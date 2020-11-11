Stomach Tube Market: Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments | Cook Medical, Fresenius, Medtronic (Covidien), Moog Medical Devices

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Stomach Tube market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Stomach Tube market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Stomach Tube report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Stomach Tube report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Stomach Tube market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Stomach Tube market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Stomach Tube market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Stomach Tube market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Stomach Tube market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Stomach Tube Market Research Report: Cook Medical, Fresenius, Medtronic (Covidien), Moog Medical Devices

Types: Nasojejunal Feeding Tube

Gastrostomy or Gastric Feeding Tube

Gastrojejunal Feeding Tube

Jejunal Feeding Tube



Applications: Children

Dementia

Eating disorders

ICU

Others



The Stomach Tube Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Stomach Tube market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Stomach Tube market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Stomach Tube market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Stomach Tube industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Stomach Tube market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Stomach Tube market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Stomach Tube market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Stomach Tube Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Stomach Tube Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Stomach Tube Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Nasojejunal Feeding Tube

1.4.3 Gastrostomy or Gastric Feeding Tube

1.4.4 Gastrojejunal Feeding Tube

1.4.5 Jejunal Feeding Tube

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Stomach Tube Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Children

1.5.3 Dementia

1.5.4 Eating disorders

1.5.5 ICU

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Stomach Tube Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Stomach Tube Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Stomach Tube Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Stomach Tube, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Stomach Tube Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Stomach Tube Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Stomach Tube Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Stomach Tube Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Stomach Tube Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Stomach Tube Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Stomach Tube Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Stomach Tube Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Stomach Tube Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Stomach Tube Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Stomach Tube Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Stomach Tube Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Stomach Tube Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Stomach Tube Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Stomach Tube Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Stomach Tube Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Stomach Tube Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Stomach Tube Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Stomach Tube Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Stomach Tube Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Stomach Tube Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Stomach Tube Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Stomach Tube Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Stomach Tube Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Stomach Tube Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Stomach Tube Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Stomach Tube Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Stomach Tube Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Stomach Tube Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Stomach Tube Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Stomach Tube Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Stomach Tube Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Stomach Tube Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Stomach Tube Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Stomach Tube Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Stomach Tube Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Stomach Tube Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Stomach Tube Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Stomach Tube Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States Stomach Tube Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States Stomach Tube Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States Stomach Tube Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 United States Stomach Tube Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Stomach Tube Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top Stomach Tube Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Stomach Tube Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States Stomach Tube Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States Stomach Tube Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States Stomach Tube Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States Stomach Tube Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States Stomach Tube Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States Stomach Tube Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States Stomach Tube Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 United States Stomach Tube Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States Stomach Tube Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States Stomach Tube Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States Stomach Tube Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 United States Stomach Tube Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States Stomach Tube Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States Stomach Tube Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States Stomach Tube Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Stomach Tube Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Stomach Tube Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Stomach Tube Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Stomach Tube Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Stomach Tube Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Stomach Tube Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Stomach Tube Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Stomach Tube Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Stomach Tube Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Stomach Tube Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Stomach Tube Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Stomach Tube Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Stomach Tube Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Stomach Tube Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Stomach Tube Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Stomach Tube Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Stomach Tube Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Stomach Tube Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Stomach Tube Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Stomach Tube Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Cook Medical

12.1.1 Cook Medical Corporation Information

12.1.2 Cook Medical Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Cook Medical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Cook Medical Stomach Tube Products Offered

12.1.5 Cook Medical Recent Development

12.2 Fresenius

12.2.1 Fresenius Corporation Information

12.2.2 Fresenius Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Fresenius Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Fresenius Stomach Tube Products Offered

12.2.5 Fresenius Recent Development

12.3 Medtronic (Covidien)

12.3.1 Medtronic (Covidien) Corporation Information

12.3.2 Medtronic (Covidien) Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Medtronic (Covidien) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Medtronic (Covidien) Stomach Tube Products Offered

12.3.5 Medtronic (Covidien) Recent Development

12.4 Moog Medical Devices

12.4.1 Moog Medical Devices Corporation Information

12.4.2 Moog Medical Devices Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Moog Medical Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Moog Medical Devices Stomach Tube Products Offered

12.4.5 Moog Medical Devices Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Stomach Tube Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Stomach Tube Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

