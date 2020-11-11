Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market New Opportunity to Hit New Growth Level 2020-2026| Honeywell International, Northrop Grumman Corp, SAFRAN

The global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) market, such as , Honeywell International, Northrop Grumman Corp, SAFRAN, Thales, Kearfott, KVH Industries, UTC, Systron Donner Inertial, IAI Tamam, L3 Technologies, VectorNav, SBG systems, Navgnss, Starneto They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) market attained a valuation of US$ XX_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market by Product: , the Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) market is segmented into, High-performance IMU, MEMS Based IMU (except for consumer and automotive grade)

Global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market by Application: , the Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) market is segmented into, Defense, Commercial Aerospace, Other Industrial Application

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) market?

Table Of Contents:

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 High-performance IMU

1.3.3 MEMS Based IMU (except for consumer and automotive grade)

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Defense

1.4.3 Commercial Aerospace

1.4.4 Other Industrial Application 1.5 Study Objectives 1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026 2.3 Industry Trends 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Players: Views for Future 3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) as of 2019)

3.4 Global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Consumption by Application (2021-2026) 6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.7 South Korea

6.7.1 South Korea Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.2 South Korea Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.3 Key Players Market Share in South Korea

6.7.4 South Korea Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Import & Export (2015-2020) 7 Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Consumption in 2015 VS 2019 7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada 7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia 7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam 7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina 7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E 8 Company Profiles

8.1 Honeywell International

8.1.1 Honeywell International Corporation Information

8.1.2 Honeywell International Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 Honeywell International Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Products and Services

8.1.5 Honeywell International SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Honeywell International Recent Developments

8.2 Northrop Grumman Corp

8.2.1 Northrop Grumman Corp Corporation Information

8.2.2 Northrop Grumman Corp Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 Northrop Grumman Corp Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Products and Services

8.2.5 Northrop Grumman Corp SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Northrop Grumman Corp Recent Developments

8.3 SAFRAN

8.3.1 SAFRAN Corporation Information

8.3.2 SAFRAN Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 SAFRAN Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Products and Services

8.3.5 SAFRAN SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 SAFRAN Recent Developments

8.4 Thales

8.4.1 Thales Corporation Information

8.4.2 Thales Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 Thales Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Products and Services

8.4.5 Thales SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Thales Recent Developments

8.5 Kearfott

8.5.1 Kearfott Corporation Information

8.5.2 Kearfott Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 Kearfott Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Products and Services

8.5.5 Kearfott SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Kearfott Recent Developments

8.6 KVH Industries

8.6.1 KVH Industries Corporation Information

8.6.3 KVH Industries Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Products and Services

8.6.5 KVH Industries SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 KVH Industries Recent Developments

8.7 UTC

8.7.1 UTC Corporation Information

8.7.2 UTC Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.7.3 UTC Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Products and Services

8.7.5 UTC SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 UTC Recent Developments

8.8 Systron Donner Inertial

8.8.1 Systron Donner Inertial Corporation Information

8.8.2 Systron Donner Inertial Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.8.3 Systron Donner Inertial Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Products and Services

8.8.5 Systron Donner Inertial SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Systron Donner Inertial Recent Developments

8.9 IAI Tamam

8.9.1 IAI Tamam Corporation Information

8.9.2 IAI Tamam Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.9.3 IAI Tamam Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Products and Services

8.9.5 IAI Tamam SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 IAI Tamam Recent Developments

8.10 L3 Technologies

8.10.1 L3 Technologies Corporation Information

8.10.2 L3 Technologies Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.10.3 L3 Technologies Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Products and Services

8.10.5 L3 Technologies SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 L3 Technologies Recent Developments

8.11 VectorNav

8.11.1 VectorNav Corporation Information

8.11.2 VectorNav Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.11.3 VectorNav Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Products and Services

8.11.5 VectorNav SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 VectorNav Recent Developments

8.12 SBG systems

8.12.1 SBG systems Corporation Information

8.12.2 SBG systems Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.12.3 SBG systems Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Products and Services

8.12.5 SBG systems SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 SBG systems Recent Developments

8.13 Navgnss

8.13.1 Navgnss Corporation Information

8.13.2 Navgnss Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.13.3 Navgnss Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Products and Services

8.13.5 Navgnss SWOT Analysis

8.13.6 Navgnss Recent Developments

8.14 Starneto

8.14.1 Starneto Corporation Information

8.14.2 Starneto Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.14.3 Starneto Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Products and Services

8.14.5 Starneto SWOT Analysis

8.14.6 Starneto Recent Developments 9 Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea 10 Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Sales Channels

11.2.2 Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Distributors

11.3 Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Customers 12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Findings 14 Appendix 14.1 Research Methodology 14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 14.1.2 Data Source 14.2 Author Details 14.3 Disclaimer

