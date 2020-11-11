Neck Traction Devices Market Grow at Exceptional Rate During 2020 to 2026 | Duro-Med, Alex Orthopedic, The Pettibon System, Ohuhu

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Neck Traction Devices market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Neck Traction Devices market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Neck Traction Devices report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Neck Traction Devices report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Neck Traction Devices market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Neck Traction Devices market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Neck Traction Devices market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Neck Traction Devices market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Neck Traction Devices market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Neck Traction Devices Market Research Report: Duro-Med, Alex Orthopedic, The Pettibon System, Ohuhu, Gideon, Instapark

Types: Air Neck Traction Devices

Over-The-Door Neck Traction



Applications: Home Use

Commercial



The Neck Traction Devices Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Neck Traction Devices market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Neck Traction Devices market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Neck Traction Devices market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Neck Traction Devices industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Neck Traction Devices market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Neck Traction Devices market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Neck Traction Devices market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Neck Traction Devices Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Neck Traction Devices Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Neck Traction Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Air Neck Traction Devices

1.4.3 Over-The-Door Neck Traction

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Neck Traction Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Home Use

1.5.3 Commercial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Neck Traction Devices Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Neck Traction Devices Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Neck Traction Devices Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Neck Traction Devices, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Neck Traction Devices Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Neck Traction Devices Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Neck Traction Devices Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Neck Traction Devices Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Neck Traction Devices Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Neck Traction Devices Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Neck Traction Devices Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Neck Traction Devices Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Neck Traction Devices Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Neck Traction Devices Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Neck Traction Devices Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Neck Traction Devices Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Neck Traction Devices Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Neck Traction Devices Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Neck Traction Devices Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Neck Traction Devices Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Neck Traction Devices Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Neck Traction Devices Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Neck Traction Devices Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Neck Traction Devices Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Neck Traction Devices Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Neck Traction Devices Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Neck Traction Devices Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Neck Traction Devices Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Neck Traction Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Neck Traction Devices Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Neck Traction Devices Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Neck Traction Devices Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Neck Traction Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Neck Traction Devices Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Neck Traction Devices Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Neck Traction Devices Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Neck Traction Devices Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Neck Traction Devices Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Neck Traction Devices Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Neck Traction Devices Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Neck Traction Devices Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Neck Traction Devices Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Neck Traction Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China Neck Traction Devices Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China Neck Traction Devices Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China Neck Traction Devices Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China Neck Traction Devices Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Neck Traction Devices Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top Neck Traction Devices Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China Neck Traction Devices Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China Neck Traction Devices Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China Neck Traction Devices Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China Neck Traction Devices Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 China Neck Traction Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China Neck Traction Devices Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China Neck Traction Devices Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China Neck Traction Devices Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 China Neck Traction Devices Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China Neck Traction Devices Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Neck Traction Devices Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China Neck Traction Devices Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 China Neck Traction Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China Neck Traction Devices Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China Neck Traction Devices Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China Neck Traction Devices Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Neck Traction Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Neck Traction Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Neck Traction Devices Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Neck Traction Devices Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Neck Traction Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Neck Traction Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Neck Traction Devices Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Neck Traction Devices Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Neck Traction Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Neck Traction Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Neck Traction Devices Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Neck Traction Devices Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Neck Traction Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Neck Traction Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Neck Traction Devices Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Neck Traction Devices Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Neck Traction Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Neck Traction Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Neck Traction Devices Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Neck Traction Devices Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Duro-Med

12.1.1 Duro-Med Corporation Information

12.1.2 Duro-Med Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Duro-Med Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Duro-Med Neck Traction Devices Products Offered

12.1.5 Duro-Med Recent Development

12.2 Alex Orthopedic

12.2.1 Alex Orthopedic Corporation Information

12.2.2 Alex Orthopedic Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Alex Orthopedic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Alex Orthopedic Neck Traction Devices Products Offered

12.2.5 Alex Orthopedic Recent Development

12.3 The Pettibon System

12.3.1 The Pettibon System Corporation Information

12.3.2 The Pettibon System Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 The Pettibon System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 The Pettibon System Neck Traction Devices Products Offered

12.3.5 The Pettibon System Recent Development

12.4 Ohuhu

12.4.1 Ohuhu Corporation Information

12.4.2 Ohuhu Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Ohuhu Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Ohuhu Neck Traction Devices Products Offered

12.4.5 Ohuhu Recent Development

12.5 Gideon

12.5.1 Gideon Corporation Information

12.5.2 Gideon Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Gideon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Gideon Neck Traction Devices Products Offered

12.5.5 Gideon Recent Development

12.6 Instapark

12.6.1 Instapark Corporation Information

12.6.2 Instapark Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Instapark Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Instapark Neck Traction Devices Products Offered

12.6.5 Instapark Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Neck Traction Devices Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Neck Traction Devices Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

