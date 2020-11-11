EMSCULPT® NEO Now Available at FACE-Skincare-Medical-Wellness

FACE-Skincare-Medical-Wellness is the first skincare center in the nation to offer EMSCULPT® NEO for simultaneous muscle-building and fat-burning benefits.

November 11, 2020 – Bingham Farms, MI – FACE-Skincare-Medical-Wellness is pleased to announce the arrival of EMSCULPT® NEO to their premier skin care center. EMSCULPT® NEO is a brand-new technology that combines radiofrequency energy and electromagnetic stimulation to simultaneously melt fat while toning muscles.

FACE has the honor of being the first in the entire nation to offer this innovative new treatment to their clients.

“Here at FACE, we’re focused on delivering the best results for our clients in much less time,” says FACE founder Holly Cutler (also known as America’s Skin Saint™). “EMSCULPT® NEO perfectly fits our mission by giving clients the ability to reduce stubborn fat and encourage the appearance of lean, tone muscles.

“The fact that we’re the first medspa in the nation to offer this treatment is just icing on the cake,” she adds.

EMSCULPT® NEO works by emitting simultaneous pulses of radiofrequency (RF) wavelengths and electromagnetic (HIFEM+) pulses to the desired treatment area. RF energy helps melt fat cells, while HIFEM+ triggers muscle contractions to create a leaner, toner appearance.

In clinical trials, EMSCULPT® NEO was shown to produce up to 30% permanent reduction in fat cells in patients with up to 35 BMI. The same clinical trials also demonstrated an average of a 25% increase in muscle density at the treatment site. Three treatments are the same as 12 weeks of weight resistance training, and each session is equal to 20,000 sit-ups.

The average EMSCULPT® NEO treatment takes about 30 minutes to administer, while it is pain-free and downtime-free, making it a convenient treatment for busy patients who still want to see stellar results.

To learn more about EMSCULPT® NEO or to schedule a consultation, visit FACE-Skincare-Medical-Wellness’s website at https://www.facebeautyscience.com/.

About FACE-Skincare-Medical-Wellness:

FACE Skincare~Medical~Wellness has become a world-class beauty and wellness medical spa in Michigan by utilizing its award-winning revolutionary technologies and proprietary therapies for self-betterment.

