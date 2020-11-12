Joint Tester Market Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects with Forecast 2028: Persistencemarketresearch Study

Joint Tester Market: Introduction

Instead of testing the entire pipeline, the Joint Tester is used to test the pipeline joints one by one. This makes it a cure for low water consumption. The pipe joint tester is used to inspect long-term pipe joints prior to operation or to insulate leaks in pipe structures. The pipe joint tester consists of a metal cylinder equipped with seal rings placed in recessed canals at each end. It is primarily used for large tanks, such as storm water pipelines. Joint testers are used for process pipeline joint testing, gas and refinery joint testing and volatile gas isolation, flange testing, utility and transmission line testing, force and gravity mains testing, well testing and injection and oil and gas fishing and packing testing.

Joint Tester Market: Dynamics

Increasing number of transcontinental pipeline projects between countries such as China, India, and ASEAN region will boost the demand for joint tester. Another major driver is the rising demand of pipes from Utility, Municipality & Construction sectors. These sectors are growing steadily across the globe. It is projected that China, the U.S. and India are the main contributors to the development of the construction industry. Another big factor is the rising market for steel pipes from the oil & gas industry.

The cost factor associated with joint tester is expected to hinder the growth of the market. The increasing number of industrial and urban projects is a major opportunity for the joint tester sector. According to USAID, more than 780 million people do not have access to clean drinking water and 2.5 billion people do not have access to adequate sanitation facilities. Therefore, increasing water conservation activities funded by government policies is expected to drive the market.

The most important trend in the Joint Tester market is the ability of joint tester manufacturers to keep a balance between product improvement, cost control and technology enhancement. Over the past five years, an increase in the number of consolidation and expansion activities has been witnessed in the Joint Tester market. This can primarily be attributed to the efforts being made by companies to meet the rising demand for join testers and gain access to high-growth markets of Asia Pacific as well as to strengthen their foothold in regions such as Europe and North America.

The Covid-19 pandemic has shaken down the worldwide economy. This has prompted huge stoppage in spending in the first half of the year 2020 as it resonates through each segment of the economy. Construction, automotive, petrochemicals and many other end use industries are also facing the glut of the COVID-19 pandemic crisis, with extensive production cuts and shutdown of operations. Production lines of tier 1 and tier 2 suppliers have stopped. In addition, legal and trade restrictions, for example, sealed borders, increased the deficiency of required parts. Such disturbances led to the disruptions in OEMs supply chains globally. Companies optimizing their processes and plans will maintain and beat rivalry.

Joint Tester Market: Segmentation

The global Joint Tester market can be segmented on the basis of type, application and end-use.

On the basis of type, the global Joint Tester market is segmented as:

Split Style Joint Testers

Articulating Joint Testers

Reducing Style Joint Testers

Remote Install Joint Testers

Mechanical Seal Style Joint Testers

On the basis of application, the global Joint Tester market is segmented as:

Process pipeline joint testing

Gas and refinery joint testing and volatile gas isolation

Flange testing

Utility and transmission line testing

Force and gravity mains testing

Well testing and injection

Oil and gas fishing and packing testing

On the basis of end-use, the global Joint Tester market is segmented as:

Nuclear Power

Hydroelectric Power

Petroleum Refinery & Offshore

Petro-Chemical Processing

Pharmaceutical & Biomedical

Utility, Municipality & Construction

Aerospace

Automotive

Joint Tester Market: Regional Outlook

APAC is estimated to lead the joint tester market followed by US and Europe. The rising demand of joint tester from pipelines in construction as well as water use & withdrawal segment, together, are expected to drive the joint tester market in APAC region. In the US, approximately 70% of crude oil and petroleum products are transported through pipelines; and in Canada, about 97% of natural gas and petroleum products are transported through pipelines. If the demand for energy generated in the Americas continues to rise, E&P operations will begin to increase in the direction of harsh environments. For example, most recent oil & gas shale finds have occurred in remote areas. Transport of these reserves from the harsh climate to storage sites requires more attention, which is expected to increase the market for joint testers in the area.

Joint Tester Market: Key Participants

Some of the market participants in the global Joint Tester market, identified across the value chain include:

PlugCo – ArgeSim Group

Petersen Products Company

HangingH Co.

Telleborg

Freudenberg

CIRCOR International, Inc.

DWT Pipe Tools

Thompson Pipe Group

vpgroundforce

International Equipments