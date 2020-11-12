Demand for Perlite to be Fueled by Rapid Shift in Consumer Perception and Increasing Awareness 2020 – 2030

Global Perlite Market: Introduction

Perlite is an inorganic siliceous ore with a distinguishing feature of expansibility of approximately 10 times when heated at high temperature. Perlite can be classified as expanded perlite and unexpanded or crude perlite. Unexpanded Perlite is a type of glassy volcanic rock originating from lava of specific chemical composition and crystalline water content. When heated at high temperature the water evaporates resulting in formation of expanded perlite. The expansion process creates air voids in the grains which imparts excellent insulating properties of expanded perlite.

The crude perlite may range from transparent light gray to glossy black while the color of expanded perlite ranges from snowy white to grayish white. Crude or unexpanded perlite has density of about 1.1gm/cm3 while expanded perlite is lightweight with density ranging from 0.06 – 0.5gm/cm3. Expanded perlite is inert, sterile, inorganic, odorless, incombustible, asbestos-free, non-toxic, rot proof, vermin proof, and neutral. Both unexpanded and expanded perlites are used in foundries. Further, unexpanded perlite is used as a means to attract the impurities. The major market for expanded perlite is the construction owing to its high thermal and sound insulation characteristics and its low bulk density. Moreover, perlite does not deteriorate through time or climate changes and also is practically inflammable which makes it suitable for construction applications including mortars, in light weight concrete and as loose filling insulation. It is also used in various end-user industries like horticulture & agriculture, industrial, environment and others.

Global Perlite Market: Dynamics

Increasing population and need for infrastructure, especially in developing countries is expected to drive the global perlite market. Implementation of stringent building safety standards such as sound proofing and fire proofing is expected to further fuel the growth for perlite market. Increasing industrial activities increases the need of perlite for insulation and other purposes and thereby foster the growth of perlite. Increasing use of perlite to filter solids from contaminated water and absorb hazardous liquid waste on account of its high-surface area, light weight, low-reactivity, and availability in a variety of grades and sizes is expected to further drive perlite market. Developments in horticulture science, agriculture are likely to benefit global perlite market. However, lack of awareness for use and benefits of perlite may limit its growth.

Global Perlite Market: Segmentation

The global Perlite market can be segmented on the basis of its type, its application and its end-use.

The global Perlite market is segmented on the basis of its type:

Expanded

Un-expanded

The global Perlite market is segmented on the basis of its application:

Cryogenic

Foundry

Filter & Process aid

Insulation

Absorption

Others

The global Perlite market is segmented on the basis of its End-use:

Construction

Horticulture & Agriculture

Industrial

Environment

Others

Global Perlite Market: Regional Outlook

Asia-Pacific region dominated the global perlite market and is expected to maintain its dominance over forecast period backed by increasing construction and industrial activities from countries like China and India. China is the prominent producer of perlite with presence of global and local manufacturers in the country. Increasing developments in horticulture has fueled the growth of perlite in agrarian Asian countries. Demand for perlite is anticipated to grow in developed regions like North America and Europe on account of stringent regulations on water usage and construction standards. Upsurge in Shale gas production in U.S has bolstered the industrial activities and positively impacted the perlite market in the region. European countries such as Greece has significant production capacities of perlite. Other regions like Middle East & Africa and South America have comparatively less demand for perlite.

Global Perlite Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the market participants operating in the global Perlite market are:

