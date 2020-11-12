Slew Drives Market: Understanding the Key Product Segments and their Future 2028: Persistencemarketresearch Study

Introduction: Global Slew Drives Market

Slew drives are commonly used mechanical devices that are deployed in construction cranes, solar tracking systems and industrial equipment. A slew drive converts axial movement into radial torque, allowing the rotation of greater loads with more accuracy, also enables amplification of geared torque. It is enclosed in a rugged enclosure to protect the mechanism from water, dust, dirt and other particulate contaminants.

Slew drives are generally a special category of products. They have to be designed based on the exact need of the customer and also with respect to the operating environmental conditions of the applications. Slew drives are made with short or long output shafts based on end-user needs.

Slew drives have applications in construction machineries such as hydraulic excavators and concrete pumps, solar trackers, wind turbines, cranes and in automotive industry. Increasing awareness about solar and wind energy is boosting the growth of the global slew drives market.

Slew Drives market: Dynamics

In last few years, solar energy is becoming popular and its consumption is expanding among consumers and governments. Governments are initiating to set up solar power plants to generate renewable and sustainable energy. Tracking is important application in solar power plants. Solar trackers use slew drives; it is a component that tracks sun’s movement and rotates accordingly. Wind energy is another application of slew drives. For yaw and pitch rotation and control, slew drives are required.

Slew drives provide compatible stability and movement control for wind energy production. Increasing awareness about solar and wind energy is boosting the growth of the slew drives market. Increasing industrial applications have resulted in enhanced purchase of cranes, pumps, etc., which is resulting in surging the demand for slew drives. Increasing applications of slew drives will enhance slew drives market during the forecast period.

The major factor restraining the growth in slew drives market is installation and operational cost. In addition, for a smooth operation slew drives require change of oil after particular run time, depending on applications. While installing and mounting slew drives, some precautions are to be taken. The place should be vibration free and have rigid foundation mounting. Special measures should be taken to protect the drives operating in direct sunlight at ambient temperature.

Key manufacturers have strengthened their focus towards improving the reliability and lifecycle of slew drives and add to their application versatility. The efforts of slew drive manufacturers in research for anti-corrosive materials to promote their application scope has resulted in the adoption of computer simulation technology.

Customized slew drives for efficient and cost-effective application are becoming popular, enabling a strong dynamic and static torque load capacity in compact packaging. Leading players have introduced the double-enveloping drive technology that offers an absolute zero backlash along with precision and accuracy.

Slew Drives market: Segmentation

The global market for slewing drives has been segmented based on load type, axis type, gear type, and based on applications.

On the basis of load type, the global slew drives market can be segmented as:

Axial Load

Radial Load

On the basis of axis type, the global slew drives market can be segmented as:

Single Axis

Double Axis

On the basis of gear type, the global slew drives market can be segmented as:

Worm Gear

Spur Gear

On the basis of application, the global slew drives market can be segmented as:

Solar trackers

Wind turbines

Cranes

Hydraulic machinery

Drilling equipment

Others (elevators, automotive industry, etc.)

Slew Drives market: Regional Outlook

The countries from Europe and APAC region like are likely to witness noteworthy growth in demand for slew drives which will impact the global slew drives market. Europe and APAC expected to be the dominant geographic market for slew drives in forecast period. The reason for domination of these markets is due to establishments of construction, excavation and renewable energy systems in these regions. The manufacturers are aiming to increase their geographical footprint and by entering and establishing their resources into these regions.

The market growth in MEA region is also expected to influence the global slew drives market owing to industrial and constructional developments. The demand for slew drives in markets from North and South America is likely to be moderate referring to established industrial and constructional bases. These are the major regions which are expected to influence the global slew drives market in forecast period.

Slew Drives market: Key Participants

Some of the key participants in the global slew drives market are:

Cone Drive Operations, Inc.

Helac Corporation

Cleveland Gear Co.

Young PowerTech

Bonfiglioli Riduttori S.p.A.

Kinematics Manufacturing, Inc.

Brevini USA, Inc.

IMO USA Corp

Comer Industries Inc.

Euronorm Drive Systems BV

Rossi S.p.A.