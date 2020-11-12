Sales Forecasts of Synthesis Gas Reveal Positive Outlook Through 2020 – 2030

Synthesis gas Market: Overview

Globally, government, has been focused on reducing the use of petroleum products as fuels, so the synthesis gas comes in focus which gives opportunity for energy sustainable developments. Principally, synthesis gas can be produced by any hydrocarbon feedstock. As synthesis gas is produced either by waste products (pyrolysis) or by gasification of plants biomass.

The synthesis gas also called as syngas and is defined as, a gas with carbon monoxide (CO) and hydrogen (H2) as the key components of fuel. In addition, carbon dioxide and water may also be present in synthesis gas. Usually, synthesis gas is a product of coal gasification and used mainly for the electricity generation, due to combustible nature, it can also be as a fuel for internal combustion engine. Initially, it has been used for the replacement for gasoline

Globally, in industries, synthesis gas is used for synthesizing chemicals and fuels at higher pressure. Synthesis gas is a crucial intermediate for several application in chemical and in other allied industries such as, for the production of bio-fuel, methanol, which is produced by catalytic reaction of synthesis gas. Ammonia application estimated to dominate the market in 2019 and is expected to continue its dominance in the coming forecast period. Globally, more than 6 EJ (Exajoules) of synthesis gas is produced every year which is almost two percent of world current energy consumption.

Synthesis gas: Market Dynamics

Market for synthesis gas is expected to witness for lucrative growth in the coming assessment period owing to growth in consumer disposable income is expected to steer forward the electric systems consumption. This in turn is anticipated to increase the energy demand globally and transport fuel consumption over the forecast period. However, huge capital investment is required to set up a production unit and environmental policies adopted by the respective governments are the key challenges which can hamper the market growth in the coming future. In addition to this, catalytic conversion of synthesis gas increases the material and production cost of catalyst and also the efficiency of the catalyst is reduced with repeated usage. Manufacturers are investing in R&D to introduce innovative technology for the production of synthesis gas in order to provide at a cheap rate and also to fulfil the global demand.

Synthesis gas Market: Segmentation

Synthesis gas market is gaining traction in the market, the market is segmented based on product type, application and region

By product type, Synthesis gas market can be segmented as:

Coal

Natural Gas

Biomass

Petroleum

Others

By application, Synthesis gas market can be segmented as:

Ammonia

Refineries

Methanol

Electricity

Gas-to-Liquid

Others

Synthesis gas Market: Regional Outlook

East Asia region is expected to thrive the demand in the coming forecast period. Especially, from China which expected a significant increase in coal consumption by 2021 end, owing to increasing synthesis gas demand in the region. Additionally, China is planning to commissioned more than seventy gasification plant in the country which add growth in the overall synthesis gas market in the next couple of years. North America and South Asian countries are the key producer of nitrogenous fertilizers, the demand for synthesis gas is also expected to increase owing to increase in production capacities in these regions. Moreover, the fertilizer market in Europe has been growing at a steady rate due to an increase in the demand, which also the common factors boosting the synthesis gas market.

Synthesis gas Market: Key Participants

Some of the market participants in the Synthesis gas market identified across the value chain:

BASF

Royal Dutch Shell

Haldor Topsoe

KBR

Nutrien

Dow Chemical

Air Liquide

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Synthesis gas Technology

Chicago Bridge and Iron

Linde Group

Siemens

Sasol

ConocoPhillips

Foster Wheeler

Linc Energy

Technip

OXEA

Methanex

Yara International

Royal Dutch Shell plc

