lack of exercise, etc. can be responsible for increasing the growth of male menopause treatment market. Increasing stress due to daily hectic routine can also increase the growth of male menopause treatment market. Other factors, such as increasing healthcare awareness, technological advancements leading to better diagnostic rates, increasing disposable income, modernization of the Indian society, etc. can be responsible for the significant growth of male menopause treatment market.

There are various side effects of male menopause treatment drugs, which can hinder the growth of male menopause treatment market. Lack of awareness in some of the developing regions can restrain the growth of male menopause treatment market.

The global Male Menopause Treatment market is segmented on basis of drug type, Source of administration, distribution channel and geographic region:

Segmentation by Drug Type Testosterone Supplements D- Aspartic Acid Vitamin D Tribulus Terrestris Fenugreek DHEA Zinc Others Vitamin Supplements

Segmentation by Source of Administration Oral Subcutaneous

Segmentation by Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Drug Stores Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies



Based on the drug type, the Male Menopause Treatment has been divided into testosterone supplements and vitamin supplements. Testosterone supplements can be given in various forms and are expected to hold the largest revenue share in the male menopause treatment market. Testosterone replacement therapy is the most common therapy, used for the treatment of male menopause treatment market. Amongst all the testosterone supplements, DHEA and D-Aspartic acid are expected to hold the maximum revenue share in the male menopause treatment market. Based on the route of administration, the male menopause treatment market has been divided into oral administration and subcutaneous administration. Oral route of administration is expected to hold the maximum revenue share in the male menopause treatment market as it is the most common form of administration used by the male patients. Based on the distribution channel, the male menopause treatment has been divided into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, drug stores, and online pharmacies. Drug stores and hospital pharmacies are expected to hold the maximum revenue share in the male menopause treatment market.

On the basis of geography, the global Male Menopause Treatment market is studied and divided into a few key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia, Middle East & Africa and Oceania. North America is expected to hold a large revenue share in global Male Menopause Treatment market because of the presence of a large number of research and developmental activities and availability of technological advancement in the field of healthcare. Europe is expected to hold the second largest market share because of the presence of the large population. The Asia Pacific can also show a large revenue share in the Male Menopause Treatment market because of the increasing healthcare awareness

There are many companies manufacturing Male Menopause Treatment drugs. Some of the big pharmaceutical companies involved in the manufacture of Male Menopause Treatment drugs are Thermofisher Scientific Inc., Abbott, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Perrigo Company plc, Bayer AG and many other companies.

