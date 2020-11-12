The Prophylactic Ebola Treatment market to witness remarkable disruptions in the next decade

Ebola viral infection is also known as Ebola hemorrhagic fever. Initial symptoms of the infection observed are headaches, sore throat, muscle pain and fever. The infection causes hemorrhagic fever that results in bleeding of the internal organs. The disease is strongly prevalent in Western and Central Africa. The disease is transmission through direct contact with and infected carrier such as a fruit bat or through and infected person who may be dead or alive. There are a number of diagnostic kits that are available for emergency that are approved by the FDA through emergency use authorization authority.

Since the mortality rate for Ebola viral infection is high and unavailability of prophylactic Ebola treatment pharmaceutical companies seek big opportunities to enter the prophylactic Ebola treatment market. Although there are a number of companies that have focused on the development of prophylactic Ebola treatment and have a number of anti-viral agents in the pipeline, currently there are no products used for the prophylactic Ebola treatment. Many of these pipeline prophylactic Ebola treatment products have received fast track designation by the U.S. FDA. All currently available prophylactic Ebola treatment address only the symptoms caused by the infection.

Ebola viral infection was first observed in 1976. In 2014 an outbreak of Ebola viral infection was observed in different part of Equateur Province. Again in 2017 Bas Uele Province of DRC also reported an outbreak and finally in July 2018, WHO declared the end of the 9th outbreak of Ebola in the Congo region. The prophylactic Ebola treatment market is largely comprised of symptomatic treatments that include, providing fluids and electrolytes intravenously, oxygen therapy to maintain oxygen saturation in the body, and use of other pharmaceutical treatments to control and regulate blood, pressure, nausea, fever and pain. Furthermore, in case of secondary infections, treatment for the secondary infection may follow.

Rising incidence of Ebola, increasing need for specific treatment, unpredictable infection course, risk of infection spread through contact, increasing migration of African people to other countries are some of the major factors that drive the growth of the prophylactic Ebola treatment market significantly through the forecast period. A number of fast track pipeline products are expected to be launched during the forecast period.

Based on the drug type, the global Prophylactic Ebola treatment market is segmented into:

Blood Pressure Controlling Drugs

Nausea Suppression Drugs

Fever & Pain Drugs

Others

Based on the form type, the global Prophylactic Ebola treatment market is segmented into:

Intravenous

Oral

Based on the distribution channel, the global Prophylactic Ebola treatment market is segmented into:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

The prophylactic Ebola treatment market is primarily composed of companies that offer symptomatic treatment for the disease. Most companies that offer these treatment are headquarter in North America and Europe and have substantial manufacturing in the Asia Pacific region.

A number of companies in the North America region are focused on development of prophylactic Ebola treatment. Some of the European companies also follow. However, most products for prophylactic Ebola treatment are currently in the pipeline. These companies are expected to generate revenue from sales in African Regions. This is primarily due to the increasing epidemiology of Ebola in the Africa continent. The current prophylactic Ebola treatment includes symptomatic treatment market. These products also expected to have maximum revenue generated from Africa, primarily due to rising incidence of Ebola viral infection in the Region. Furthermore, rising preference of African people to migrate to developed economies has cautioned the governments in the regions and provide significant opportunity for the growth of the prophylactic Ebola treatment market in the developed regions including North America and Europe.

Some of the key players operating in the Prophylactic Ebola treatment market are Pfizer Bausch Health Companies Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., AstraZeneca, among others.

